Linekergate (MoTD thread)

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9080 on: Today at 04:27:45 pm
Eastbourne Town fans today if someone wants to post the pic...

https://twitter.com/BrightonBDS/status/1634531025551228937?t=237qNJ8aInd6MB9EM6tOyg&s=19
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9081 on: Today at 04:28:19 pm
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9082 on: Today at 04:28:28 pm
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9083 on: Today at 04:29:03 pm
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9084 on: Today at 04:29:26 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:22:36 pm
oh definitely. Hed have been worshiping him 30 years ago when scoring for England
It was more about the spelling though Debs as Ray was pointing out that Markmywords was  mis-spelling Andrew Neil

Ah ok I missed that mate.  Just saw the belly and bald head 😂
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9085 on: Today at 04:31:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:29:26 pm
Ah ok I missed that mate.  Just saw the belly and bald head 😂
'Well, you couldn't miss them  ;D
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9086 on: Today at 04:33:01 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:21:55 pm
Looks like you missed the hate-filled videos made on Holi. Certainly doing well.
:butt
Everton/Man city that!
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9087 on: Today at 04:34:53 pm


^ at Leicester.


Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9088 on: Today at 04:37:15 pm
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9089 on: Today at 04:37:58 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:34:53 pm


^ at Leicester.




I love it, when football is like this.  :wellin
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9090 on: Today at 04:38:47 pm
BBC have fucked this one. No way back for Lineker now I'd imagine. I reckon MOTD moves to another channel soon.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9091 on: Today at 04:40:54 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:34:53 pm


^ at Leicester.




Good stuff, where is the bottom pic from?
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9092 on: Today at 04:42:56 pm

'BREAKING: Match of the Day will be limited to a fraction over 20 minutes tonight. Extraordinary.' - https://twitter.com/Lawton_Times/status/1634589594950807553
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9093 on: Today at 04:43:14 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:42:56 pm
'BREAKING: Match of the Day will be limited to a fraction over 20 minutes tonight. Extraordinary.' - https://twitter.com/Lawton_Times/status/1634589594950807553

:lmao
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9094 on: Today at 04:44:09 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:31:07 pm
'Well, you couldn't miss them  ;D

Any idea what team he supports?  I'm guessing Chelsea but it could be anyone as there's dickheads everywhere.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9095 on: Today at 04:44:54 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:40:54 pm
Good stuff, where is the bottom pic from?

Not sure mate. I found it here - https://twitter.com/andy_pw720/status/1634589845518442496 (maybe at Leicester too? I couldn't make out the badge on the hats...)



'Outside Media City standing with Gary Lineker and saying "Refugees Welcome"' - https://twitter.com/mcrSWP/status/1634595429810683904






'This video from 2018 is on the BBC's website and says, "Gary is not involved in any news or political output for the  BBC, and as such, any expression of his personal political views,  does not affect the BBC's impartiality." What changed in 2023? #IStandWithGaryLineker' - https://twitter.com/implausibleblog/status/1634489134692663296 (a 40 second video)


also...


'Worth bearing in mind, this is what the BBC said to me in 2020 when Andrew Neil was being a shouty, right-wing pile on orchestrator on Twitter. Compare and contrast.' - https://twitter.com/SpinarelloDogma/status/1634472802425135108





also in 2016, when The S*n wanted Lineker sacked...

'Check out this article from 2016. The BBC can't justify their actions. A BBC statement said: "Gary is a freelance broadcaster and this is a personal Twitter account."'
 https://twitter.com/arationalvegan/status/1634598741901549569 :-

www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-37727810.amp

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9096 on: Today at 04:52:51 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:44:54 pm
Not sure mate. I found it here - https://twitter.com/andy_pw720/status/1634589845518442496 (maybe at Leicester too? I couldn't make out the badge on the hats...)

Not to worry, I zoomed in on the hats as well!
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9097 on: Today at 05:05:21 pm
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:49:46 am
Andrew Neill is a formidable interviewer, so much so Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson refused to be interviewed by him in the lead up to the last election.  He tries to be even handed in his general dealings. Bit like how Ian Hislop leans left but mocks boths sides

Linekar is just relentless and has become toxic due to this, importantly he has likely been warned before, and unlike hislop or Neill who have outside interests, but are fairly even handed in their public pronoucements . Lineker has basically gone rogue, on social media, no company can allow that

Do fuck off you prick (have taken a ban for less)
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9098 on: Today at 05:11:28 pm
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9099 on: Today at 05:25:39 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:52:51 pm
Not to worry, I zoomed in on the hats as well!

Found it - it was from Swansea mate:-


'15:53
Fans support Lineker in Swansea
In Wales, there is support in the crowd among Swansea City supporters.

Fans supporting the team in their game against Middlesbrough have been seen holding up a sign reading 'Gary, Gary, Gary Lineker - stand up to racism'.'

^ www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/entertainment-arts-64895316
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9100 on: Today at 05:43:38 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:44:09 pm
Any idea what team he supports?  I'm guessing Chelsea but it could be anyone as there's dickheads everywhere.

Looking at him I would put my life savings on him being a meathead thicko racist Chelsea fan.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9101 on: Today at 06:10:29 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:25:39 pm
Found it - it was from Swansea mate:-


'15:53
Fans support Lineker in Swansea
In Wales, there is support in the crowd among Swansea City supporters.

Fans supporting the team in their game against Middlesbrough have been seen holding up a sign reading 'Gary, Gary, Gary Lineker - stand up to racism'.'

^ www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/entertainment-arts-64895316

Nice one!
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9102 on: Today at 06:19:33 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:42:56 pm
'BREAKING: Match of the Day will be limited to a fraction over 20 minutes tonight. Extraordinary.' - https://twitter.com/Lawton_Times/status/1634589594950807553

Brilliant from the BBC to limit any footage of today's early kick off from reaching our television screens. You really have to respect that.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9103 on: Today at 06:24:30 pm
How does this likely end?

They backtrack, apologise, DG goes and everyone welcomed each other back?

Or Lineker leaves? What happens to those who supported him?
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9104 on: Today at 06:26:56 pm
Great Britain. No thanks.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9105 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm
I went back to the source of the comments only to find that Gary Lineker did not make a massive bold statement about policy regarding immigration at all. He replied to a now deleted tweet from someone who disliked his (initial) dislike of the policy statement. That is where he makes the comment "the sort of language used in 1930s Germany" comes from. Who doesn't make imperfect comments in a discussion/debate/argument from time to time?. It is a despicable thing to take that phrase from an argument and make out it is a considered statement intended for an attempt to tar and feather a well regarded pundit. I think we might soon see the moment when the Tories who are using this as a stick to beat him with have a S*n Editors moment, when they tried to be nasty to Elton John, only to discover that he was far more loved than they were. There is a reason why Lineker is or was the highest paid star at the BBC; he is a quality presenter and older people remember him as a footballer who never got a red card or injured a fellow player. In the same week that Johnson nominates his wife beating dad for a knighthood.
