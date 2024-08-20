« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: MoTD thread  (Read 694017 times)

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9680 on: August 20, 2024, 01:43:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 20, 2024, 10:32:54 am
Deeney talking about his approach to Team of the Week...

Deeney's first Team of the Week...


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cdx6lekn03no

All of the midfielders that were chosen scored so not exactly recognising the unsung heroes.  Mitoma is playing as a #10 and Salah is playing as a left-sided forward so a bit of a flop in terms of getting players in their correct positions.  In his blurb about Burn he even talks about how did well as a centre-half and then picks him as left-back.

You'd think he'd have at least made an effort for the first week!

I liked his words on Salah - made a refreshing change from Crooks slagging the club off.
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,911
  • Trada
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9681 on: Yesterday at 09:19:28 pm »
The real reason Jenas got the sack 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JSx1qyg1-2A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JSx1qyg1-2A</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9682 on: Today at 11:20:40 pm »
How the fuck did they not show the salah 1-2s in the highlights. It was the best footie we played all game!
Logged

Online whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,257
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 11:26:57 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 11:20:40 pm
How the fuck did they not show the salah 1-2s in the highlights. It was the best footie we played all game!

They did on the analysis no?
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,796
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 11:26:58 pm »
Yeah saved it for the analysis didnt they. No idea why they wouldnt show it in the highlights, as it was one like you say. Show it in both!  They seem to do this quite a lot, save some great moves for the analysis.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 114,963
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9685 on: Today at 11:30:09 pm »
Troy Deeney and Farah Williams could be a new low!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,669
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9686 on: Today at 11:33:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:30:09 pm
Troy Deeney and Farah Williams could be a new low!

Not watched it yet but hopefully Jenas isn't on tonight.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 