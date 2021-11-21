« previous next »
Author Topic: Linekergate  (Read 542153 times)

Re: Linekergate
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 02:35:47 am »
Re: Linekergate
« Reply #8881 on: Today at 03:52:19 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
Why not both? Linekers took a stand. I think hes been brave over this. Id sing his name in a heartbeat.

There's enough attention on him and the bbc at this point, better for the crowds to get some focus back on the ones who are actually to blame for this whole situation surely?
Re: Linekergate
« Reply #8882 on: Today at 03:58:30 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:44:39 am
'NEW: The LMA (League Managers Association) confirm that none of its members shall speak to the BBC for the indefinite future until decency prevails. All clubs apart from Newcastle Utd in Premier League will not admit BBC journalists for this weekends fixtures. More to follow' - https://twitter.com/iammrazul/status/1634324089266397186

'UPDATE: Notts Forest confirm they will too admit BBC journalists for their games and conduct interviews as normal. The other 18 clubs shall refuse as part of agreement with LMA.' - https://twitter.com/iammrazul/status/1634325343950471171

Not sure thats right. Hidden replies to those tweets suggest the guy is fishing.
Re: Linekergate
« Reply #8883 on: Today at 04:06:43 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:58:30 am
Not sure thats right. Hidden replies to those tweets suggest the guy is fishing.
Looks like a bait account. The display pic is AI generated.
Re: Linekergate
« Reply #8884 on: Today at 04:26:59 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:18:50 pm
Le Tissier has spoken to GB News, and complained that Ian Wright didnt act like this when he got sacked by Soccer Saturday!

https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1634290810115039233?t=9MDFiKYf8SoMzKJjl7WjHw&s=19

Maybe Wrighty thinks youre an areshole.
Re: Linekergate
« Reply #8885 on: Today at 05:29:18 am »
Absolutely spot on. Double standards and hypocrisy.

https://youtu.be/wjJ3KKl0-7c
Re: Linekergate
« Reply #8886 on: Today at 06:20:39 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:44:39 am
'NEW: The LMA (League Managers Association) confirm that none of its members shall speak to the BBC for the indefinite future until decency prevails. All clubs apart from Newcastle Utd in Premier League will not admit BBC journalists for this weekends fixtures. More to follow' - https://twitter.com/iammrazul/status/1634324089266397186

'UPDATE: Notts Forest confirm they will too admit BBC journalists for their games and conduct interviews as normal. The other 18 clubs shall refuse as part of agreement with LMA.' - https://twitter.com/iammrazul/status/1634325343950471171

This guy is a blue nose wind up merchant.

Re: Linekergate
« Reply #8887 on: Today at 06:26:24 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 04:06:43 am
Looks like a bait account. The display pic is AI generated.

BBC Breakfast saying some players and managers are doing the boycott
« Reply #8888 on: Today at 07:13:08 am »
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Yesterday at 05:51:04 pm
Fair play to Lineker and Wright. Two very likeable lads amidst the myriad hypocrites (Neville), arseholes (Neville) and idiots (Neville) that make up punditry.

BBC has definitely gone full Reich now. Used to use it as a news site the odd time, the layout was decent in fairness. Done with that now, will go with Skys shite UI. Small sacrifices and all that.
You've been unfair on Gary Neville. He's politically always calling the Tory scum out.
« Reply #8889 on: Today at 07:28:22 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 07:13:08 am
You've been unfair on Gary Neville. He's politically always calling the Tory scum out.
I didnt say he doesnt. But he is an arsehole and a hypocrite - he refused to call out Qatar, and actually took their money- despite what he preaches about the Tories. Hes practically begging the oil money to come and rescue his club from the evil Glazers. Hes pathetic and nothing like Lineker in reality - a true champagne socialist.
« Reply #8890 on: Today at 07:37:38 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:46:13 am
Nottingham being scabs? Surely not!

It's just Azul. He's on a wind-up mate. Loves winding the Geordies up.
« Reply #8891 on: Today at 07:38:22 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 06:20:39 am
This guy is a blue nose wind up merchant.



Yep. One of his favourite past times is winding Newcastle fans up.
« Reply #8892 on: Today at 07:41:40 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:18:50 pm
Le Tissier has spoken to GB News, and complained that Ian Wright didnt act like this when he got sacked by Soccer Saturday!

https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1634290810115039233?t=9MDFiKYf8SoMzKJjl7WjHw&s=19

Only Le Tissier forgets he didn't get sacked from soccer saturday for what he said, Le Tissier got dropped along with Phil Thompson & Charlie Nicholas, because sky wanted to freshen up the panel.
« Reply #8893 on: Today at 07:42:54 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:41:40 am
Only Le Tissier forgets he didn't get sacked from soccer saturday for what he said, Le Tissier got dropped along with Phil Thompson & Charlie Nicholas, because sky wanted to freshen up the panel.

Probably the worst decision they've ever made as well. It's as bad as Soccer AM replacing Tim Lovejoy with Andy Goldstein. And before anyone says anything, yes Tim Lovejoy is a bit of a helmet, but he was far better than Goldstein.
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:41:40 am
Only Le Tissier forgets he didn't get sacked from soccer saturday for what he said, Le Tissier got dropped along with Phil Thompson & Charlie Nicholas, because sky wanted to freshen up the panel.

Was Ian Wright even on Sky? What does Le Tissier being sacked by Sky have to do with Wright?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:50:41 am
Was Ian Wright even on Sky? What does Le Tissier being sacked by Sky have to do with Wright?

The people who replaced the old gang, were largely of a certain profile, this broaden the debate, to somewhat indirectly involve someone like Wright,IMO
It would be interesting to see what would have happened if a presenter on the BBC had tweeted support for the government's policy. (a) would they have been suspended and (b) if so, would they have received widespread support from their colleagues?
Quote from: Zeppelin on Today at 08:01:39 am
It would be interesting to see what would have happened if a presenter on the BBC had tweeted support for the government's policy. (a) would they have been suspended and (b) if so, would they have received widespread support from their colleagues?
Of course, nothing would happened ..

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:50:41 am
Was Ian Wright even on Sky? What does Le Tissier being sacked by Sky have to do with Wright?

I din't think Ian Wright has ever appeared on sky as a pundit.

Le Twat is throwing toys out of the pram, because Ian Wright is not doing MOTD in protest at the removal of Lineker, yet Ian Wright didn't do the same thing when Le Twat was dropped by sky, as Le Twat thinks he was dropped by sky for his controversial views.

Le Twat wasn't dropped by sky for his controversial views, but dropped because sky wanted to freshen up the panel, like i said Phil Thompson & Charlie Nicholas were dropped along with Le Twat, so had nothing to to do with Le Twats views.
LeTissier, being a narcissist conspiracy loon, probably believes Thompson and Nicholas were sacked so it would look like he wasnt sacked for his views.
It would be hilarious if BBC footage of the Leicester v Chelsea match captures Lineker celebrating in with the home fans.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:37:38 am
It's just Azul. He's on a wind-up mate. Loves winding the Geordies up.

Oh, of course. Azul.

Who the fuck is Azul? :D
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:26:22 am
Who the fuck is Azul? :D

*sings* 'Cause for 24 years I've been living next door to Azul...

Azul.. Azul...

:)
Somewhat ironic that the only lack of objectivity that directly affects his motd role, his team bias, is no issue whatsoever.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:44:01 am
Probably the worst decision they've ever made as well. It's as bad as Soccer AM replacing Tim Lovejoy with Andy Goldstein. And before anyone says anything, yes Tim Lovejoy is a bit of a helmet, but he was far better than Goldstein.
Don't agree there. The replacements have been shite from what I've seen but the decision to move on was correct, stopped watching Sky Sports News years ago because was sick of it. Really needs a freshen up beyond just pundits.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:26:22 am
Oh, of course. Azul.

Who the fuck is Azul? :D

He's an Everton fan mate. One of the few sound ones on Twitter. He's a funny lad.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:30:51 am
Somewhat ironic that the only lack of objectivity that directly affects his motd role, his team bias, is no issue whatsoever.
Yeah, but it would be hard to find football experts without team bias
Really proud of Lineker and all who have morally backed him up. Boycotting match of the day really puts the evil bastard tories right wing bullshit under everyones noses. Braverman will still try the will of the British people bollocks after this, but hopefully now will get called out on it given the support Lineker is getting from the public.
I heard Harry Kane is claiming that while Gary wrote the tweet that he pressed enter and got the last touch.
It's incredible that the BBC (and the Government) didn't see this coming. They've pretty much united the nation against them because of Gary fucking Lineker.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 08:37:22 am
Really proud of Lineker and all who have morally backed him up. Boycotting match of the day really puts the evil bastard tories right wing bullshit under everyones noses. Braverman will still try the will of the British people bollocks after this, but hopefully now will get called out on it given the support Lineker is getting from the public.
Thing is unfortunately a majority of the public actually probably supports the government on the politics as refugees and migrants are such an easy target and that's why this failing government is trying to make it their cornerstone. However it doesn't mean they support a sports presenter getting censored for disagreeing with it. Another amazing piece of competence by them to make this the main story.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:49:01 am
Thing is unfortunately a majority of the public actually probably supports the government on the politics as refugees and migrants are such an easy target and that's why this failing government is trying to make it their cornerstone. However it doesn't mean they support a sports presenter getting censored for disagreeing with it. Another amazing piece of competence by them to make this the main story.
Id be surprised if your first point is true. Could be, but Ive enough faith to think the majority support him on a political level. Youre right about them trying to make it their cornerstone though. Its desperate stuff from a party in decline.
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:49:01 am
Thing is unfortunately a majority of the public actually probably supports the government on the politics as refugees and migrants are such an easy target and that's why this failing government is trying to make it their cornerstone. However it doesn't mean they support a sports presenter getting censored for disagreeing with it. Another amazing piece of competence by them to make this the main story.

I disagree. Normally, the government's actions on this would have just been part of the news cycle. The actions by the BBC and the much publicised links between their Chairman and the Tories now means people are joining the dots.

It's madness that this immigration decision is still in the news. It's fantastic that the government has not only amplified their stupid decision but also raised the issue of free speech. Especially, with the sport followed by the supposed working class.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:46:36 am
It's incredible that the BBC (and the Government) didn't see this coming. They've pretty much united the nation against them because of Gary fucking Lineker.

The Tories will be absolutely loving this. A load of highly paid, lefty, champagne socialist, woke celebrities dont care about you, only we, the Tories, can keep you safe from the hordes who are invading the country.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:02:46 am
I disagree. Normally, the government's actions on this would have just been part of the news cycle. The actions by the BBC and the much publicised links between their Chairman and the Tories now means people are joining the dots.

It's madness that this immigration decision is still in the news. It's fantastic that the government has not only amplified their stupid decision but also raised the issue of free speech. Especially, with the sport followed by the supposed working class.
The last sentence was sarcasm btw. Their standard incompetence has messed up even their attempts at right wing populism.
