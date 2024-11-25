Naturally the only decision the MOTD panel wanted to talk about today was the penalty that Southampton wanted for the collision between Armstrong and Kelleher. Nothing on the Robertson challenge being outside the box. Nothing on Lallana crunching Gravenberch.



It's really quite tiring. Steph Houghton is as dull as dishwater as a pundit too.



To be fair (in a fairly damning way) of MotD, they always focus on the potential decisions that went against the losing team. The "what if?" angle is more interesting than the "it wouldn't have affected the result but..." angle.As we've only lost one game all season we're inevitably going to be painted as being the beneficiaries of refereeing decisions. I think it's part of the reason why a lot of the clubs/managers near the bottom of the league have this unshakable belief that refs are biased towards the top teams.Houghton is another really underwhelming pundit. I've got massive respect for her playing career and how she manages life with Stephen Darby but she's objectively not a good pundit.