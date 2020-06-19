Yeah agreed the league is nowhere near what it was from 2013-18 time when the winner of the Champions League and Europa League was a Spanish team every season and you even had Atleico in 15/16 finishing 3rd in the league with 88 points.



Atleico will be kicking themselves the most out of any side in the league, this season was a great opportunity for them to win the league and just like Dortmund and Liepzig in the Bundesliga they blew it.



Atletico, Real Madrid and Barcelona defeintly are nowhere near what they used to be but even though Sevilla are currently 3rd even they aren't anywhere the side they were under Emery. Sevilla are only 3rd because Atleico have been terrible this season and Valencia decided to sack Marcelino for some strange reason, which has caused Valencia to go backwards as a side big time.