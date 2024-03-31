It's criminal that he's allowed near any of our games considering where he comes from.
The minute we start with that stuff we give them an out
Look how that worked out for Forest. That tweet became the story
No. It's gutless refereeing and then breaking the laws of the game.
Having said this I have absolutely no idea why he's done that. It's the keepers fault, no one would've blamed the ref. There's such a thing as law 18 in refereeing (the referees right to administer common sense) that's what came to pass on the Arsenal Munich goal kick handball situation which I was fine with
That doesn't apply today. It just looked like he didn't want Gakpo to put that in and piss off the home crowd.