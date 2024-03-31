« previous next »
Author Topic: MoTD thread  (Read 692483 times)

Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9640 on: March 31, 2024, 12:05:17 am »
No analysis of the two Newcastle penalties?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9641 on: March 31, 2024, 12:22:05 am »
I'm not a conspiracist but Newcastle seem to be media favourites for some 'unknown reason'

If Chelsea's penalty was correct, West Ham should have had a foul and a possibe red, the Gordon penalty was an absolute joke.
Some more poor refereeing today (Everton should have had one as well, but who cares)
Online slaphead

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9642 on: April 13, 2024, 11:13:04 pm »
Why is the guy interviewing Ten Hag on MOTD talking to him really slow like's he's a 3 year old who doesn't understand English
Online Andy82lfc

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9643 on: April 14, 2024, 12:56:51 am »
They seem so fucking scared to pick any side on anything this is why you get refs let off every week. A muttering of well it wasnt clear and obvious from Lineker is the closest we get to any criticism of that fundamental fucking howler for Man U.

Absolutely naive as fuck me thinking theyd actually point out the fact that they are using clear and obvious whenever it suits them.

PGMOL have a loaded dice for everyone to see and its all shrugged shoulders and whatever. Just leaks more love out from the game week by week, but when youre on tv earning millions who gives a fuck!!
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9644 on: April 14, 2024, 01:01:09 am »
Keown saying weve got the easiest run in.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9645 on: April 21, 2024, 11:05:35 pm »
Is there even any point in asking an ex Everton player if any of the three were penalties? Clowns
Offline eddiedingle

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9646 on: April 21, 2024, 11:06:36 pm »
Jags is a plonker
Offline bradders1011

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9647 on: April 22, 2024, 12:23:37 am »
Henderson, like so many average keepers we face, going from Lev Yashin against us to a clown the week after.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9648 on: April 22, 2024, 12:26:52 am »
Fully expecting a Fabianski masterclass next weekend as well ;D
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9649 on: April 27, 2024, 10:35:09 pm »
Johnathan Pearce reckons it was sensible of Taylor to stop the play and call the physio on. Fucking clown.
Offline rushyman

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9650 on: April 27, 2024, 10:40:00 pm »
Jonathon Pierce 😂

That's what you get when you employ the robot wars commentator
Offline smicer07

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9651 on: April 27, 2024, 10:50:19 pm »
That Sheff U penalty was stone wall. How on earth was that overturned?
Offline rushyman

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9652 on: April 27, 2024, 10:53:01 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 27, 2024, 10:50:19 pm
That Sheff U penalty was stone wall. How on earth was that overturned?

Ball first
Offline smicer07

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9653 on: April 27, 2024, 10:53:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on April 27, 2024, 10:53:01 pm
Ball first

But still took the man down after. Clear penalty for me. Newcastle player didn't even complain.
Offline rushyman

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9654 on: April 27, 2024, 10:55:10 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 27, 2024, 10:53:36 pm
But still took the man down after. Clear penalty for me.

Was all one action

If he makes a further action ok but it was the coming together from the initial tackle. A natural or inevitable coming together
Offline smicer07

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9655 on: April 27, 2024, 10:56:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on April 27, 2024, 10:55:10 pm
Was all one action

If he makes a further action ok but it was the coming together from the initial tackle. A natural or inevitable coming together

Respectfully disagree on this one.
Offline rushyman

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9656 on: April 27, 2024, 11:01:23 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 27, 2024, 10:56:35 pm
Respectfully disagree on this one.

No prob

But forget that. Today is the day I saw the worst segment of officiating I can remember.

What Anthony Taylor did today was criminal. His actions after he made the shit call to actively instruct the keeper to play act is unmatched. I can't remember worse, other fans will just laugh out of rivalry. Thats why it'll continue

It's not an excuse for our play or anything like that. But that behaviour should not be allowed to go unnoticed

An absolute scandal
Offline smicer07

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9657 on: April 27, 2024, 11:06:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on April 27, 2024, 11:01:23 pm
No prob

But forget that. Today is the day I saw the worst segment of officiating I can remember.

What Anthony Taylor did today was criminal. His actions after he made the shit call to actively instruct the keeper to play act is unmatched. I can't remember worse, other fans will just laugh out of rivalry. Thats why it'll continue

It's not an excuse for our play or anything like that. But that behaviour should not be allowed to go unnoticed

An absolute scandal

It's criminal that he's allowed near any of our games considering where he comes from.
Offline rushyman

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9658 on: April 27, 2024, 11:15:40 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 27, 2024, 11:06:27 pm
It's criminal that he's allowed near any of our games considering where he comes from.

The minute we start with that stuff we give them an out

Look how that worked out for Forest. That tweet became the story

No. It's gutless refereeing and then breaking the laws of the game.

Having said this I have absolutely no idea why he's done that. It's the keepers fault, no one would've blamed the ref. There's such a thing as law 18 in refereeing (the referees right to administer common sense) that's what came to pass on the Arsenal Munich goal kick handball situation which I was fine with

That doesn't apply today. It just looked like he didn't want Gakpo to put that in and piss off the home crowd.
Offline Anthony

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9659 on: August 17, 2024, 10:26:08 pm »
See we still have the ADHD title sequence...

And who's Arnet Slot?
Offline smicer07

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9660 on: August 17, 2024, 10:27:41 pm »
Oh Ed Sheeran flew to Serbia.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9661 on: August 17, 2024, 10:41:20 pm »
Us on first, Everton second. Liking this presumably new producer. :D
Online Elzar

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9662 on: August 17, 2024, 10:59:17 pm »
Both Arsenal goals came from nowhere near enough pressure on Saka. Never seen one of our wingers get the space he did for the first, and then he was allowed to come into the box and get it on his left for his goal.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9663 on: August 17, 2024, 11:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on August 17, 2024, 10:26:08 pm
See we still have the ADHD title sequence...

And who's Arnet Slot?
Ive not watched for a few years now (from the outset at least), have they been like that for a while? No lie, they genuinely gave me a migraine.
Offline markedasred

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9664 on: August 17, 2024, 11:20:44 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on August 17, 2024, 10:27:41 pm
Oh Ed Sheeran flew to Serbia.
did he have a drain plug on his guitar, like on a brass instrument, to empty his tears out?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9665 on: August 17, 2024, 11:28:54 pm »
Arnet Slot, wtf was that about?
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9666 on: August 17, 2024, 11:29:47 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on August 17, 2024, 10:27:41 pm
Oh Ed Sheeran flew to Serbia.

Really? Hadn't heard
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9667 on: August 17, 2024, 11:34:56 pm »
Jesus that Jota goal was filthy.
Offline jackh

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9668 on: August 18, 2024, 02:19:46 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on August 17, 2024, 10:27:41 pm
Oh Ed Sheeran flew to Serbia.

Is he into the footy, yeah? Who does he support?
Offline has gone odd

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9669 on: August 18, 2024, 09:13:17 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 17, 2024, 11:06:57 pm
Ive not watched for a few years now (from the outset at least), have they been like that for a while? No lie, they genuinely gave me a migraine.

By next season it will be full anime with a Stormzy remix soundtrack.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9670 on: August 18, 2024, 10:26:21 am »
Whenever I see Joe Hart I think someone has been messing with the screen resolution settings on the TV, he's very long and narrow.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9671 on: Yesterday at 01:14:46 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on August 18, 2024, 10:26:21 am
Whenever I see Joe Hart I think someone has been messing with the screen resolution settings on the TV, he's very long and narrow.
Clearly just reading directly off a script too. Painful to listen to.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9672 on: Yesterday at 08:25:38 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 01:14:46 am
Clearly just reading directly off a script too. Painful to listen to.
How the hell do noggins like Joe Hart continue to get such plumb jobs? Staggering when they can barely articulate their thoughts.
Online thaddeus

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9673 on: Yesterday at 09:28:23 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 08:25:38 am
How the hell do noggins like Joe Hart continue to get such plumb jobs? Staggering when they can barely articulate their thoughts.
Hart seems to benefit from the same forces as Micah Richards and Shay Given.  Man City are the dominant club in the Premier League and they want some of their ex players on the punditry panels.

Not that it impacts upon his punditry skills (or, so far, lack of them) but hopefully now that Hart has retired from playing his head to neck ratio will start to level out a bit.
Online thaddeus

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9674 on: Today at 10:32:54 am »
Deeney talking about his approach to Team of the Week...

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cn5r72k2z44o
I know Garth was famous for sometimes choosing unusual formations like that, but I am going to do things a bit differently. In my team, I promise players will be in their correct positions for starters!

Being serious though, it's a real privilege to continue the incredible work Garth has already done with this piece. I can't wait to get started and I have already given plenty of thought to my own selection criteria before the new Premier League season begins on Friday.

The first thing I'd say I am going to be looking out for in a player is their bravery or fearlessness on the ball, but I am also going to try to recognise some of the unsung heroes each week - so, any players who might not be in the spotlight or have done anything spectacular for their side, but who I think have played a key part in a big performance.

Deeney's first Team of the Week...


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cdx6lekn03no

All of the midfielders that were chosen scored so not exactly recognising the unsung heroes.  Mitoma is playing as a #10 and Salah is playing as a left-sided forward so a bit of a flop in terms of getting players in their correct positions.  In his blurb about Burn he even talks about how did will as a centre-half and then picks him as left-back.

You'd think he'd have at least made an effort for the first week!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9675 on: Today at 10:36:19 am »
I didnt really listen to what Joe Hart said but didnt mind him over the summer. When he was on he actually came across as quite shy and nervous I thought. Didnt seem a dick (granted, his opinions may still be stinking!).
