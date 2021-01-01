One interesting thing about this is how polarised everyone is now - everything is absolutely black or absolutely white there is no shade of grey.



You'll hear person X say something great about this situation and then someone pops up "They're a c*nt because they said THAT about THIS"



Then you'll hear another person saying something else and it's "Well, twenty years ago they did the OTHER so they're a c*nt and so on"





It's like people aren't allowed to move on. I've been a bit of a dick when I was a kid. Because I was a kid. I've been a bit of a dick on here and I've been a bit of a dick on other places. Everyone is allowed to be a bellend from time to time. Literally no one that has existed or who ever will exist will be ever perfect and it's impossible to agree with EVERYONE - the Labour thread shows a bunch of people with 95-99% identical beliefs and views arguing like it's an unassailable gap.



Not really sure what I'm driving at here, but the calmness of debate and the intellect of understanding, reasoning, agreeing with something and agreeing to disagree with the rest is dead. I grew up in the 70s and you'd see political discourse and it was measured, even, balanced and both sides were able to put their point across and it was debated. Today it's all mud-slinging, slogans, fuckwittery, whataboutism, misdirection, outright lies and here and there measured, kind and fairly given opinion that gets washed out by a sea of turds and used condoms.





You're either a c*nt [TM] or a Saint [TM] and in fact, no one** has ever been either. There seems to be no way someone can say 'Well said lad" without someone else jumping on and shouting "NOT WELL DONE!! Twenty years ago he did that or ten years ago she said this..."





** Though to be fair, there are a few mass-murderers, dictators and scumbags that might well qualify.