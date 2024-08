They seem so fucking scared to pick any side on anything this is why you get refs let off every week. A muttering of ‘well it wasn’t clear and obvious’ from Lineker is the closest we get to any criticism of that fundamental fucking howler for Man U.



Absolutely naive as fuck me thinking they’d actually point out the fact that they are using ‘clear and obvious’ whenever it suits them.



PGMOL have a loaded dice for everyone to see and it’s all shrugged shoulders and ‘whatever’. Just leaks more love out from the game week by week, but when you’re on tv earning millions who gives a fuck!!