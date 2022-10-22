« previous next »
Linekergate (MoTD thread)

Red Beret

  Reply #9400 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,237
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9400 on: Today at 02:16:07 pm
Surely the biggest drain on our resources are the rich bastards skirting their taxation responsibilities through legal loopholes? Or the rich bastards literally gifted hundreds of millions of pounds by their Tory mates with fat contracts for non existing work during the Covid crisis?

As I see it, the government are trying to change the definition of what it actually is to be a refugee by defining it as how you get here. If you want there to be official,  "safe" corridors of transit, fine - provide the resources necessary for these systems to operate effectively.

The Tories are doing what they have always done - defund a system until it's no longer fit for purpose, then look for a scapegoat when it inevitably breaks.
Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,930
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9401 on: Today at 02:17:43 pm
The whole "drain on resources" thing is all the more ridiculous because we end up spending a fortune holding these people in hotels because we don't just properly fund the system in the first place to clear the backlogs.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9402 on: Today at 02:19:04 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:14:43 pm
Mods are on the hunt :P

As a slight aside... is there a list of Mods anywhere?

My 'RAWK Supporter' hasn't appeared and I set up the PayPal thing around a week ago.

(Apologies for the hijack). :)
Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,930
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9403 on: Today at 02:19:53 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:19:04 pm
As a slight aside... is there a list of Mods anywhere?

My 'RAWK Supporter' hasn't appeared and I set up the PayPal thing around a week ago.

(Apologies for the hijack). :)

Post in here, someone should sort it.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.2440
Bergersrightpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9404 on: Today at 02:20:09 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:09:42 pm
Immigrants can seek employment. Asylum seekers usually (always?) cannot.

"What is the purpose of asylum?"

From the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees:You know, that treaty to the UK signed up to and is legally obligated to follow.

If you knew anything about law, you would understand that this is the starting point.  The difficult bit is interpretation.

In my view, the law has been poorly interpreted. I don't see how a court can reasonably conclude that any Albanian or Indian can satisfy that test. Views obviously differ on this. Arguing about that is literally what lawyers do. Lawyers are required to recognise precedent but we are not required to agree that the decision was correct. You often have judgments where one of the judges thinks the case has been decided wrongly.   

As you note, that convention is from 1951.  The world has changed a lot since then and in my view, the existing framework no longer works.

I am not going to explain again (i) that lawyers and non-lawyers can disagree about what the law is or whether cases were decided correctly; (ii) that there are grey areas in law; or (iii) that there is a difference between arguing over what the law is and what the law should be.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,208
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9405 on: Today at 02:21:14 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:08:15 pm
PS: Did you change your username?  ;D

:lmao

Tremendous
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9406 on: Today at 02:21:24 pm
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,237
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9407 on: Today at 02:21:45 pm
And when it comes to the homeless, there are plenty of homes that stand empty and even boarded up as people sleep in the streets, because apparently shelter is something that has to be earned or somehow justified.

As with food, there's likely more than enough to go around, but as we live in a world where everything has a price, only those who can afford it benefit.
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9408 on: Today at 02:22:40 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:21:14 pm
:lmao

Tremendous

Ye can all fuck off, it was my suggestion.
Bergersrightpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9409 on: Today at 02:22:52 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:17:43 pm
The whole "drain on resources" thing is all the more ridiculous because we end up spending a fortune holding these people in hotels because we don't just properly fund the system in the first place to clear the backlogs.

The system is overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers of arrivals and a system that is too generous as to appeals. There is also a separate problem of how difficult it is to deport people that have exhausted their appeal rights and have no right to be here.

More resources would help, but this has to be balanced against other spending needs. 
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9410 on: Today at 02:23:12 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 02:20:09 pm

As you note, that convention is from 1951.  The world has changed a lot since then and in my view, the existing framework no longer works.



Yet... Germany, France, Sweden, the USA...
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9411 on: Today at 02:24:06 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:22:40 pm
Ye can all fuck off, it was my suggestion.

 :lmao
Bergersrightpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9412 on: Today at 02:24:41 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:21:45 pm
And when it comes to the homeless, there are plenty of homes that stand empty and even boarded up as people sleep in the streets, because apparently shelter is something that has to be earned or somehow justified.

As with food, there's likely more than enough to go around, but as we live in a world where everything has a price, only those who can afford it benefit.

Are you saying that food and housing should be provided free of charge? If so, who should this be provided to everyone? If not, what should the eligibility criteria be.

I am seeing a lot of simple solutions to complex problems in here. Perhaps if you read up on what conservatism actually is you would learn something.
Bergersrightpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9413 on: Today at 02:26:19 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:13:59 pm
Many directors receive shares as part of their remuneration package or receive them at 'mates rates'.

https://www.lawinsider.com/dictionary/director-shares

Stop digging. We all make mistakes. Dividends are paid to shareholders. A director who is also a shareholder is paid a dividend in his / her capacity as a shareholder.
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9414 on: Today at 02:27:37 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 02:22:52 pm
The system is overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers of arrivals and a system that is too generous as to appeals. There is also a separate problem of how difficult it is to deport people that have exhausted their appeal rights and have no right to be here.

More resources would help, but this has to be balanced against other spending needs.

Didn't you say immigration peaked in the 90s?

I wonder why system wasn't overwhelmed between 1997-2010?
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,237
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9415 on: Today at 02:28:29 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 02:24:41 pm
Are you saying that food and housing should be provided free of charge? If so, who should this be provided to everyone? If not, what should the eligibility criteria be.

I am seeing a lot of simple solutions to complex problems in here. Perhaps if you read up on what conservatism actually is you would learn something.

So you're comfortable with the system as it is?

And frankly, yes. If the alternative is letting people starve, or freeze, you bet I'm all for letting people stay in unused housing and eating free food. It's called compassion.

You say these problems are complex. Maybe they're not as complex as we have been led to believe?

The Government is literally paying energy companies money because people are being priced out of heating their own fucking homes. That is not the fault of refugees.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9416 on: Today at 02:28:36 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 02:20:09 pm
If you knew anything about law, you would understand that this is the starting point.  The difficult bit is interpretation.

In my view, the law has been poorly interpreted. I don't see how a court can reasonably conclude that any Albanian or Indian can satisfy that test. Views obviously differ on this. Arguing about that is literally what lawyers do. Lawyers are required to recognise precedent but we are not required to agree that the decision was correct. You often have judgments where one of the judges thinks the case has been decided wrongly.   

As you note, that convention is from 1951.  The world has changed a lot since then and in my view, the existing framework no longer works.

I am not going to explain again (i) that lawyers and non-lawyers can disagree about what the law is or whether cases were decided correctly; (ii) that there are grey areas in law; or (iii) that there is a difference between arguing over what the law is and what the law should be.
Laws (and treaties) are not whatever you wish them to be. Of course, they can/might be changed. But instead of arguing for change, you instead state that the vast majority of specialist legal opinion, case law, courts (including the Supreme Court) are all wrong and you are correct.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9417 on: Today at 02:30:07 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 02:22:52 pm
The system is overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers of arrivals...

Yet... Germany, France, Sweden, the USA...
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9418 on: Today at 02:31:36 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 02:24:41 pm
If not, what should the eligibility criteria be.



My 'criteria' would be 'need'.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,513
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9419 on: Today at 02:32:12 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 02:22:52 pm
The system is overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers of arrivals and a system that is too generous as to appeals. There is also a separate problem of how difficult it is to deport people that have exhausted their appeal rights and have no right to be here.

More resources would help, but this has to be balanced against other spending needs. 

It's overwhelmed because of the shitshow service that the Tories now provide after more than a decade of mismanagement, austerity and incompetance.

You can say the same thing about pretty much every part of the UK. The UK now in my opinion is a failed state. We have a non-functioning law system; The prisons, courts and probation services are on their knees, the Police, fire, ambulance and NHS services are on their knees. Mental health services have mostly been decimated, we have far more homeless and helpless people than we've ever had, our schools, colleges and councils are crumbling and in every single area of life across the board - across the divide and across communities the UK has been fucked by the Tories in every way they can for quick fixes, mates favours and outright corruption.

And you're blaming some lad on a boat with his kid for all that shite? You're off your fucking chump mate.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,284
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9420 on: Today at 02:32:25 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 02:26:19 pm
Stop digging. We all make mistakes. Dividends are paid to shareholders. A director who is also a shareholder is paid a dividend in his / her capacity as a shareholder.
;D

The swag in this post! Must be great to finally get something right.

Did someone say 'right'?

Ahem!
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9421 on: Today at 02:32:32 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:27:37 pm
Didn't you say immigration peaked in the 90s?

I wonder why system wasn't overwhelmed between 1997-2010?

*Raises hand*

I know.. I know...

 ;D
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9422 on: Today at 02:33:26 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:22:40 pm
Ye can all fuck off, it was my suggestion.
Look at you, trying to take the credit. I think you'll find it was a RAWK Admin who changed rightpeg's username. :P
FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9423 on: Today at 02:36:17 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:33:26 pm
Look at you, trying to take the credit. I think you'll find it was a RAWK Admin who changed rightpeg's username. :P

Yes of course it was, after my suggestion. If only I had the power to change usernames, no one would be safe.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9424 on: Today at 02:36:26 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:32:32 pm
*Raises hand*

I know.. I know...

 ;D
;D
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9425 on: Today at 02:37:27 pm
Meanwhile...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OhFyAmoMWI8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OhFyAmoMWI8</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhFyAmoMWI8
Bergersrightpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9426 on: Today at 02:37:52 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:27:37 pm
Didn't you say immigration peaked in the 90s?

I wonder why system wasn't overwhelmed between 1997-2010?

No.  I said it spiked in the 90s.  The peak of net immigration to date was 2008 (though it looks as if 2022 may now take the record). Post 2008 you have the fall out from the GFC, then Brexit and then the pandemic. Numbers where still huge though.  Net immigration has been around 300,000 for a while now.

I raised this in response to the idea that the UK had always been a high-immigration society. It hasn't. People bang on and on about the Hugenots which was actually an unusual occurrence for the UK.

You are conflating immigration and asylum.  There is no reason that high levels of immigration would overwhelm the asylum system.  They are not the same thing. Try and keep up.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9427 on: Today at 02:38:07 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:36:17 pm
Yes of course it was, after my suggestion. If only I had the power to change usernames, no one would be safe.

 ;D
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9428 on: Today at 02:38:55 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:36:17 pm
Yes of course it was, after my suggestion. If only I had the power to change usernames, no one would be safe.
Damn. I guess we had best get in our objections now before you are considered for RAWK Administrator.
A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 913
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9429 on: Today at 02:41:51 pm
Quote from: Bergersrightpeg on Today at 02:37:52 pm
They are not the same thing. Try and keep up.

No. YOU keep up!

You're the one that wants to stop (small boat) asylum applications because there may (or may not) be some 'illegal immigrants' mixed in.

It's YOU that's conflating the two issues.
