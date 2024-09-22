« previous next »
Buck Pete

Re: MoTD thread
September 22, 2024, 11:48:23 am
Neglected to show Chiesa hitting the post to deny him a league debut KOP end goal :no
TheShanklyGates

Re: MoTD thread
September 22, 2024, 11:49:22 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 22, 2024, 11:48:23 am
Neglected to show Chiesa hitting the post to deny him a league debut KOP end goal :no

Probably because it was offside.
Buck Pete

Re: MoTD thread
September 22, 2024, 11:55:02 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on September 22, 2024, 11:49:22 am
Probably because it was offside.

Yeah just read this mate. I didnt realise at the time.

Sorry MOTD :)
Wabaloolah

Re: MoTD thread
September 29, 2024, 11:27:35 pm
Phi fucking Jones a pundit tonight! 🤦🏻‍♂️
duvva 💅

Re: MoTD thread
September 29, 2024, 11:31:12 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on September 29, 2024, 11:27:35 pm
Phi fucking Jones a pundit tonight! 🤦🏻‍♂️
They got him on to review Kostas attempted clearance against West Ham?
Wabaloolah

Re: MoTD thread
September 29, 2024, 11:56:11 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 29, 2024, 11:31:12 pm
They got him on to review Kostas attempted clearance against West Ham?
aye maybe, hopefully a one off as I fucking detest the Manc accent
Bread

Re: MoTD thread
October 5, 2024, 11:00:42 pm
Adama Traore contriving to miss three 1v1s with Ederson is infuriating.

Prick.
cdav

Re: MoTD thread
October 5, 2024, 11:12:53 pm
Arsenal lucky again too
Gili Gulu

Re: MoTD thread
October 6, 2024, 12:35:33 pm
Same old same old.

Edit the game leaving out glaring Liverpool chances, for instance Jota header past the post.
Include every single time the opposition is in or near the Liverpool penalty area.

Made it look like the game was even/Palace shaded it.
Commentary from Johnathan Pearce was absolutely unhinged, I think he thought Palace deserved to win 3-0
Anthony

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 10:36:36 pm
Rafa on MOTD for the Chelsea match
Yosser0_0

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 10:40:58 pm
Quote from: Anthony on October 20, 2024, 10:36:36 pm
Rafa on MOTD for the Chelsea match

Yeah looking forward to the analysis now.
 8)
TALBERT

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 10:50:50 pm
Rafa sat next to Danny Murphy

Awkward

Could be worse could be Stephen Warnock
Anthony

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 10:51:15 pm
"They have the right mentality to win the game..."   :wellin :thumbup
TALBERT

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 10:52:49 pm
Quote from: Anthony on October 20, 2024, 10:51:15 pm
"They have the right mentality to win the game..."   :wellin :thumbup

You need to Focus

Rafa loved Curtis
bradders1011

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 10:56:06 pm
God the man still makes me smile.
Ghost Town

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 10:56:59 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on October 20, 2024, 10:52:49 pm
You need to Focus

Sadly it's the refs who tend to focus. Focus right up, they do
Bread

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 10:57:04 pm
Don't mind Walcott as a pundit. A little bit more insightful than most British pundits, though I realise the bar is very low.
Anthony

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 10:58:39 pm
They're all at it now... :lmao
Gray Hamster

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 10:58:53 pm
Rafa understands the importance of both defensive and offensive qualities, through good balance with the right type of players and systems.
smicer07

Re: MoTD thread
October 20, 2024, 11:00:57 pm
All that shite analysis and no mention of the penalty 😩
Cheshire_Cat

Re: MoTD thread
October 21, 2024, 02:38:16 pm
MOTD 2 is so much better than the Saturday show. It helps that Mark Chapman is a much better host, but they've managed to find some really good pundits in recent weeks. Lampard, Walcott and Rafa have all had really interesting things to say. Less hyperbole and more reasoned analysis.
KevLFC

Re: MoTD thread
October 21, 2024, 10:39:13 pm
As good as it was to see Rafa, he doesn't half repeat the same phrases or sayings over and over again. Having said that English isn't his first language and speaks more sense than most people who are English!
Black Bull Nova

Re: MoTD thread
October 22, 2024, 12:47:09 am
Quote from: KevLFC on October 21, 2024, 10:39:13 pm
As good as it was to see Rafa, he doesn't half repeat the same phrases or sayings over and over again. Having said that English isn't his first language and speaks more sense than most people who are English!
Give over, he's from West Kirkby
JRed

Re: MoTD thread
October 22, 2024, 07:21:08 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 22, 2024, 12:47:09 am
Give over, he's from West Kirkby
Any bitter blue could tell you exactly where Rafas house is, or rather his neighbours house.
thaddeus

Re: MoTD thread
October 22, 2024, 08:46:05 am
Quote from: Gili Gulu on October  6, 2024, 12:35:33 pm
Same old same old.

Edit the game leaving out glaring Liverpool chances, for instance Jota header past the post.
Include every single time the opposition is in or near the Liverpool penalty area.

Made it look like the game was even/Palace shaded it.
Commentary from Johnathan Pearce was absolutely unhinged, I think he thought Palace deserved to win 3-0
The Beeb interviewer leading Maresca with a question asking if he agreed they were unlucky with decisions was also irritating.  The ref was poor for both teams but nobody will convince me that Chelsea didn't get more decisions than us.  I had to re-read the rules after the match to be sure but shoulder barges are still very much legal!
andyrol

Re: MoTD thread
October 22, 2024, 10:57:25 am
And whoever was doing the commentary on our game..what a snide little prick..feeding the narrative that Salah dives, when in fact he gets fouled but with nothing given probably more than any player I've ever seen.
redgriffin73

Re: MoTD thread
Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm
How the fuck did the dull as shite City game get on MOTD second on the list before three games with late equalisers?
smicer07

Re: MoTD thread
Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Still no mention of the charges for City, no idea how they get away with it when Everton got slaughtered for it every week.
Black Bull Nova

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 12:48:51 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm
How the fuck did the dull as shite City game get on MOTD second on the list before three games with late equalisers?
If ever there match to be last, it was that one.

But
They've got 3 billion fans according to their returns so they must get some priority
JRed

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 09:22:38 am
Quote from: andyrol on October 22, 2024, 10:57:25 am
And whoever was doing the commentary on our game..what a snide little prick..feeding the narrative that Salah dives, when in fact he gets fouled but with nothing given probably more than any player I've ever seen.
It just shows how the media set the narratives. Wasnt it Gary Neville who started that nonsense about Salah diving?
The same Gary Neville who shouldve been prosecuted for inciting a riot because he was scared his beloved yernited were going to get hammered by Liverpool.
So Howard Philips

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 09:25:50 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 10:54:14 pm
Still no mention of the charges for City, no idea how they get away with it when Everton got slaughtered for it every week.

Difference is Everton have been convicted twice and City havent.

And I wouldnt put it past City to argue that any mention of their charges on national TV would prejudice the hearing and give them more grounds to drag it out.
Vote For Pedro

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 09:50:23 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:25:50 am
Difference is Everton have been convicted twice and City havent.

And I wouldnt put it past City to argue that any mention of their charges on national TV would prejudice the hearing and give them more grounds to drag it out.
Yep, you can't call somebody a criminal in the press before the jury has reached a verdict, so to speak. What are they going to do, say "Man CIty won 1-0 today, but let's not forget that they're cheating scum. Anyway let's have a look at how this stain on the game struggled past Southampton". Unless you're doing a piece on the charges, you're opening yourself to all sorts of accusations, and that's the last thing the BBC are going to do. What will be interesting is how they frame it after the hearing.
Wabaloolah

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 10:02:22 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:25:50 am
Difference is Everton have been convicted twice and City havent.

And I wouldnt put it past City to argue that any mention of their charges on national TV would prejudice the hearing and give them more grounds to drag it out.
exactly, the last thing anyone should be doing is saying anything that could prejudice the case against them
Dr. Beaker

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 10:37:27 am
City would just claim that it was impossible for them to have a fair trial if the BBC for instance were constantly calling them cheats, but of course it will be a fair trial after everyone has been saying what a fantastically well-run club they are, and squirming in almost erotic ecstasy at their every goal.
12C

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:10:33 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:22:38 am
It just shows how the media set the narratives. Wasnt it Gary Neville who started that nonsense about Salah diving?
The same Gary Neville who shouldve been prosecuted for inciting a riot because he was scared his beloved yernited were going to get hammered by Liverpool.

If the PL is corrupt, then that was the clue.
No fine for United for not completing a fixture. No points docked for failing to control their fans.
And Neville allowed to continue as normal.
redgriffin73

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 10:56:57 pm
MOTD2 "let's go through all the things Arsenal fans weren't happy with one by one"

Fair enough, let's go through the LFC ones now shall we? No? OK then, seems fair.
DonkeyWan

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:00:13 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:56:57 pm
MOTD2 "let's go through all the things Arsenal fans weren't happy with one by one"

Fair enough, let's go through the LFC ones now shall we? No? OK then, seems fair.
Micah Richards at the end "that's not a foul, not sure why he blew". Perhaps it was the handball and the push in the back?

I fucking hate this MotD line up, prefer chappers.Micah bastard Richards is everywhere, he's fucking shit.

That was an Arsenal love in with the occassional nod to Liverrpool.
gerrardisgod

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:00:36 pm
I particularly liked Warnob stating that Ibou both won the ball and was fortunate at the same time. WellnoStephen, if its perfectly timed then theres no fortune about it. Helmet.
Peabee

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:03:03 pm
Micah Richards is a shit pundit. He should stick to laughing loudly.
Corrie Nick

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:06:13 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:00:36 pm
I particularly liked Warnob stating that Ibou both won the ball and was fortunate at the same time. WellnoStephen, if its perfectly timed then theres no fortune about it. Helmet.

Came through him apparently! No he didnt, he did slide/lunge so he had to time it perfectly or it would have been a penalty, but he did.

As soon as they showed the little clips in the highlights you knew what the talking points were going to be.

They looked like soft fouls for the one that lead to Diaz kicking the ball away and for the free kick they scored from too.

And the disallowed goal looked a foul, the whistle went wel before the the ball went in, players had stopped, and Trent got a nudge too which allowed it to ricochet back in the first place.

Apart from that they made some valid points.
