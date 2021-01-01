We all know Lineker is freelance, hence my comment that his employment status is identical to Neil's. With Sugar my understanding from my mate's message is that there's an extra layer of separation, like he doesn't work for the BBC at all, he works for some other corporation who sells the rights to The Apprentice to the BBC. Happy to be corrected, I don't live in GB or watch reality TV so it's all outside my wheelhouse.



So, what, the BBC want to censor Sugar like they tried to censor Lineker, but the slightly different contract is frustrating them? I seriously doubt that.The fact of the matter is that there are thousands of tweets sent out by BBC staff on a weekly basis, both public and private. The leadership of the BBC took umbrage with Lineker's most likely because friends in the party they support (financially in some cases) complained to them about his tweet. They then took action, intially trying to browbeat him down and then suspending him. It was only after the pushback by those opposed to this suppression of free speech that BBC heads starting talking about impartiality. When the hypocrisy of this statement was pointed out, they began making excuses for why they would suspend Lineker and not others. But this was after the fact. In other words, the decision to punish Lineker was not part of a transparent and equally applied policy, it was done on the whim of the leadership of the BBC, who retrospectively came up with explanations as to why he was treated differently.