It is thought that Cates, who also regularly presents for BBC Radio 5 Live, will share rotating hosting responsibilities for Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 with the other two presenters



___



Says that in the Guardian article



The headline is "Kelly Cates ‘to replace Gary Lineker on BBC’s Match of the Day’"So a bit misleading either way, but we will find out when they announce it I guess.Sure one will end up being the lead host in some way, otherwise they will each be taking a week off at times, can't see them giving up all other jobs such as for Sky for a slot 3 times a month at best. Will soon see anyway.