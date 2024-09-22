I particularly liked Warnob stating that Ibou both won the ball and was fortunate at the same time. Well no Stephen, if its perfectly timed then theres no fortune about it. Helmet.



Came through him apparently! No he didnt, he did slide/lunge so he had to time it perfectly or it would have been a penalty, but he did.As soon as they showed the little clips in the highlights you knew what the talking points were going to be.They looked like soft fouls for the one that lead to Diaz kicking the ball away and for the free kick they scored from too.And the disallowed goal looked a foul, the whistle went wel before the the ball went in, players had stopped, and Trent got a nudge too which allowed it to ricochet back in the first place.Apart from that they made some valid points.