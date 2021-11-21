Was Ian Wright even on Sky? What does Le Tissier being sacked by Sky have to do with Wright?
I din't think Ian Wright has ever appeared on sky as a pundit.
Le Twat is throwing toys out of the pram, because Ian Wright is not doing MOTD in protest at the removal of Lineker, yet Ian Wright didn't do the same thing when Le Twat was dropped by sky, as Le Twat thinks he was dropped by sky for his controversial views.
Le Twat wasn't dropped by sky for his controversial views, but dropped because sky wanted to freshen up the panel, like i said Phil Thompson & Charlie Nicholas were dropped along with Le Twat, so had nothing to to do with Le Twats views.