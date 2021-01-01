The immigration issue is 1 thing, you have the wording regarding potential offensive links to nazism and importantly you can agree with Gary on his overall message and recognise he is in the wrong company if he wants to continuously air them



Linekar has repeatedly fallen foul of this and has in the past even been publically questioned ( on social media) by BBC colleagues for being too publically partisan and how it breaches his contract. I don't remember this happening with Sugar or Andrew Neill or those types, if Gary can say whatever he likes, it is harder to stop others doing the same. For the BBC colleagues that are supporting him, their will be other in the company more sympathetic with the BBC and across the country at large



I see your point, but I personally think it's the other way around.The BBC employed Andrew Neill while he was sharing all kinds of political views, including on the BBC sometimes, and his job was being a political journalist/editor. He was also chairman of the right wing Spectator magazine. I don't think it's legitimate to tolerate that of him, but not let their football presenter make a comment on a soon to be dropped policy designed to stir up trouble.Personally think it's fine for people to have views (including Neill), so long as they are operating within the job the way they should be. Just like occasions where labour or the conservatives hire a senior civil servant or something, its a storm in a teacup - people who don't have politics or principles or views don't exist. the problem isn't having those views, it's whether they stop you from performing your job.this was just a famous guy making a comment on twitter. the only reason those comments and the subsequent movement have become politically relevant/important (outside of the odd website filler article for tabloids for a day) is because the government have leaned on the BBC to punish him. it's them that caused this, not lineker