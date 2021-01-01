« previous next »
Linekergate (MoTD thread)

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Today at 12:04:14 pm
Good on Lineker, but whatever the endeavour, you will know when you have to rely on 'moments', it will fail. The Tories have systematically, whether intentionally or not, broken down so much of what makes a society function well and aspire to be better, and have riled up the base elements therein to keep the country decaying in paralysis. The labels mean nothing - UK, Germany, Nazis etc - the people with the quality to build something well and keep it running do that; those without that ability will look for emotions, to demonise groups, so that they can stay in power through the imprecision of others.

You see these patterns the world over at all times - examples in the news today would be Modi's India, China blaming the US for I don't know the sun rising today etc,  Tunisian president blaming migrants, systematic discrimination in certain countries in SE Asia, and so on....if that attempt to hold power by blaming and demonising vulnerable groups crosses a certain threshold, violence will follow. The Tories have done that for years, you can take them all out and kill them for that alone, to prevent the chance of that threshold being reached. That would be a good call, much less whining about ooo they called us Nazis.

Through their actions - the Tories,  mass murdering dictators like Putin, the Republicans in the US crossed that threshold where there are human considerations a long time ago; their deaths or absence, so few in comparison, will improve the lives of millions. The decision makes itself. Issue of course is execution, with tech, in time, hopefully it's far more straightforward. Best solution of course is having an election system and filter that is actually fit for purpose.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Today at 12:06:17 pm
Rob Harris
@RobHarris
No 5Live Sport show airing as scheduled at 12 with Mark Chapman withdrew from hosting its understood
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Today at 12:09:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:51:34 am
There could be a sporting blackout on the BBC today.

At this point it's basically an unofficial strike.

A number of industrial issues over the past 18 months that could have been settled amicably have been fucked up by the *government trying to look the hard man who wont give an inch. The rail strikes are one; this could well turn out to be another. All because Braverman got her nose put out of joint by a C-List sporting celebrity on twitter.

*yes I know this is the BBC, but as previously discussed we know Tories have been parachuted into key positions, so the board has effectively become an extension of Tory policy.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Today at 12:09:50 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:01:00 pm
Sugar has comparted Corbyn to a Nazi on twitter

And because of that, there is literally no argument that can be made to support the BBC. It all falls apart because there is an identical example of the same thing happening, only right against left rather than left against right, and no action was taken.
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:09:50 pm
I mean, if they're stuck for presenters there's always this guy....

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:13:18 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 12:09:50 pm

I mean, if they're stuck for presenters there's always this guy....



I was gonna ask, what's Lovren up to?
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Today at 12:17:51 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:51:34 am
There could be a sporting blackout on the BBC today.
Is RAWK still offering commentary? ;)
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Today at 12:20:18 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 12:17:51 pm
Is RAWK still offering commentary? ;)

Perhaps we should pull out as well.  8)
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Today at 12:21:00 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 12:17:51 pm
Is RAWK still offering commentary? ;)

I'm withdrawing from typing negative half-time comments in support of Lineker.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Today at 12:21:30 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:21:00 pm
I'm withdrawing from typing negative half-time comments in support of Lineker.

 ;D
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Today at 12:23:07 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 12:17:51 pm

Walked out, mate. Said the biscuits provided were shite. They went to the FSG thread for some serious biscuit discussion - and that was locked too! ;)

Solidarity with quality biscuits! No NICE biscuits!

Solidarity with quality biscuits! No NICE biscuits!


RAWK comms are great  :thumbup
