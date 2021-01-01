« previous next »
Author Topic: Linekergate (MoTD thread)

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8960 on: Today at 10:38:39 am »
Wonder what they'll show instead of FF. Maybe a repeat of The Apprentice, that Alan Sugar seems like a nice chap.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8961 on: Today at 10:39:03 am »
I think this covers it all - https://twitter.com/LallyLangford/status/1634279868606173194

I'm seeing far more support for, rather than criticism of, Lineker on this, but it could be down to who I follow on social media.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8962 on: Today at 10:39:13 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:30:35 am
I wasn't offended.

So, when the likes of Sugar, Neil, Kuenssberg and Bruce say/post stuff - do the same rules apply?



As i said in my earlier post

Gary issues are 2 fold;

Potentially offensive remarks connecting with the nazi's
AND the prolific nature of his political content (so much so other BBC colleagues pushed back on social media, reminding him of his contract months back)

This isolates him from Neill/sugar and co

If you don't stop Gary why should anyone else stop and with an election next yr, it could be a free for all.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8963 on: Today at 10:40:19 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:30:04 am
Exactly. Now imagine the BBC being run with no Tory top brass in management. I would think we'd see something a lot better than what we do now.
to be honest, you simply need a mix of affiliations, but when you have a DG, a chairman plus others as very public Tory supporters decisions will only go one way. If they are asking for apolitical employees why is the senior management top heavy with Tories (of course we know why)?
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8964 on: Today at 10:41:00 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:35:07 am
The dysfunction and incompetence displayed by the Tories since winning a majority in 2015 has made the Tory/Lib Dem coalition look like a beacon of stability.

The outright evil and hatred on show sickens me. The vitriol being directed at anyone who disagrees with or stands up to this government is alarming.

If it wasn't for the dark and disturbing undertones and the widespread suffering, the Tories' repeated hammering of the self destruct button,  their arrogance, lack of self awareness, and belief they can just bulldozer all opinion to the contrary, would be hilarious.

As yet another institution squares up to them after being pushed too far; as more and more people lose their fear of these screaming, hysterical bullies, I can only pray that this finally finishes them off and they implode under the weight of their own despicable cnutishness.

Let's hope it helps bring them down - although the (voting) British public manage to disappoint me regularly. :(

"The way a government treats refugees is very instructive because it shows you how they would treat the rest of us if they thought they could get away with it." - Tony Benn
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8965 on: Today at 10:41:30 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:20:21 am
The immigration issue is 1 thing, you have the wording regarding potential offensive links to nazism and importantly you can agree with Gary on his overall message and recognise he is in the wrong company if he wants to continuously air them

Linekar has repeatedly fallen foul of this and has in the past even been publically questioned ( on social media) by BBC colleagues for being too publically partisan and how it breaches his contract.  I don't remember this happening with Sugar or Andrew Neill or those types, if Gary can say whatever he likes, it is harder to stop others doing the same.  For the BBC colleagues that are supporting him, their will be other in the company more sympathetic with the BBC and across the country at large
I see your point, but I personally think it's the other way around.

The BBC employed Andrew Neill while he was sharing all kinds of political views, including on the BBC sometimes, and his job was being a political journalist/editor. He was also chairman of the right wing Spectator magazine. I don't think it's legitimate to tolerate that of him, but not let their football presenter make a comment on a soon to be dropped policy designed to stir up trouble.

Personally think it's fine for people to have views (including Neill), so long as they are operating within the job the way they should be. Just like occasions where labour or the conservatives hire a senior civil servant or something, its a storm in a teacup - people who don't have politics or principles or views don't exist. the problem isn't having those views, it's whether they stop you from performing your job.

this was just a famous guy making a comment on twitter. the only reason those comments and the subsequent movement have become politically relevant/important (outside of the odd website filler article for tabloids for a day) is because the government have leaned on the BBC to punish him. it's them that caused this, not lineker
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8966 on: Today at 10:42:28 am »
Well this escalated pretty quickly though I'm still not as confident as some of you are that the neanderthal white van man types will side with Lineker and co.

They hate the boats coming more than losing MOTD for a weekend as it'll be back in some form eventually but stopping the boats means their lives will be like paradise. 

They've been brainwashed into believing that everything shit in their lives is down to immigration and refugees.  A bit like suicide bombers believe crowds of virgins will be waiting for them when they blow themselves up.

Never once do they blame the government for any of their own hardships!
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8967 on: Today at 10:42:33 am »
Quote from: SP on Today at 10:36:40 am
They cant. Their contract limits how much of each match they can show. MOTD will be shorter tonight as there is no filler and they are not allowed to show more football.

Also a number of journalists have pointed out that this leaves the BBC in an uncomfortable position with the contracts with the Premier League. Are they going to look favourably in the future when the new contracts are being put together? It's not inconceivable that it could spell the end for PL football on the BBC and once again who benefits from this the most? Yes, that's right the Tories, makes the BBC an irrelevance. Everything that the party has been planning for.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8968 on: Today at 10:43:04 am »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 10:00:14 am
I support what's behind Lineker's words but I don't support the man.
This won't exactly make me popular but I work in construction in Qatar, (got to put bread on the table) and one of my major contracts recently was a hotel next to the Sultan's palace in Doha. Two weeks after Lineker's condemnation of Qatar during the opening ceremony of the WC, I was at the hotel having a free dinner in the members bar as a reward for being one of the team that got it open before the WC. This place is an exclusive club that in real life I'd have no hope of getting into, nor want to get into. It's a meeting place for all of the mover and shakers in Qatari society and I was told the Sultan pops in for a coffee every few days. Who was sitting at a table mixing in this place that was 90% + Qatari? Lineker, and the staff told me that he'd been in previously. To me that was pure hypocrisy. He could have eaten or drunk in hundreds of neutral bars or restaurants but he went to the one where the people he called out just a few days previous gathered and socialised with them.
That day has made me question everything Lineker does. "Those are my principles, and if you don't like them... well, I have others."
As for MOTD, it's stale and it needs new blood, this is an opportunity even though the circumstances are regretful.

Right, but this has fuck all to do with Quatar - this is to do with the slow but sure progress the far-right government in this country are making in restricting rights and freedoms in the UK.

Feel free to be pissed off at other random stuff that you want to be, but that has nothing to do with this particular conversation. The Government have literally taken over our 'Free' State Broadcaster and made it into a far-right tool to spread bullshit and supress truth.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8969 on: Today at 10:43:36 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:39:13 am
As i said in my earlier post

Gary issues are 2 fold;

Potentially offensive remarks connecting with the nazi's
AND the prolific nature of his political content (so much so other BBC colleagues pushed back on social media, reminding him of his contract months back)

This isolates him from Neill/sugar and co

If you don't stop Gary why should anyone else stop and with an election next yr, it could be a free for all.

The fact hes not a cheerleader for this government is what isolates him from Neil et al
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8970 on: Today at 10:44:34 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:39:13 am
As i said in my earlier post

Gary issues are 2 fold;

Potentially offensive remarks connecting with the nazi's
AND the prolific nature of his political content (so much so other BBC colleagues pushed back on social media, reminding him of his contract months back)

This isolates him from Neill/sugar and co

If you don't stop Gary why should anyone else stop and with an election next yr, it could be a free for all.

But... they HAVEN'T stopped anyone else, have they? It IS a 'free for all' for the others. Read Sugar's posts on Corbyn (and that WAS during an election).

Why should Lineker be 'isolated'/singled out?

You're sounding (reading) like a Tory apologist mate - I'm sure you're not - but that's how it reads.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8971 on: Today at 10:45:05 am »
Jermaine Jenas will be licking his lips at the chance to host BBC's MOTD.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8972 on: Today at 10:45:52 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:45:05 am
Jermaine Jenas will be licking his lips at the chance to host BBC's MOTD.

He's already said he won't do it.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8973 on: Today at 10:46:47 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:45:52 am
He's already said he won't do it.

Ah, o.k. Fair enough. Whats Danny Murphy had to say on this?
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8974 on: Today at 10:47:09 am »
Jason Mohammed pulled out of presenting Final Score now.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8975 on: Today at 10:48:55 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:41:30 am
I see your point, but I personally think it's the other way around.

The BBC employed Andrew Neill while he was sharing all kinds of political views, including on the BBC sometimes, and his job was being a political journalist/editor. He was also chairman of the right wing Spectator magazine. I don't think it's legitimate to tolerate that of him, but not let their football presenter make a comment on a soon to be dropped policy designed to stir up trouble.

Personally think it's fine for people to have views (including Neill), so long as they are operating within the job the way they should be. Just like occasions where labour or the conservatives hire a senior civil servant or something, its a storm in a teacup - people who don't have politics or principles or views don't exist. the problem isn't having those views, it's whether they stop you from performing your job.

this was just a famous guy making a comment on twitter. the only reason those comments and the subsequent movement have become politically relevant/important (outside of the odd website filler article for tabloids for a day) is because the government have leaned on the BBC to punish him. it's them that caused this, not lineker

They are not just leaning on the BBC they are running it at present. A number of top management officials are all ex Tory employees or people who have donated thousands to the Tory party. They are destroying it from the inside, while the Tories sit there and watch the world rage against the corporation.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8976 on: Today at 10:49:42 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:39:13 am
As i said in my earlier post

Gary issues are 2 fold;

Potentially offensive remarks connecting with the nazi's
AND the prolific nature of his political content (so much so other BBC colleagues pushed back on social media, reminding him of his contract months back)

This isolates him from Neill/sugar and co

If you don't stop Gary why should anyone else stop and with an election next yr, it could be a free for all.
Making posts on his personal Twitter account have nothing to do with his ability to be a sports broadcaster. BBC do not have them guidelines for the purpose of that surely.  Same for Sugar. People who do the news and politics yes.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8977 on: Today at 10:49:46 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:41:30 am
I see your point, but I personally think it's the other way around.

The BBC employed Andrew Neill while he was sharing all kinds of political views, including on the BBC sometimes, and his job was being a political journalist/editor. He was also chairman of the right wing Spectator magazine. I don't think it's legitimate to tolerate that of him, but not let their football presenter make a comment on a soon to be dropped policy designed to stir up trouble.

Personally think it's fine for people to have views (including Neill), so long as they are operating within the job the way they should be. Just like occasions where labour or the conservatives hire a senior civil servant or something, its a storm in a teacup - people who don't have politics or principles or views don't exist. the problem isn't having those views, it's whether they stop you from performing your job.

this was just a famous guy making a comment on twitter. the only reason those comments and the subsequent movement have become politically relevant/important (outside of the odd website filler article for tabloids for a day) is because the government have leaned on the BBC to punish him. it's them that caused this, not lineker

Andrew Neill is a formidable interviewer, so much so Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson refused to be interviewed by him in the lead up to the last election.  He tries to be even handed in his general dealings. Bit like how Ian Hislop leans left but mocks boths sides

Linekar is just relentless and has become toxic due to this, importantly he has likely been warned before, and unlike hislop or Neill who have outside interests, but are fairly even handed in their public pronoucements . Lineker has basically gone rogue, on social media, no company can allow that
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8978 on: Today at 10:49:49 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:46:47 am
Ah, o.k. Fair enough. Whats Danny Murphy had to say on this?

I don't think anyone has come forward to do it. Its being done with no pundits.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8979 on: Today at 10:49:50 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:42:33 am
Also a number of journalists have pointed out that this leaves the BBC in an uncomfortable position with the contracts with the Premier League. Are they going to look favourably in the future when the new contracts are being put together? It's not inconceivable that it could spell the end for PL football on the BBC and once again who benefits from this the most? Yes, that's right the Tories, makes the BBC an irrelevance. Everything that the party has been planning for.

But if they lose the next election, then a new government can at least make a start on repairing the damage. And it's very much 8n their interests to do so. Considering the effort expended, the gains seem minimal.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8980 on: Today at 10:50:57 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:46:47 am
Whats Danny Murphy had to say on this?

He's blaming Rafa...
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8981 on: Today at 10:51:26 am »
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #8982 on: Today at 10:51:32 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:47:09 am
Jason Mohammed pulled out of presenting Final Score now.
(now he's seen football focus is off!)

He annoys the bejesus out of me but good stuff
