I hope theres plenty of support for him at matches tomorrow.Oh Gary Gary, Gary Gary Gary Gary Lineker.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
This is getting massive, The Tories are damaging the national broadcaster from broadcasting the national game. I thought they were supposed conserve the national status quo
It's a win-win for them. Every tweet that says "cancel the TV licence fee" gets them closer to the endgame.
Just "Fuck The Tories" will do.
Why not both? Linekers took a stand. I think hes been brave over this. Id sing his name in a heartbeat.
We need to be smarter, Look the Tories have fucked MoTD a national institution
Fuck the BBC
As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow nights broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Premier League players, such as Jordan Henderson, who is widely seen as the captain of the captains in the Premier League, have been in touch with the PFA to make them aware of their stance.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Captain of Captains getting invovled. No player interviews.
Source?
'NEW: The LMA (League Managers Association) confirm that none of its members shall speak to the BBC for the indefinite future until decency prevails. All clubs apart from Newcastle Utd in Premier League will not admit BBC journalists for this weekends fixtures. More to follow' - https://twitter.com/iammrazul/status/1634324089266397186'UPDATE: Notts Forest confirm they will too admit BBC journalists for their games and conduct interviews as normal. The other 18 clubs shall refuse as part of agreement with LMA.' - https://twitter.com/iammrazul/status/1634325343950471171
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
From what Im reading, it seems like players will boycott the BBC too
Page created in 0.051 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 2.33]