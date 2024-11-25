« previous next »
Quote from: Jshooters on November 25, 2024, 08:01:57 am
I assume they referenced Romero wiping out Curtis a few weeks ago and the VAR overturning that penalty decision

VAR should have been asking why the Spurs centre back was playing in goal for Chelsea that day.
That build up to the Ipswich vs United game was embarrassing. Talking about how brave and bold Amorim is.
Quote from: Bread on November 24, 2024, 10:58:48 pm
Naturally the only decision the MOTD panel wanted to talk about today was the penalty that Southampton wanted for the collision between Armstrong and Kelleher. Nothing on the Robertson challenge being outside the box. Nothing on Lallana crunching Gravenberch.

It's really quite tiring. Steph Houghton is as dull as dishwater as a pundit too.
To be fair (in a fairly damning way) of MotD, they always focus on the potential decisions that went against the losing team.  The "what if?" angle is more interesting than the "it wouldn't have affected the result but..." angle.

As we've only lost one game all season we're inevitably going to be painted as being the beneficiaries of refereeing decisions.  I think it's part of the reason why a lot of the clubs/managers near the bottom of the league have this unshakable belief that refs are biased towards the top teams.

Houghton is another really underwhelming pundit.  I've got massive respect for her playing career and how she manages life with Stephen Darby but she's objectively not a good pundit.
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November 25, 2024, 08:49:21 am
VAR should have been asking why the Spurs centre back was playing in goal for Chelsea that day.

 ;D whoops
Pretending i dont know what the score was

lets go! ;)
Great intro...
Ive only watched it a couple of times this year, including nowthe audio mix on our fans always sounds distorted.
WTF was that opening montage with the 4 seasons?
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:44:27 pm
WTF was that opening montage with the 4 seasons?

I quite liked it.
Heh, fairplay to Moyesy, knows how hard it is to follow a legend.
Mathias Cunhas had a decent month!
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 11:01:17 pm
Mathias Cunhas had a decent month!
Was just gonna say the same ... scored some fuckin' reet belters.  :)
cant remember a goal of the month like that since they days of Bergkamp or Suarez, well played Cunha
