So why does he have this job then ? If everyone thinks he's a complete tool (as I do) how come he's getting paid for this drivel ?



Because he probably gets tons of clicks. I look at it most weeks to see what shit he’s spouting so he probably plays on that. And the BBC clearly don’t want him near tv anymore (wasn’t he a pundit, and an interviewer at various points?), so probably just give him this platform, tell him to say what he likes as long as it’s a bit edgy and wash their hands of him.