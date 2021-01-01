Would prefer Scott, she's underestimated in my opinion and at least she enjoys the game and played it.
The show literally doesn't need a host, or analysts. Just show the highlights and move on.
That would not be a reason to dislike him, besides he does more than present MOTD, and that will be reflected in his salary.However Im now fully aboard the Colin Murray bandwagon
Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Colin Murray, Gabby Logan, James Richardson.Oh, and that fella from Homes under the Hammer...Martin Roberts
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Dion Dublin would be fuming at the snub
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Jo Brand
David Coote, Nigel Frottage, Marine Le Pen....I think all of the candidates are much of a muchness. Shame that Tommy Robinson fella isn't available anymore.
