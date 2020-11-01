was at a game a few weeks back.

working at a division honor juvenil game.



been a a few from that league so know roughly what the teams are like etc.

seville clearly rule the andalucian scene.....



but one lad shone out way above any of theirs.



granada's isma ruiz.



we need to geta scout down to take a look.



Made his debut in La Liga this weekend , mainly due to Granada having several players test positive for covid.Didn't get to see the game so dunno how he played.Last year his appearances were scarce in Segunda B but the second team were quite bad so probably not wise to put him in and kill his confidence.Yet he still got promoted to the first team squad.One to keep an eye on.Few years ago i pointed out Thomas Partey btw.Next player is owned by the same club as Isma and may have actually played the same youth game i saw...he probably did as they did have a nipy very busy player up front that day and i think it was him.The name...Bryan Zaragoza.Only played 20 mins for CD El jido in segunda B but they were standout.Actualy done better than Isma did in segunda B last season...