You've been unfair on Gary Neville. He's politically always calling the Tory scum out.



I didnt say he doesnt. But he is an arsehole and a hypocrite - he refused to call out Qatar, and actually took their money- despite what he preaches about the Tories. Hes practically begging the oil money to come and rescue his club from the evil Glazers. Hes pathetic and nothing like Lineker in reality - a true champagne socialist.