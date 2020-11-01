« previous next »
Quote from: kloppagetime on November  1, 2020, 07:19:09 AM
Extremely poor league this season if anyone of the big three we're their 2013-17 level they would probably win the league by Christmas.

Sevilla who I thought would do really well this season are struggling big time as well with 3 league defeats in a row. Then again Sevilla probably wanna go back to Europa League for next season and win number 7  ;D

Well, none of the big clubs have made an investment in the summer, but the big positive is that a lot of younger players are getting some serious playing time.
Messi on the bench for Barca.
Quote from: sinnermichael on November  7, 2020, 02:20:45 PM
Messi on the bench for Barca.

Red Ron showing his balls? Fair play to him if so... (of course, it could be that Messi just needs a rest / carrying a knock)


Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Pedri, Fati; Griezmann.

Real Betis XI: Bravo; Emerson, Bartra, Mandi, Moreno; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Joaquin, Canales, Tello; Sanabria.

3.15pm kick off.


Stream - with Ray Hudson ;D - http://liveonscore.tv/soccer-streams/la-liga/barcelona-vs-real-betis



Dembele goal on 22' - https://streamvi.com/watch/1604763524

Griezmann missed penalty / GK Bravo save on 32' - https://streamvi.com/watch/1604764186

Sanabria equalising goal on 45+2' - https://streamvi.com/watch/1604765045

Messi on for the 2nd half... (in place of Fati)

Griezmann goal on 49' - https://streamvi.com/watch/1604766247

Messi goal (penalty) on 61' & Aissa Mandi 2nd yellow card for handaball on the goal-line - https://streamvi.com/watch/1604767000

3-1 to Barca...

Loren goal for Betis on 73' - https://streamvi.com/watch/1604767729

Messi goal on 82' - https://streamvi.com/watch/1604768236

Pedri goal on 90' - https://streamvi.com/watch/1604768697

5-2 to Barcelona; full-time.

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Messi is still on another level, even when he can't be arsed.
Joao Felix made that next step this year. He has been playing very well.
Real Madrid getting battered by Valencia.

Conceded 3 penalties and a Varane own goal.
4-1

Zidane about to be sacked the bald fraud.
Three penalties and an own goal. :lmao
This is Atleticos best shot at the title in ages. They've added Suarez, Felix stepping up and both Real and Barca are in shambles
Quote from: Samie on November  8, 2020, 09:42:41 PM
4-1

Zidane about to be sacked the bald fraud.

His time as manager there is so weird. They've looked poor most of the times he's managed them in both spells, no discernible style of play and were knocked out the CL in the last 16 the last two seasons with a whimper. Yet he won 3 CL's in a row and won La Liga once in both spells.

A team that wins 3 CL's in a row should go down as an era defining team, but there was nothing memorable about them at all and they weren't even that good.
Agreed mate. He had Ronaldo and the likes of Modric and Kroos at the top of their games. He legged once he knew that team was getting past it.
Quote from: oxenstierna on November  8, 2020, 09:45:24 PM
This is Atleticos best shot at the title in ages. They've added Suarez, Felix stepping up and both Real and Barca are in shambles

Atletico are poor as well though. They've regressed massively from the teams that reached CL finals. Those teams would walk this league, as would any of Guardiola or Enrique's Barca sides or Mourinho's Real.

This was how La Liga used to be. That Rafa's Valencia or Deportivo or Atletico when Simeone was a player would step up and win the league when Barca and Real were both having poor seasons. Last season Barca and Real were both poor as well but were clear at the top. It could be more interesting this season, but there's not really a good team in the league. Sevilla you might think would challenge but they're never consistent domestically.
Quote from: G1 Jockey 4(betfair) on January  5, 2019, 09:45:11 PM
was at a game a few weeks back.
working at a division honor juvenil game.

been a a few from that league  so know roughly what the teams are like etc.
seville clearly rule the andalucian scene.....

but one lad shone out way above any of theirs.

granada's isma ruiz.

we need to geta  scout down to take a look.

Made his debut in La Liga this weekend , mainly due to Granada having several players test positive for covid.
Didn't get to see the game so dunno how he played.
Last year his appearances were scarce in Segunda B but the second team were quite bad so probably not wise to put him in and kill his confidence.
Yet he still got promoted to the first team squad.
One to keep an eye on.

Few years ago i pointed out Thomas Partey btw.

Next player is owned by the same club as Isma and may have actually played the same youth game i saw...he probably did as they did have a nipy very busy player up front that day and i think it was him.
The name...Bryan Zaragoza.
Only played 20 mins for CD El jido in segunda B but they were standout.
Actualy done better than Isma did in segunda B last season...
« Reply #6453 on: November 21, 2020, 05:21:35 PM »

Well in Villareal, came from behind to earn a creditable 1-1 draw vs Real Madrid earlier today :)

5 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/21-11-2020-villarreal-vs-real-madrid


Hopefully Atletico vs Barcelona will be decent tonight (8pm ko) - even without Suarez (he tested positive for coronavirus whilst away with Uruguay)


Atletico XI: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso; Koke, Saúl, Llorente, Carrasco; Correa, João Félix.
Barca XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba, Pjanic, De Jong, Pedri, Griezmann, Dembelé, Messi.

8pm ko.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Moreno scored a pen for Villareal to draw with Barca :)
Quote from: Baraka on November 21, 2020, 07:40:02 PM
Moreno scored a pen for Villareal to draw with Barca :)

It was another Moreno if you're thinking of Alberto ;D
That was horrendous defending and keeping there from Barce - they have fallen off a cliff after losing Coutinho - I know thats not going to be a popular statement on here, but Trincao/Dembele are a drop off both offensively and defensively
1-0 win for AM over Barca. Piqué looks to have a serious knee injury.

Can't believe its Simeone's first win against Barca in La Liga.
Barca are 9 points behind Atletico with 1 extra game played, thats season over for them.
Koeman won't last until Christmas
That was a terrible game that deserved a 0-0.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are so mediocre these days.
This might be the year Atletico imo, they look better and more ready than Real and Barcelona.
Quote from: Scottymuser on November 21, 2020, 08:54:25 PM
That was horrendous defending and keeping there from Barce - they have fallen off a cliff after losing Coutinho - I know thats not going to be a popular statement on here, but Trincao/Dembele are a drop off both offensively and defensively

Coutinho came on as a sub for Barca yesterday. Don't think they've lost him...
Piqué out for 4-6 months with grade 3 sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on November 22, 2020, 09:23:13 AM
Coutinho came on as a sub for Barca yesterday. Don't think they've lost him...

"lost" = injured; equally, as poor as Coutinho was after coming on, he was no worse than any other Barcelona player on the pitch, and they hadn't got the excuse of missing 4 weeks of the season with an injury.  Even the GOAT was awful, except maybe one half decent moment in the first half.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 22, 2020, 11:20:23 PM
Piqué out for 4-6 months with grade 3 sprain in the internal lateral ligament and partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Sergi Roberto out for 2 months.
How average Madrid are they are in a much better position than Barcelona. Barcelona are finished. Origi the culprit  ;D
