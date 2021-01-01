Replies/thoughts in bold...



Peace.



I am glad we are able to reach agreement on so much.A few points.I never claimed otherwise. Not being required to claim asylum in the first country is not the same as having a "right" to claim it anywhere. The UK is under no obligation to allow anyone to just turn up and claim asylum by any route. This is probably an area where the jurisprudence has gone to far.As ever, these conversations are a mix of what people think the law is which is a grey area and what people think the law should be. I think the UK should have total discretion to limit the numbers and national origins of refugees. This is a matter for the British electorate alone in my view. This does not of course preclude voluntarily making agreements with other countries.The Australian experience suggests it may well do. You seem to be assuming that all these people actually are refugees. Again, the example of the Albanians is the clearest one. It is beyond doubt that many of these people are simply seeking to improve their economic situation. It is beyond belief that 12,000 Albanians (2022 small boat arrivals) are in genuine danger of persecution in Albania which is a stable European country with ambitions to join the EU.This is irrelevant to assessing refugee status.You have missed the point. The number of people that are eligible for asylum under the current permissive regime is colossal. Asylum is not the solution to Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan and Somalia's problems. Why should those who can make it here on a boat be privileged over old ladies and children that can't?As for being overrun, is the country going to collapse? No.Can councils cope with the additional strain on housing, education and medical provision? Possibly not.As ever, nobody seems to give a single shit about the British who should always be the first concern of any British government.Thanks for your thoughts.