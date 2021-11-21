« previous next »
Author Topic: Linekergate (MoTD thread)  (Read 548758 times)

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9160 on: Today at 12:20:48 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:17:07 am
A mate of mine who's taken the apologist route says the difference with Sugar is that the latter is not directly employed by the BBC (they just bought the rights to air his show) so he's not bound by the impartiality clause. I'll assume that's correct, and maybe the same applies to Clarkson and Neil (although the 2020 tweet on the last page suggests Neil's employment status is identical to Lineker's). I'm sure the BBC had its army of lawyers verify that they are technically OK here, but the question most people are interested in is an ethical one. Everyone knows that this is because the Tories were upset by the Nazi reference, and that if Lineker had exhibited more fear of offending the ruling party or favour towards their policy, none of this would have happened. All of which points to a BBC that has lost its political independence.
Your mate is wrong in that, because Lineker is also employed freelance by the bbc [source in an article from today https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64918162]
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9161 on: Today at 12:36:08 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:20:48 am
Your mate is wrong in that, because Lineker is also employed freelance by the bbc [source in an article from today https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64918162]

We all know Lineker is freelance, hence my comment that his employment status is identical to Neil's. With Sugar my understanding from my mate's message is that there's an extra layer of separation, like he doesn't work for the BBC at all, he works for some other corporation who sells the rights to The Apprentice to the BBC. Happy to be corrected, I don't live in GB or watch reality TV so it's all outside my wheelhouse.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9162 on: Today at 12:41:01 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:36:08 am
We all know Lineker is freelance, hence my comment that his employment status is identical to Neil's. With Sugar my understanding from my mate's message is that there's an extra layer of separation, like he doesn't work for the BBC at all, he works for some other corporation who sells the rights to The Apprentice to the BBC. Happy to be corrected, I don't live in GB or watch reality TV so it's all outside my wheelhouse.
Sorry missed that mate. I would have thought (like you) he was subject to similar conditions
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9163 on: Today at 01:25:57 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:36:08 am
We all know Lineker is freelance, hence my comment that his employment status is identical to Neil's. With Sugar my understanding from my mate's message is that there's an extra layer of separation, like he doesn't work for the BBC at all, he works for some other corporation who sells the rights to The Apprentice to the BBC. Happy to be corrected, I don't live in GB or watch reality TV so it's all outside my wheelhouse.

Does he have special access to Sugars contract explaining this extra layer of separation does he? Also Clarksons with the same? Chris Packham also? Attenboroughs?

Wild, speculative guess but Im thinking your mate is utterly full of shite.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9164 on: Today at 01:31:18 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:36:08 am
We all know Lineker is freelance, hence my comment that his employment status is identical to Neil's. With Sugar my understanding from my mate's message is that there's an extra layer of separation, like he doesn't work for the BBC at all, he works for some other corporation who sells the rights to The Apprentice to the BBC. Happy to be corrected, I don't live in GB or watch reality TV so it's all outside my wheelhouse.
So, what, the BBC want to censor Sugar like they tried to censor Lineker, but the slightly different contract is frustrating them? I seriously doubt that.

The fact of the matter is that there are thousands of tweets sent out by BBC staff on a weekly basis, both public and private. The leadership of the BBC took umbrage with Lineker's most likely because friends in the party they support (financially in some cases) complained to them about his tweet. They then took action, intially trying to browbeat him down and then suspending him. It was only after the pushback by those opposed to this suppression of free speech that BBC heads starting talking about impartiality. When the hypocrisy of this statement was pointed out, they began making excuses for why they would suspend Lineker and not others. But this was after the fact. In other words, the decision to punish Lineker was not part of a transparent and equally applied policy, it was done on the whim of the leadership of the BBC, who retrospectively came up with explanations as to why he was treated differently.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9165 on: Today at 02:29:54 am »
I don't know why you blokes are arguing against me since I've made the exact same points about why Lineker has been called to account. All I'm saying is there's no point bringing Sugar into the debate because the gammons can easily bat that one away and miss the important points.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9166 on: Today at 02:46:43 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm


The prime minister said while he acknowledged not everyone would agree with his policy, he believed what he was doing was "fair and right".

He ain't wrong...
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9167 on: Today at 06:20:34 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:29:54 am
I don't know why you blokes are arguing against me since I've made the exact same points about why Lineker has been called to account. All I'm saying is there's no point bringing Sugar into the debate because the gammons can easily bat that one away and miss the important points.

They cant bat anything away. They got exposed as racists and fascists and are scrambling to confuse the issue with contract fine prints. No one is buying it, everyone is walking out, the pressure is on the BBC now, do they want to be the national broadcaster, or the Tory mouthpiece.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9168 on: Today at 07:10:22 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:20:34 am
They cant bat anything away. They got exposed as racists and fascists and are scrambling to confuse the issue with contract fine prints. No one is buying it, everyone is walking out, the pressure is on the BBC now, do they want to be the national broadcaster, or the Tory mouthpiece.

Great shout, get the Tories out of the BBC, earning fortunes, waiting for knighthoods
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9169 on: Today at 08:01:58 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:40:52 pm
In fairness?

That's NOT what markmywords was saying (writing) - read his (Tory apologist) posts again.  ;)

No, I mean, one thing he said was right. Neil is a formidable interviewer.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9170 on: Today at 08:10:56 am »
I'm slightly confused over the argument that the Tories want to get rid of the the BBC while also using using it as their mouthpiece.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9171 on: Today at 08:15:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:10:56 am
I'm slightly confused over the argument that the Tories want to get rid of the the BBC while also using using it as their mouthpiece.

They want to privatise it, so they can just own it as their official mouthpiece.

I think they just don't want an impartial broadcaster. So ideally they want the BBC gone, but meanwhile, they are trying to use it as their own broadcaster.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9172 on: Today at 08:18:36 am »
If I had a pound for everytime I've heard Line-acre described as "woke", or that he's "virtue signalling" I'd have about £23.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9173 on: Today at 08:23:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:10:56 am
I'm slightly confused over the argument that the Tories want to get rid of the the BBC while also using using it as their mouthpiece.
Either one is a result for them. By getting favourable coverage they get to cover the worst of their excesses but that doesn't shield them from being voted out.

Privatising or getting rid of the Beeb would make them absolute billions which is why that will always trump any other benefits.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9174 on: Today at 08:29:53 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:15:28 am
They want to privatise it, so they can just own it as their official mouthpiece.

I think they just don't want an impartial broadcaster. So ideally they want the BBC gone, but meanwhile, they are trying to use it as their own broadcaster.

This ^.

Ideally, they want it privately owned like the Daily Mail (and the other right wing papers) - but for now, they're happy to install sympathisers (quislings?  :D ) to police the message.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9175 on: Today at 08:30:31 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:18:36 am
If I had a pound for everytime I've heard Line-acre described as "woke", or that he's "virtue signalling" I'd have about £23.

I would just ask those people, so what if he is?
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9176 on: Today at 08:33:00 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:29:54 am
I don't know why you blokes are arguing against me since I've made the exact same points about why Lineker has been called to account. All I'm saying is there's no point bringing Sugar into the debate because the gammons can easily bat that one away and miss the important points.

How can they 'bat that one away'? I was disappointed with Corbyn and I am dismayed by some of his current statements (Though some are absolutely spot on), but to post THIS tweet from Sugar should have meant he was suspended straight away. The BBC are saying 'interfering with Party Politics' - what is this tweet then?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-43604058

This was the tweet in question




Surely this is 1,000 times worse than Lineker if it is about 'involving yourself in Party Politics'

And yet? He wasn't suspended (But he's right-wing). Or Clarkson (Also right-wing). Or Neill (Also far-right). Or any other the other BBC employees over the years that have involved themselves in Party Politics.

This was down to the Conservative Party putting their own stooges into the BBC to make it their own Conservative Platform and from articles I've read over the last couple of years, they are slowly but surely getting rid of anything that attacks the far-right or the Tories.

Basically right-wing snowflakes trying to cancel anything they don't like or agree with. Again.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9177 on: Today at 08:35:48 am »
John Barnes is on Sophie ridge on sky news this morning to talk about Lineker.  Chancellor on now chatting crap
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9178 on: Today at 09:03:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:33:00 am
How can they 'bat that one away'? I was disappointed with Corbyn and I am dismayed by some of his current statements (Though some are absolutely spot on), but to post THIS tweet from Sugar should have meant he was suspended straight away. The BBC are saying 'interfering with Party Politics' - what is this tweet then?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-43604058

This was the tweet in question




Surely this is 1,000 times worse than Lineker if it is about 'involving yourself in Party Politics'

And yet? He wasn't suspended (But he's right-wing). Or Clarkson (Also right-wing). Or Neill (Also far-right). Or any other the other BBC employees over the years that have involved themselves in Party Politics.

This was down to the Conservative Party putting their own stooges into the BBC to make it their own Conservative Platform and from articles I've read over the last couple of years, they are slowly but surely getting rid of anything that attacks the far-right or the Tories.

Basically right-wing snowflakes trying to cancel anything they don't like or agree with. Again.


110% spot on Andy.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9179 on: Today at 09:20:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:33:00 am
How can they 'bat that one away'? I was disappointed with Corbyn and I am dismayed by some of his current statements (Though some are absolutely spot on), but to post THIS tweet from Sugar should have meant he was suspended straight away. The BBC are saying 'interfering with Party Politics' - what is this tweet then?

I've already explained it but don't take my word for it, let the gammon speak for itself:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/chris-packham-drags-lord-sugar-29423354?utm_source=linkCopy&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar

Quote
But others pointed out that the BBC dont actually own The Apprentice show Lord Sugar has hosted since 2005, so he isnt directly employed by the Corporation.

One Twitter user explained: Chris, MGM owns The Apprentice. They buy the show in I believe. Garys services are employed by the BBC and there lies the difference. Lord Sugar is not directly employed by the BBC.

Once again, I am not endorsing the gammon viewpoint, and I understand the Lineker affair is nothing about neutrality and all about triggering Cruella, but if you come at a Tory with Sugar comparison they will use this technicality to dismiss your entire viewpoint. I'm trying to help you keep it tight, mate!
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9180 on: Today at 09:20:39 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:35:48 am
John Barnes is on Sophie ridge on sky news this morning to talk about Lineker.  Chancellor on now chatting crap

Barnes 100% behind Lineker.  Speaking very well about a lot of issues in addition to Lineker.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9181 on: Today at 09:21:59 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:35:48 am
John Barnes is on Sophie ridge on sky news this morning to talk about Lineker.  Chancellor on now chatting crap

Barnsey is great.  ;D
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9182 on: Today at 09:25:08 am »
Working for companies A B and C as a freelancer does not preclude one being employed by company D as a matter of employment law.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9183 on: Today at 09:27:50 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:20:25 am
I've already explained it but don't take my word for it, let the gammon speak for itself:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/chris-packham-drags-lord-sugar-29423354?utm_source=linkCopy&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar

Once again, I am not endorsing the gammon viewpoint, and I understand the Lineker affair is nothing about neutrality and all about triggering Cruella, but if you come at a Tory with Sugar comparison they will use this technicality to dismiss your entire viewpoint. I'm trying to help you keep it tight, mate!

It's all smoke and mirrors anyway - "Look over there! A squirrel!"

Let the plebs argue over tweets by Lineker and Sugar - while we continue to f*ck you dry.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9184 on: Today at 09:28:50 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:27:54 pm
Match of the day is 20 minutes tonight ;D

How will we manage without the forensic and insightful analysis MOTD usually provides
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9185 on: Today at 09:29:39 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:29:54 am
I don't know why you blokes are arguing against me since I've made the exact same points about why Lineker has been called to account. All I'm saying is there's no point bringing Sugar into the debate because the gammons can easily bat that one away and miss the important points.

I think it's relevant because it seems easy to see how the impartiality rules are obviously not meant for presenters and talent in their sports and entertainment programming. Because why would it matter? like thinking someone should be sacked from Eastenders because they start making tweets supporting or criticising a political party... OK, people might not like it... but what the hell does it have to do with their ability to play Phil Mitchell or not
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9186 on: Today at 09:31:31 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:49:46 am
Andrew Neill is a formidable interviewer, so much so Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson refused to be interviewed by him in the lead up to the last election.  He tries to be even handed in his general dealings. Bit like how Ian Hislop leans left but mocks boths sides

Linekar is just relentless and has become toxic due to this, importantly he has likely been warned before, and unlike hislop or Neill who have outside interests, but are fairly even handed in their public pronoucements . Lineker has basically gone rogue, on social media, no company can allow that

Couldn't disagree more. Linekar is standing up for what he believes in and that to him is more important than his job at the BBC. The tories are making this immigration thing as big as they can to split the public and win votes. He has a platform to take them on and is using it at his own expense, and the key thing here is, he is fucking right, the man deserves a medal.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9187 on: Today at 09:45:56 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Yesterday at 10:49:46 am
Andrew Neill is a formidable interviewer, so much so Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson refused to be interviewed by him in the lead up to the last election.  He tries to be even handed in his general dealings. Bit like how Ian Hislop leans left but mocks boths sides

Linekar is just relentless and has become toxic due to this, importantly he has likely been warned before, and unlike hislop or Neill who have outside interests, but are fairly even handed in their public pronoucements . Lineker has basically gone rogue, on social media, no company can allow that

Probably the worst post Ive ever read on RAWK and thats quite an achievement! Get in the sea.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9188 on: Today at 10:02:31 am »
Quote from: sminp on Today at 09:45:56 am
Probably the worst post Ive ever read on RAWK and thats quite an achievement! Get in the sea.
Strikehiswords is preferable.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9189 on: Today at 10:21:40 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:31:31 am
Couldn't disagree more. Linekar is standing up for what he believes in and that to him is more important than his job at the BBC. The tories are making this immigration thing as big as they can to split the public and win votes. He has a platform to take them on and is using it at his own expense, and the key thing here is, he is fucking right, the man deserves a medal.

Is correct.

Forget the contract issue. Its a distraction.

Lineker has 3 million followers.

If he had tweeted that the Governments new immigration policy was all fine and dandy theres no way the Tory board at the BBC would have been bothered. This policy is their last hope of winning votes and is being pushed by the Daily Fail, Telegraph and all the right wing voices.

They immediately attacked Lineker as his message to millions is that its the language of 1930s Germany. We cant have our right wing messaging being countered to such a large chunk of our readers. The one good thing is that its highlighted to all the country that they have filled the board of the BBC with Tory donors and sympathisers.

Johnson threatened them with cancellation of the licence fee to try and make them friendly to their policies. Then brought in Tories to senior management.

This is a tussel over messaging to the public as they try to win back lost voters with a new policy concerning immigrants. It worked during Brexit.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9190 on: Today at 10:27:11 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:10:56 am
I'm slightly confused over the argument that the Tories want to get rid of the the BBC while also using using it as their mouthpiece.

By get rid of the BBC, they mean get rid of the license fee, bring in advertising, and make sure the whole endeavour is ruled by commercial interests rather than public service.

So we'll have another ITV, but now there's no BBC for the other channels to compete with, no sense of serving the public, so there's a race towards the lowest common denominator.

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9191 on: Today at 10:31:04 am »
Barnes spot on as always

https://youtu.be/V8RYnL8_Vzc
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9192 on: Today at 10:32:42 am »
Quote from: kellan on Yesterday at 03:05:53 pm
BBC Two has a live broadcast of Chelsea vs United in the women's league, tomorrow afternoon. Top of the table title clash as well. Alex Scott often fronts their coverage of the WSL. Or Kelly Somers, who has also said no to her BBC commitments. Eilidh Barbour is another host, but she is supportive of Lineker and those behind him. It will be interesting to see what the BBC do. No comms/pundit coverage and trimming the runtime is one option. Not broadcasting it at all and the FA moving the match back to their own streaming platform, where it would have been had it not been a TV pick, is another option. The international broadcasts complicate things somewhat.
Per the latest update, the BBC are still broadcasting this - minus presenters, and with world feed comms.

MOTD2 will follow the format of last night's MOTD.

Not sure about the arrangements for the six nations coverage?
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9193 on: Today at 10:44:09 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-64922187

"Last night's Match of the Day was watched by 2.58m TV viewers on BBC One.

"Up nearly half a million on last Saturday's figure of 2.09 million according to BARB overnights.

"It's the show's biggest audience since 5 November 2022 when 2.63m watched."
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9194 on: Today at 10:56:24 am »
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9195 on: Today at 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:41:01 am
Sorry missed that mate. I would have thought (like you) he was subject to similar conditions

Richard Ayre,  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Ayre
suggested Sugar is subjected to different standards because his show isnt live and he has no opportunity to make comments on the BBC.  He also said some bollocks about Sugar beinhg lower profile. He was keen to excuse Sugar

If what Great Ex said was correct, you would think someone like Ayre would be aware of that and its an easier defence of Sugar than the one he made .   So Im not sure its right
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9196 on: Today at 11:11:19 am »
Any semantics over whether somebody is employed more directly or via a 3rd party production company is an irrelevant red herring that is being used after the fact, if the tories in charge of the bbc had the slightest interest in stopping any of those who tweeted right wing support they could have easily applied the policy to them as well. It is not like they haven't done other stuff in recent years to kill off criticism of the government with both the mash report and more recently mock the week being cancelled.
