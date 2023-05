Honestly think Jota's is the less bad of the two and yellow was correct. It's an accidental high foot and Skipp is leaning down to head it. Skipp challenge was an intention to harm another player and easily could have ended in an ankle snap for Diaz. Ref got one right and one horribly wrong. One of our players tackles Lord Kane of the Manor like that and it's a straight red 10 times out of ten.