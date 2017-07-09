« previous next »
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 03:54:58 pm
It will be Chapman

Would prefer Scott, she's underestimated in my opinion and at least she enjoys the game and played it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 04:03:56 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on November 12, 2024, 03:54:58 pm

Would prefer Scott, she's underestimated in my opinion and at least she enjoys the game and played it.

No thanks, she is crap, and her attempts at being funny are really bad. Gabby Logan or Mark Chapman should get it.
Offline slidez

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 04:08:02 pm
Scott is terrible lol
Offline kj999

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 04:15:03 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November 11, 2024, 08:09:54 pm
The show literally doesn't need a host, or analysts. Just show the highlights and move on.

I disagree. Its still a great show. Ive lived overseas for 11 years and the local highlights packages are fucking shite. I look forward to MOTD on a Sunday morning, knowing that it'll be well produced, well edited and (sometimes) well pundited.
Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 04:19:33 pm
As for Linekar's replacement, for me its got to be Chapman or Logan. Both excellent, knowledgeable presenters.

Perosnally i'd like the Beeb to reach out to Kelly , but she's a Sky lass through and through
Offline Garlic Red

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 04:27:44 pm
Not sure if hes ready to present a full program but I think Nedum Onuoha is one of the best pundits about, hed be my pick. I dont mind Lineker, think hes been a good host for the Beebs coverage for years.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 04:56:50 pm
I liked Gary, no new contract because he spoke out against deporting migrants.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 05:11:32 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 12, 2024, 02:40:04 pm

That would not be a reason to dislike him, besides he does more than present MOTD, and that will be reflected in his salary.

However Im now fully aboard the Colin Murray bandwagon


To be fair, so does Mark Chapman
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 06:01:22 pm
I can't stand Gary Line-iker, probably because he thinks of himself as funny.

I'd give it to Paul Whitehouse - now that would be funny.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 06:17:53 pm
Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Colin Murray, Gabby Logan, James Richardson.

Oh, and that fella from Homes under the Hammer...Martin Roberts
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 06:38:35 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 12, 2024, 06:17:53 pm
Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Colin Murray, Gabby Logan, James Richardson.

Oh, and that fella from Homes under the Hammer...Martin Roberts

Dion Dublin would be fuming at the snub
Online Eeyore

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 06:55:00 pm
David Coote, Nigel Frottage, Marine Le Pen....

I think all of the candidates are much of a muchness. Shame that Tommy Robinson fella isn't available anymore.
Offline Peabee

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 07:31:09 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 12, 2024, 06:38:35 pm
Dion Dublin would be fuming at the snub

He's too busy inventing musical instruments.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 07:36:33 pm
Jo Brand
Offline Peabee

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 07:40:10 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on November 12, 2024, 07:36:33 pm
Jo Brand

Jo Brand, Russell Brand, and David Brand (former coach of Samoa 02-05).

All about the brand.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 08:36:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on November 12, 2024, 06:55:00 pm
David Coote, Nigel Frottage, Marine Le Pen....

I think all of the candidates are much of a muchness. Shame that Tommy Robinson fella isn't available anymore.

It's really not.

 ;D










I thought '2-4-6-8 Motorway' was quite good... and 'Glad To Be Gay'.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 08:52:57 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 12, 2024, 06:17:53 pm
Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Colin Murray, Gabby Logan, James Richardson.

Oh, and that fella from Homes under the Hammer...Martin Roberts

Shout for Richardson, always liked the fella from way back in the goooooooooollllllaaazzooooo ooooo ooo oo days. I noticed he's not been on the Serie A stuff for the past season or so on TNT, I take it they've binned that format off? Shame, always the best footy coverage out there.
Offline John C

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 09:55:42 pm
I didn't mind Lineker.

No shout outs for Matt Smith?
He's a good Red.
Offline west_london_red

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 10:15:44 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 12, 2024, 06:17:53 pm
Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Colin Murray, Gabby Logan, James Richardson.

Oh, and that fella from Homes under the Hammer...Martin Roberts

Any of them would be good, Id love for James Richardson to get it but I suspect hes a bit too funny for Aunty to give him the job unfortunately.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: MoTD thread
November 12, 2024, 10:28:13 pm
Quote from: John C on November 12, 2024, 09:55:42 pm
I didn't mind Lineker.

No shout outs for Matt Smith?
He's a good Red.

Dr Who?

He's riding dragons in a blonde wig these days, I believe.
Offline PaulF

Re: MoTD thread
November 13, 2024, 08:00:56 am
Quote from: John C on November 12, 2024, 09:55:42 pm
I didn't mind Lineker.

No shout outs for Matt Smith?
He's a good Red.
I wonder if Jürgen has time....

From the names I've seen id go with mark chapman.  I haven't seen enough of Gabby to vote for her.  Equally, in the little I've seen id have no issue with her.  Be good if she became highest paid BBC presenter.  Good for the optics of gender equality whilst also being the best choice. Or at least not obviously promoted just for the quota.
Offline Skeeve

Re: MoTD thread
November 13, 2024, 11:34:49 am
Quote from: kj999 on November 12, 2024, 04:15:03 pm
I disagree. Its still a great show. Ive lived overseas for 11 years and the local highlights packages are fucking shite. I look forward to MOTD on a Sunday morning, knowing that it'll be well produced, well edited and (sometimes) well pundited.

It will certainly be edited, well edited seems a stretch when you look at how they manage to make some of our games look quite even when we have utterly battered the other team.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: MoTD thread
November 13, 2024, 11:39:10 am
Quote from: kj999 on November 12, 2024, 04:15:03 pm
I disagree. Its still a great show. Ive lived overseas for 11 years and the local highlights packages are fucking shite. I look forward to MOTD on a Sunday morning, knowing that it'll be well produced, well edited and (sometimes) well pundited.

When you watch a lot football overseas you appreciate the British coverage
Online Dench57

Re: MoTD thread
November 13, 2024, 11:56:51 am
Kinda want it to be Alex Scott just for the fume. Haven't listed to any of the punditry on MoTD in years, always just skip through to the games.
Online TheMissionary

Re: MoTD thread
November 14, 2024, 07:58:28 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on November 13, 2024, 11:56:51 am
Kinda want it to be Alex Scott just for the fume. Haven't listed to any of the punditry on MoTD in years, always just skip through to the games.

Same, so it makes no difference who replaces the jug eared crisp botherer, apart from it being someone cheap.
Offline Pistolero

Re: MoTD thread
November 14, 2024, 09:41:35 pm
If they've got any sense It'll be Gabby...witty, cool, smooth and keeps the boys club in check as she's smarter / quicker than all of them.....no one comes close to her with the possible exception of Chapman
Online Wabaloolah

Re: MoTD thread
November 17, 2024, 11:37:39 am
Quote from: kj999 on November 12, 2024, 04:19:33 pm
As for Linekar's replacement, for me its got to be Chapman or Logan. Both excellent, knowledgeable presenters.

Perosnally i'd like the Beeb to reach out to Kelly , but she's a Sky lass through and through
she's not though is she, she does work already for the BBC on 5 Live or at least used to
Online Bread

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 10:58:48 pm
Naturally the only decision the MOTD panel wanted to talk about today was the penalty that Southampton wanted for the collision between Armstrong and Kelleher. Nothing on the Robertson challenge being outside the box. Nothing on Lallana crunching Gravenberch.

It's really quite tiring. Steph Houghton is as dull as dishwater as a pundit too.
Online Kekule

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:00:30 pm
Whys the Welsh lad hosting dressed as Pep Guardiola?
Online Corrie Nick

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:00:39 pm
More bothered about them having that Manc prick doing the pre game intro for the United game. Always seems a horrible piece of work.
Online Skrtelonparole

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:01:01 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:58:48 pm
Naturally the only decision the MOTD panel wanted to talk about today was the penalty that Southampton wanted for the collision between Armstrong and Kelleher. Nothing on the Robertson challenge being outside the box. Nothing on Lallana crunching Gravenberch.

It's really quite tiring. Steph Houghton is as dull as dishwater as a pundit too.

Thought about the same thing. Take up all controversial decisions, or take up none. Then they go wanking over the next manager for the mancs, sleeping giants awakening and corners turned etc etc. Same as always.
