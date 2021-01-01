« previous next »
This is what annoys me with how the Tory's have been portraying these "issues".

They haven't put the resources in place post brexit to deal with the caseloads and the backlog is now so bad that they've deflected their incompetence onto the small boats. 

Of course too many believe their lies and the shite they spew and never bother to check for actual facts.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:14:11 am
True, but the real one squirming must be Cruella. Garys tweet today about us remaining a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people makes her look an even bigger twat. Its the word predominantly :)

I have no doubt that the vile harpie will claim she is the victim in this.
Replies/thoughts in bold...

Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:00:23 pm
The system is irreparably broken and needs complete reform. You have presented a very disingenuous account of the proposals of course. There is no right to seek asylum in a country of your choosing.

Actually, there is.

"There is no legal requirement for a refugee to claim asylum in any particular country. Neither the 1951 Refugee Convention nor EU law requires a refugee to claim asylum in one country rather than another. There is no rule requiring refugees to claim in the first safe country in which they arrive."

The idea that they have to/should claim asylum in the 'first safe county' is a myth.

Source: https://www.amnesty.org.uk/truth-about-refugees



The U.K. should accept refugees. In my view this should be a relatively modest number and there should be an expectation that they leave when their home countries are safe. This is largely what happened after both world wars. We have already seen Ukrainians return home.

No argument here - if it's safe to return to their homeland. But equally, if they've set up a life here, they shouldn't be forced to leave either, in my opinion.


Albanians are simply the most egregious illustration of what is wrong with the present system. They are not the only example of widespread abuse of the system.

Sorry, still reads like a bit of a 'fixation'. Sorry, but it does.


I could equally ask why you are so determined to hinder efforts to stop the boats. Do you LIKE people drowning in the Channel? Do you see now how two can play at the bad-faith disingenuous game? Do you understand now that this is not a good versus evil situation?

Fair enough. Apologies if I was being disingenuous.

Of course I don't want to see people risk their lives. But with no 'safe routes' available, it's not gonna stop is it? This current government has done its best to deter refugees at every opportunity - their own policies have caused this.


As for what should happen, in my view there should be a list of countries from which no asylum claims will be considered. There should be an Australian-style offshore processing centre for those entering illegally.

There should be a consensus (with other European nations) to accept refugees based on a percentage of population of each nation - with processing centres on mainland Europe directing refugees once processed. This would require co-operation of course. In the meantime countries like Sweden and Germany are taking way, way more refugees than the UK. The UK isn't even in the top 15. This idea that it's 'over-run' is a myth.


On the other side, there should be clear routes for people from what should be a very small list of countries to apply for asylum from outside the country such as we have seen for Ukraine. It would make sense for this to be processed by the nearest British embassy in a safe country.

This would work too. It would require extra staffing, etc.


There should be no right or expectation to being re-settled in Britain. Asylum is for protection from a clear and present danger. It is not a right to remain in a particular country forever. If Britain thinks it makes sense to re-settle some successful asylum seekers in a third country it should be free to do so.

What if a refugee already has family in the UK?


All of this would require legal reform. The ECHR case law is complete bananas and has gone far beyond what was intended when it was written.

There is an inexhaustible supply of people who would like to come to the West. The answer is not to keep bringing people here as we simply do not have the resources and its a drop in the ocean in global terms.

Again, the UK isn't over-run. It's a myth. Sorry, but it is.


You dont fix the problems of Somalia by bringing tens of thousands of them here. You fix them in Somalia.

We can definitely agree on this.

Peace. :)
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:04:01 pm
Well, that's OK then. Just so long as it is nothing life-threatening or serious.

Them there trafficked Albanian children coming over here, stealing our jobs...Here's a thought: why not judge the validity of individual Albanian refugee seeker claims instead of attempting to tar them all with the same brush. Of course there are some serious problems in Albania, and some of the violence from there is spilling over into the UK. So what!?

There are two points here in my opinion.

1) the over-extension of the existing system.
2) the flaws with the existing system.

My view as a lawyer (albeit not one specialising in immigration) is that the law is being applied incorrectly and that the case law has inappropriately departed from the intentions of the legislation.

My view as a member of the public is that the existing framework is out of date (written before the internet and advent of mass air travel for example). I would like it reformed as set out above.

Can you explain why you think the problems of Albanian blood feuds and the trafficking of Albanian children are better dealt with by the U.K. Home Office than the Albanian police? Do you have such a low opinion of Albania. If a Frenchman turned up and said he was being threatened by a French gangster should he have the right to claim asylum here? If not, why not?

I make no comment about Albanians as an ethnic group. I merely say that I do not see any reasonable basis for any Albanian to require asylum here. It makes perfect sense why Syrians and Ukrainians for example may require asylum.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:47:52 am
He has also hit upon the winning formula.

If you want to be a patriot and proud of your own country then be proud of Britain's long record in providing asylum for refugees and political exiles. From the Huguenots, onwards.

This government is shitting all over that tradition.

Well said.

This is John Kampfner in todays Guardian, and is well worth reading:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/13/bbc-cowardice-gary-lineker-rebellion?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:08:31 pm
My Dad was one of them (Irish). He told me about the 'No Irish, No Blacks, no dogs' posters in digs' windows.

My grandad was. Left Kerry for Liverpool because he was literally starving.

Ended up fighting (for King and Country) in Burma in WWII. Thankfully he returned. :)
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:19:46 pm
Wonder if Frottage is a Huguenot name?

Yes, that's occurred to me too. More likely he came over with the Conqueror and stole someone's land.
Anyway it's good to see Harry "It was an Albanian, guv, honest!" Maguire in the thread    ;)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:35:32 pm
Anyway it's good to see Harry "It was an Albanian, guv, honest!" Maguire in the thread    ;)

 ;D
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:39:49 am
"BBC director general Tim Davie announced an independent review will be carried out on social media guidelines."

This bit seems worrying, presumably the new iteration will do a better job of silencing criticism of the government.

Let's see if it shuts down the likes of Sugar, etc.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:25:26 pm
Well said.

This is John Kampfner in todays Guardian, and is well worth reading:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/13/bbc-cowardice-gary-lineker-rebellion?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

It is worth reading.

The last point is the most depressing. We often talk about 'soft power' these days. The BBC is perhaps, along with British rock music, English football and - I hate to admit it - the Monarchy, the greatest example of British soft power there is. The idea that millions of people around the world have been watching this fiasco is terrible. The BBC managers have really fucked this up.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:22:48 pm
Replies/thoughts in bold...

Peace. :)

I am glad we are able to reach agreement on so much.

A few points.

The idea that they have to/should claim asylum in the 'first safe county' is a myth.

I never claimed otherwise.  Not being required to claim asylum in the first country is not the same as having a "right" to claim it anywhere.  The UK is under no obligation to allow anyone to just turn up and claim asylum by any route.  This is probably an area where the jurisprudence has gone to far.

As ever, these conversations are a mix of what people think the law is which is a grey area and what people think the law should be. I think the UK should have total discretion to limit the numbers and national origins of refugees. This is a matter for the British electorate alone in my view. This does not of course preclude voluntarily making agreements with other countries.

Of course I don't want to see people risk their lives. But with no 'safe routes' available, it's not gonna stop is it?

The Australian experience suggests it may well do.  You seem to be assuming that all these people actually are refugees.  Again, the example of the Albanians is the clearest one. It is beyond doubt that many of these people are simply seeking to improve their economic situation. It is beyond belief that 12,000 Albanians (2022 small boat arrivals) are in genuine danger of persecution in Albania which is a stable European country with ambitions to join the EU.

What if a refugee already has family in the UK?

This is irrelevant to assessing refugee status.

Again, the UK isn't over-run. It's a myth. Sorry, but it is.

You have missed the point.  The number of people that are eligible for asylum under the current permissive regime is colossal.  Asylum is not the solution to Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan and Somalia's problems.  Why should those who can make it here on a boat be privileged over old ladies and children that can't?

As for being overrun, is the country going to collapse? No.

Can councils cope with the additional strain on housing, education and medical provision? Possibly not.

As ever, nobody seems to give a single shit about the British who should always be the first concern of any British government.

Thanks for your thoughts.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:04:01 pm
Here's a thought: why not judge the validity of individual Albanian refugee seeker claims instead of attempting to tar them all with the same brush.

Spot on!  :thumbup
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:38:18 pm
Let's see if it shuts down the likes of Sugar, etc.

Sugar doesn't work for the BBC.  He is in a show that was sold to the BBC. It's not the same thing. Nobody is suggesting that Tom Hanks should be covered just because BBC 1 shows Forest Gump one evening.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:38:34 pm
It is worth reading.

The last point is the most depressing. We often talk about 'soft power' these days. The BBC is perhaps, along with British rock music, English football and - I hate to admit it - the Monarchy, the greatest example of British soft power there is. The idea that millions of people around the world have been watching this fiasco is terrible. The BBC managers have really fucked this up.

As alluded to on the previous page, I believe the end result, if anything, has strengthened the opposition to Tory right wing populism. For many that is equal to a more positive view on the UK. The UK seem to finally have an actual person going against that system.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:26:56 pm
My grandad was. Left Kerry for Liverpool because he was literally starving.

Ended up fighting (for King and Country) in Burma in WWII. Thankfully he returned. :)

The fact that people have to go as far back as the Hugenots shows that (contrary to current popular belief) the UK has never (until recently) really been a "nation of immigrants". Net immigration was very low until the 90s when it rockets. There is a small bump post war as people arrived from the Empire as it died, but nothing compared to now. The impact of the Romans, Normans etc. was pretty small.

It peaked in 2008 (probably tails off due to the GFC).

This is true regardless of whether you think mass migration is a good or bad thing.   

You can see the figures here https://www.macrotrends.net/countries/GBR/united-kingdom/net-migration#:~:text=The%20current%20net%20migration%20rate,a%2010.26%25%20decline%20from%202020.
This...
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:39:36 pm
The number of people that are eligible for asylum under the current permissive regime is colossal.


Contradicts this..


Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:39:36 pm

The UK is under no obligation to allow anyone to just turn up and claim asylum by any route.

As part of the UNHCR convention/protocol the UK IS obligated.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:40:42 pm
Sugar doesn't work for the BBC.  He is in a show that was sold to the BBC. It's not the same thing. Nobody is suggesting that Tom Hanks should be covered just because BBC 1 shows Forest Gump one evening.



I meant it as a general point (hence the etc.)

OK... let's try Laura Kuenssberg? Fiona Bruce?

Is Portillo still at the Beeb? (I've no idea).

There are several 'faces' on the Beeb that post right-wing opinions on social media.
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:39:36 pm

The Australian experience suggests it may well do.  You seem to be assuming that all these people actually are refugees.  Again, the example of the Albanians is the clearest one. It is beyond doubt that many of these people are simply seeking to improve their economic situation. It is beyond belief that 12,000 Albanians (2022 small boat arrivals) are in genuine danger of persecution in Albania which is a stable European country with ambitions to join the EU.


This STILL reads fixated.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:49:10 pm
This...
Contradicts this..


As part of the UNHCR convention/protocol the UK IS obligated.

This is where we get into legal grey areas.  Amnesty for example describes it like this "It also includes the right not to be penalised for being in or entering a country without permission where this is necessary for them to seek and receive asylum"

You can argue about the bit in bold until the cows come home.

As for what the law should be.  I think the UK should have total discretion.  If the UK wants to stop you from claiming asylum if you enter illegally then it should be able to do so.

Asylum, seekers are (whether you like it or not) a drain on our resources.  The rights of UK citizens have to be balanced against the rights of asylum seekers. The pressure on housing has already become severely exacerbated by the recent surge in arrivals.
Fuck the Tories
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:39:36 pm


Can councils cope with the additional strain on housing, education and medical provision? Possibly not.



'Services' are struggling anyway - that's nothing to do with refugees though.

The complete lie/bullshit that was 'austerity' has to answer for this.

Plus low growth for over a decade and worse growth since leaving the EU.
Another graph here for those that are interested in facts. Scroll down to the last graph.  You can clearly see how net immigration really takes off in the 90s which is driven by a huge increase in immigration. We have never seen anything like this in the UK.

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn06077/

Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:57:59 pm
As for what the law should be.  I think the UK should have total discretion.  If the UK wants to stop you from claiming asylum if you enter illegally then it should be able to do so.


Yeah, but it's not what you think it should be is it?... It's what the UK actually signed up to.
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:00:09 pm
'Services' are struggling anyway - that's nothing to do with refugees though.

The complete lie/bullshit that was 'austerity' has to answer for this.

Plus low growth for over a decade and worse growth since leaving the EU.

So your contention is that tens of thousands of refugees have nothing to do with it? Really? Try and be objective about it.  How could that possibly be the case?

I agree that things have been mismanaged, but tens of thousands of people have to be housed somewhere and they need to use GPs, dentists etc. too.
As an aside, I've been a member of Amnesty International for over three decades. It doesn't cost much and they do vital, amazing work across the planet and give a voice to those that have none and they help people that are helpless. If you want to donate just a small amount, it could do so much for people that need your help.

https://www.amnesty.org/en/
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:39:36 pm


As ever, nobody seems to give a single shit about the British who should always be the first concern of any British government.


I care about British people... but refugees (or even Albanians) are not their 'enemy'.

They are being consistently f*cked over by right-wing governments - while arguing amongst themselves about 'smoke & mirror' culture issues.

Classic 'divide and rule' politics - that get fallen for every time.



"The way a government treats refugees is very instructive because it shows you how they would treat the rest of us if they thought they could get away with it." - Tony Benn.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:03:58 pm
As an aside, I've been a member of Amnesty International for over three decades. It doesn't cost much and they do vital, amazing work across the planet and give a voice to those that have none and they help people that are helpless. If you want to donate just a small amount, it could do so much for people that need your help.

https://www.amnesty.org/en/

I'm an Amnesty International activist too.  :thumbup
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:23:34 pm

Can you explain why you think the problems of Albanian blood feuds and the trafficking of Albanian children are better dealt with by the U.K. Home Office than the Albanian police? Do you have such a low opinion of Albania. If a Frenchman turned up and said he was being threatened by a French gangster should he have the right to claim asylum here? If not, why not?

I make no comment about Albanians as an ethnic group. I merely say that I do not see any reasonable basis for any Albanian to require asylum here. It makes perfect sense why Syrians and Ukrainians for example may require asylum.


For your first question: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/factsheets/en/sheet/151/asylum-policy


You mention Albanians in every single post. Do you want to point to where they touched you? :(
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 01:01:45 pm
Another graph here for those that are interested in facts. Scroll down to the last graph.  You can clearly see how net immigration really takes off in the 90s which is driven by a huge increase in immigration. We have never seen anything like this in the UK.

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn06077/
I am missing some of the context of the discussion so will just comment on that graph in isolation.

1) "The boats" make up a relatively small albeit high profile part of the overall immigration.  They could reduce boat crossings to zero and still have very high net migration.
2) The Tories have almost no chance of hitting their arbitrary immigration reduction targets.  History shows that.  They can keep trying to make the UK worse and less appealing but despots around the world are out-pacing them such that the UK will likely remain an aspirational location for some time.
Not a very difficult game of 'spot the Tory' in this thread.
