I don't know why you blokes are arguing against me since I've made the exact same points about why Lineker has been called to account. All I'm saying is there's no point bringing Sugar into the debate because the gammons can easily bat that one away and miss the important points.
How can they 'bat that one away'? I was disappointed with Corbyn and I am dismayed by some of his current statements (Though some are absolutely spot on), but to post THIS tweet from Sugar should have meant he was suspended straight away. The BBC are saying 'interfering with Party Politics' - what is this tweet then?https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-43604058
This was the tweet in question
Surely this is 1,000 times worse than Lineker if it is about 'involving yourself in Party Politics'
And yet? He wasn't suspended (But he's right-wing). Or Clarkson (Also right-wing). Or Neill (Also far-right). Or any other the other BBC employees over the years that have involved themselves in Party Politics.
This was down to the Conservative Party putting their own stooges into the BBC to make it their own Conservative Platform and from articles I've read over the last couple of years, they are slowly but surely getting rid of anything that attacks the far-right or the Tories.
Basically right-wing snowflakes trying to cancel anything they don't like or agree with. Again.