TSC

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9200 on: Today at 11:36:28 am
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:27:15 am
Still going out to bat for Qatar I see...

Hes pointing out the hypocrisy of the beeb (and government) where it was quite relaxed when Lineker criticised Qatar re its human rights, yet sanctioned similar views from Lineker when questioning the UK government re its proposed bill re immigration.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9201 on: Today at 11:49:42 am
One interesting thing about this is how polarised everyone is now - everything is absolutely black or absolutely white there is no shade of grey.

You'll hear person X say something great about this situation and then someone pops up "They're a c*nt because they said THAT about THIS"

Then you'll hear another person saying something else and it's "Well, twenty years ago they did the OTHER so they're a c*nt and so on"


It's like people aren't allowed to move on. I've been a bit of a dick when I was a kid. Because I was a kid. I've been a bit of a dick on here and I've been a bit of a dick on other places. Everyone is allowed to be a bellend from time to time. Literally no one that has existed or who ever will exist will be ever perfect and it's impossible to agree with EVERYONE - the Labour thread shows a bunch of people with 95-99% identical beliefs and views arguing like it's an unassailable gap.

Not really sure what I'm driving at here, but the calmness of debate and the intellect of understanding, reasoning, agreeing with something and agreeing to disagree with the rest is dead. I grew up in the 70s and you'd see political discourse and it was measured, even, balanced and both sides were able to put their point across and it was debated. Today it's all mud-slinging, slogans, fuckwittery, whataboutism, misdirection, outright lies and here and there measured, kind and fairly given opinion that gets washed out by a sea of turds and used condoms.


You're either a c*nt [TM] or a Saint [TM] and in fact, no one** has ever been either. There seems to be no way someone can say 'Well said lad" without someone else jumping on and shouting "NOT WELL DONE!! Twenty years ago he did that or ten years ago she said this..."


** Though to be fair, there are a few mass-murderers, dictators and scumbags that might well qualify.
LuverlyRita

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9202 on: Today at 11:51:58 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:15:28 am
They want to privatise it, so they can just own it as their official mouthpiece.

I think they just don't want an impartial broadcaster. So ideally they want the BBC gone, but meanwhile, they are trying to use it as their own broadcaster.
"They" should be read as including one of their sponsors - Murdoch. He's wanted the BBC destroyed for a long time.
afc turkish

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9203 on: Today at 12:19:12 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:31:04 am
Barnes spot on as always

https://youtu.be/V8RYnL8_Vzc

Right from his very first comment, too; wastes no time getting straight to the heart of the hypocrisy.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9204 on: Today at 12:25:51 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:32:55 am
The whole Sugar thing Is absolute bollocks and people trying to find an angle to justify their decision. If the Sugar thing were true, why could they not have released a similar statement as they did with Lineker (or any statement). The reason why they didn't, Is because it didn't matter, or something they weren't bothered about as it attacked Labour

Yes

For me this isnt about free speech, its about Tories controlling the BBC.  Lineker has tweeted anti Corbyn stuff, no action
Andrew Neil is obviously a Tory as is Sugar. 
If Lineker tweeted support for the government, nothing would be said.
TepidT2O

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9205 on: Today at 12:29:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:25:51 pm
Yes

For me this isnt about free speech, its about Tories controlling the BBC.  Lineker has tweeted anti Corbyn stuff, no action
Andrew Neil is obviously a Tory as is Sugar. 
If Lineker tweeted support for the government, nothing would be said.
Has linker actually done this? 

A Red Abroad

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9206 on: Today at 12:42:27 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:29:40 pm
Has linker actually done this?

Yeah... I *think* one tweet was something like "Bin Corbyn"

I can't be arsed to go back and check - but there were others.
Online Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #9207 on: Today at 12:45:34 pm »
A Red Abroad

Interesting article on BBC 'celebrities' who tweet 'politics' or have newspaper columns expressing their political views...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/11/gary-lineker-was-singled-out-from-a-long-list-of-bbc-stars-who-express-political-views
