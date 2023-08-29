« previous next »
Ghost Town

  Re: MoTD thread
Re: MoTD thread
August 29, 2023, 01:13:56 pm
thejbs on August 29, 2023, 06:06:23 am
Thats the rule, though. Genuine attempt at the ball in the box is only a yellow because its punished by a penalty (and likely a goal). Outside the box theres no pen, so a red is given even if a genuine attempt is made to win the ball. Soft red, but a red by the book.
You must admit that is absurd, though? The penalty kick is the additional punishement for it happening in the penalty area. That is the special nature of the penalty area: that the punishment therein is extra compared to if it happened outside the area. It doesn't therefore mean that they have to add another extra layer of punishment if it occurs outside the box, to make up for the lack of penalty kick.

This combination of rules is not within the spirit or logic of football rules in general.
Re: MoTD thread
August 29, 2023, 01:15:16 pm
Wghennessy on August 29, 2023, 10:26:48 am
Thats because of a specific rule for there not to be a double punishment, its a clear as day red card.
It's definitely NOT a clear as day red card

Why all this try hardism?
Keith Lard

Re: MoTD thread
August 29, 2023, 01:56:17 pm
Ghost Town on August 29, 2023, 01:15:16 pm
It's definitely NOT a clear as day red card

Why all this try hardism?

Hear hear.

I loathe the try hardism on here from people that hold our own team up to a higher standard than our opponents.

Van Dijk tackle is never a red. Trent shouldnt have been booked the first time and he should have been booked the second time (Id like to think some common sense was applied by the official). Gordon should have been booked. Joelinton should have been booked much earlier. The home bias was obvious in that game. The officials looked like little flowers scared to be touched and always about to cry. The officiating is tragic and ruining the game.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: MoTD thread
August 29, 2023, 03:04:48 pm
Keith Lard on August 29, 2023, 01:56:17 pm

Van Dijk tackle is never a red. Trent shouldnt have been booked the first time and he should have been booked the second time (Id like to think some common sense was applied by the official).

This will be used for the 'evens itself out over the course of a season' narrative.

It will be, "well that's fair enough, van Dijk maybe shouldn't have been sent off, but Trent should have had a 2nd yellow and stayed on the pitch so it evens itself out," but completely ignore the fact Trent shouldn't have had a yellow in the first place.

Have already had it from a Saudi supporting mate. Won't be long until it's the proper narrative.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: MoTD thread
Today at 10:57:18 pm
My god Warnock doesn't half talk some shite. First time I've had it on in years & I've quickly realised why I sacked it off.
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:04:19 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:57:18 pm
My god Warnock doesn't half talk some shite. First time I've had it on in years & I've quickly realised why I sacked it off.

Well, I did tell you this earlier.


Get on Hub Premier 1  :D
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:13:57 pm
That you did, wise words as usual  ;D
redgriffin73

Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:18:48 pm
Is Eze pronounced Ezzer now?
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:35:05 pm
Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:04:19 pm
Well, I did tell you this earlier.


Get on Hub Premier 1  :D

Whats that?
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
Re: MoTD thread
Today at 11:38:45 pm
Peabee on Today at 11:35:05 pm
Whats that?

Star Hubs sports channels from Singapore
