I went back to the source of the comments only to find that Gary Lineker did not make a massive bold statement about policy regarding immigration at all. He replied to a now deleted tweet from someone who disliked his (initial) dislike of the policy statement. That is where he makes the comment "the sort of language used in 1930s Germany" comes from. Who doesn't make imperfect comments in a discussion/debate/argument from time to time?. It is a despicable thing to take that phrase from an argument and make out it is a considered statement intended for an attempt to tar and feather a well regarded pundit. I think we might soon see the moment when the Tories who are using this as a stick to beat him with have a S*n Editors moment, when they tried to be nasty to Elton John, only to discover that he was far more loved than they were. There is a reason why Lineker is or was the highest paid star at the BBC; he is a quality presenter and older people remember him as a footballer who never got a red card or injured a fellow player. In the same week that Johnson nominates his wife beating dad for a knighthood.