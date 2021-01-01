« previous next »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:17:07 am
A mate of mine who's taken the apologist route says the difference with Sugar is that the latter is not directly employed by the BBC (they just bought the rights to air his show) so he's not bound by the impartiality clause. I'll assume that's correct, and maybe the same applies to Clarkson and Neil (although the 2020 tweet on the last page suggests Neil's employment status is identical to Lineker's). I'm sure the BBC had its army of lawyers verify that they are technically OK here, but the question most people are interested in is an ethical one. Everyone knows that this is because the Tories were upset by the Nazi reference, and that if Lineker had exhibited more fear of offending the ruling party or favour towards their policy, none of this would have happened. All of which points to a BBC that has lost its political independence.
Your mate is wrong in that, because Lineker is also employed freelance by the bbc [source in an article from today https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64918162]
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:20:48 am
Your mate is wrong in that, because Lineker is also employed freelance by the bbc [source in an article from today https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64918162]

We all know Lineker is freelance, hence my comment that his employment status is identical to Neil's. With Sugar my understanding from my mate's message is that there's an extra layer of separation, like he doesn't work for the BBC at all, he works for some other corporation who sells the rights to The Apprentice to the BBC. Happy to be corrected, I don't live in GB or watch reality TV so it's all outside my wheelhouse.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:36:08 am
We all know Lineker is freelance, hence my comment that his employment status is identical to Neil's. With Sugar my understanding from my mate's message is that there's an extra layer of separation, like he doesn't work for the BBC at all, he works for some other corporation who sells the rights to The Apprentice to the BBC. Happy to be corrected, I don't live in GB or watch reality TV so it's all outside my wheelhouse.
Sorry missed that mate. I would have thought (like you) he was subject to similar conditions
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:36:08 am
We all know Lineker is freelance, hence my comment that his employment status is identical to Neil's. With Sugar my understanding from my mate's message is that there's an extra layer of separation, like he doesn't work for the BBC at all, he works for some other corporation who sells the rights to The Apprentice to the BBC. Happy to be corrected, I don't live in GB or watch reality TV so it's all outside my wheelhouse.

Does he have special access to Sugars contract explaining this extra layer of separation does he? Also Clarksons with the same? Chris Packham also? Attenboroughs?

Wild, speculative guess but Im thinking your mate is utterly full of shite.
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:36:08 am
We all know Lineker is freelance, hence my comment that his employment status is identical to Neil's. With Sugar my understanding from my mate's message is that there's an extra layer of separation, like he doesn't work for the BBC at all, he works for some other corporation who sells the rights to The Apprentice to the BBC. Happy to be corrected, I don't live in GB or watch reality TV so it's all outside my wheelhouse.
So, what, the BBC want to censor Sugar like they tried to censor Lineker, but the slightly different contract is frustrating them? I seriously doubt that.

The fact of the matter is that there are thousands of tweets sent out by BBC staff on a weekly basis, both public and private. The leadership of the BBC took umbrage with Lineker's most likely because friends in the party they support (financially in some cases) complained to them about his tweet. They then took action, intially trying to browbeat him down and then suspending him. It was only after the pushback by those opposed to this suppression of free speech that BBC heads starting talking about impartiality. When the hypocrisy of this statement was pointed out, they began making excuses for why they would suspend Lineker and not others. But this was after the fact. In other words, the decision to punish Lineker was not part of a transparent and equally applied policy, it was done on the whim of the leadership of the BBC, who retrospectively came up with explanations as to why he was treated differently.
I don't know why you blokes are arguing against me since I've made the exact same points about why Lineker has been called to account. All I'm saying is there's no point bringing Sugar into the debate because the gammons can easily bat that one away and miss the important points.
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm


The prime minister said while he acknowledged not everyone would agree with his policy, he believed what he was doing was "fair and right".

He ain't wrong...
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:29:54 am
I don't know why you blokes are arguing against me since I've made the exact same points about why Lineker has been called to account. All I'm saying is there's no point bringing Sugar into the debate because the gammons can easily bat that one away and miss the important points.

They cant bat anything away. They got exposed as racists and fascists and are scrambling to confuse the issue with contract fine prints. No one is buying it, everyone is walking out, the pressure is on the BBC now, do they want to be the national broadcaster, or the Tory mouthpiece.
