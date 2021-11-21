Thing is unfortunately a majority of the public actually probably supports the government on the politics as refugees and migrants are such an easy target and that's why this failing government is trying to make it their cornerstone. However it doesn't mean they support a sports presenter getting censored for disagreeing with it. Another amazing piece of competence by them to make this the main story.



I disagree. Normally, the government's actions on this would have just been part of the news cycle. The actions by the BBC and the much publicised links between their Chairman and the Tories now means people are joining the dots.It's madness that this immigration decision is still in the news. It's fantastic that the government has not only amplified their stupid decision but also raised the issue of free speech. Especially, with the sport followed by the supposed working class.