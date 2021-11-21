Couldn't disagree more. Linekar is standing up for what he believes in and that to him is more important than his job at the BBC. The tories are making this immigration thing as big as they can to split the public and win votes. He has a platform to take them on and is using it at his own expense, and the key thing here is, he is fucking right, the man deserves a medal.
Is correct.
Forget the contract issue. Its a distraction.
Lineker has 3 million followers.
If he had tweeted that the Governments new immigration policy was all fine and dandy theres no way the Tory board at the BBC would have been bothered. This policy is their last hope of winning votes and is being pushed by the Daily Fail, Telegraph and all the right wing voices.
They immediately attacked Lineker as his message to millions is that its the language of 1930s Germany. We cant have our right wing messaging being countered to such a large chunk of our readers. The one good thing is that its highlighted to all the country that they have filled the board of the BBC with Tory donors and sympathisers.
Johnson threatened them with cancellation of the licence fee to try and make them friendly to their policies. Then brought in Tories to senior management.
This is a tussel over messaging to the public as they try to win back lost voters with a new policy concerning immigrants. It worked during Brexit.