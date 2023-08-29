Van Dijk tackle is never a red. Trent shouldnt have been booked the first time and he should have been booked the second time (Id like to think some common sense was applied by the official).
This will be used for the 'evens itself out over the course of a season' narrative.
It will be, "well that's fair enough, van Dijk maybe shouldn't have been sent off, but Trent should have had a 2nd yellow and stayed on the pitch so it evens itself out," but completely ignore the fact Trent shouldn't have had a yellow in the first place.
Have already had it from a Saudi supporting mate. Won't be long until it's the proper narrative.