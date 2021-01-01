« previous next »
Author Topic: MoTD thread  (Read 719619 times)

Offline RobbieRedman

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9840 on: Today at 03:54:58 pm »
It will be Chapman

Would prefer Scott, she's underestimated in my opinion and at least she enjoys the game and played it.
Offline killer-heels

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9841 on: Today at 04:03:56 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 03:54:58 pm

Would prefer Scott, she's underestimated in my opinion and at least she enjoys the game and played it.

No thanks, she is crap, and her attempts at being funny are really bad. Gabby Logan or Mark Chapman should get it.
Offline slidez

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9842 on: Today at 04:08:02 pm »
Scott is terrible lol
Offline kj999

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9843 on: Today at 04:15:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:09:54 pm
The show literally doesn't need a host, or analysts. Just show the highlights and move on.

I disagree. Its still a great show. Ive lived overseas for 11 years and the local highlights packages are fucking shite. I look forward to MOTD on a Sunday morning, knowing that it'll be well produced, well edited and (sometimes) well pundited.
Offline kj999

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9844 on: Today at 04:19:33 pm »
As for Linekar's replacement, for me its got to be Chapman or Logan. Both excellent, knowledgeable presenters.

Perosnally i'd like the Beeb to reach out to Kelly , but she's a Sky lass through and through
Online Garlic Red

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9845 on: Today at 04:27:44 pm »
Not sure if hes ready to present a full program but I think Nedum Onuoha is one of the best pundits about, hed be my pick. I dont mind Lineker, think hes been a good host for the Beebs coverage for years.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9846 on: Today at 04:56:50 pm »
I liked Gary, no new contract because he spoke out against deporting migrants.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 05:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:40:04 pm

That would not be a reason to dislike him, besides he does more than present MOTD, and that will be reflected in his salary.

However Im now fully aboard the Colin Murray bandwagon


To be fair, so does Mark Chapman
Online Yosser0_0

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 06:01:22 pm »
I can't stand Gary Line-iker, probably because he thinks of himself as funny.

I'd give it to Paul Whitehouse - now that would be funny.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 06:17:53 pm »
Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Colin Murray, Gabby Logan, James Richardson.

Oh, and that fella from Homes under the Hammer...Martin Roberts
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 06:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:17:53 pm
Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Colin Murray, Gabby Logan, James Richardson.

Oh, and that fella from Homes under the Hammer...Martin Roberts

Dion Dublin would be fuming at the snub
Offline Eeyore

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9851 on: Today at 06:55:00 pm »
David Coote, Nigel Frottage, Marine Le Pen....

I think all of the candidates are much of a muchness. Shame that Tommy Robinson fella isn't available anymore.
Online Peabee

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9852 on: Today at 07:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:38:35 pm
Dion Dublin would be fuming at the snub

He's too busy inventing musical instruments.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9853 on: Today at 07:36:33 pm »
Jo Brand
Online Peabee

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9854 on: Today at 07:40:10 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 07:36:33 pm
Jo Brand

Jo Brand, Russell Brand, and David Brand (former coach of Samoa 02-05).

All about the brand.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9855 on: Today at 08:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:55:00 pm
David Coote, Nigel Frottage, Marine Le Pen....

I think all of the candidates are much of a muchness. Shame that Tommy Robinson fella isn't available anymore.

It's really not.

 ;D










I thought '2-4-6-8 Motorway' was quite good... and 'Glad To Be Gay'.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9856 on: Today at 08:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:17:53 pm
Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Colin Murray, Gabby Logan, James Richardson.

Oh, and that fella from Homes under the Hammer...Martin Roberts

Shout for Richardson, always liked the fella from way back in the goooooooooollllllaaazzooooo ooooo ooo oo days. I noticed he's not been on the Serie A stuff for the past season or so on TNT, I take it they've binned that format off? Shame, always the best footy coverage out there.
Offline John C

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9857 on: Today at 09:55:42 pm »
I didn't mind Lineker.

No shout outs for Matt Smith?
He's a good Red.
