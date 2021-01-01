Good on Lineker, but whatever the endeavour, you will know when you have to rely on 'moments', it will fail. The Tories have systematically, whether intentionally or not, broken down so much of what makes a society function well and aspire to be better, and have riled up the base elements therein to keep the country decaying in paralysis. The labels mean nothing - UK, Germany, Nazis etc - the people with the quality to build something well and keep it running do that; those without that ability will look for emotions, to demonise groups, so that they can stay in power through the imprecision of others.



You see these patterns the world over at all times - examples in the news today would be Modi's India, China blaming the US for I don't know the sun rising today etc, Tunisian president blaming migrants, systematic discrimination in certain countries in SE Asia, and so on....if that attempt to hold power by blaming and demonising vulnerable groups crosses a certain threshold, violence will follow. The Tories have done that for years, you can take them all out and kill them for that alone, to prevent the chance of that threshold being reached. That would be a good call, much less whining about ooo they called us Nazis.



Through their actions - the Tories, mass murdering dictators like Putin, the Republicans in the US crossed that threshold where there are human considerations a long time ago; their deaths or absence, so few in comparison, will improve the lives of millions. The decision makes itself. Issue of course is execution, with tech, in time, hopefully it's far more straightforward. Best solution of course is having an election system and filter that is actually fit for purpose.

