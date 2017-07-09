I didn't mind Lineker.



No shout outs for Matt Smith?

He's a good Red.



I wonder if Jürgen has time....From the names I've seen id go with mark chapman. I haven't seen enough of Gabby to vote for her. Equally, in the little I've seen id have no issue with her. Be good if she became highest paid BBC presenter. Good for the optics of gender equality whilst also being the best choice. Or at least not obviously promoted just for the quota.