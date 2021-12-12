« previous next »
Topic: Linekergate

Re: Linekergate
Reply #8840 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
This is getting massive, The Tories are damaging the national broadcaster from broadcasting the national game. I thought they were supposed conserve the national status quo
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8841 on: Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm
Nice thread title change... :thumbup
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8842 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm
Tell you something about the Beeb's management of this that they suspended Lineker at 5.00 and by 11.00 every single presenter, pundit and commentator said 'I'm out too'.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8843 on: Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm
Only just finding this out now. The UK is on a dangerous slope. This is a Putinesk move from the BBC. Cancelling a sports presenter for having an opinion is scary stuff.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8844 on: Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm
Damn right!

Re: Linekergate
Reply #8845 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
I hope theres plenty of support for him at matches tomorrow.

Oh Gary Gary, Gary Gary Gary Gary Lineker.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8846 on: Yesterday at 11:47:48 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
I hope theres plenty of support for him at matches tomorrow.

Oh Gary Gary, Gary Gary Gary Gary Lineker.

There will definitely be a lot of Fuck the Tories coming from our end.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8847 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
I hope theres plenty of support for him at matches tomorrow.

Oh Gary Gary, Gary Gary Gary Gary Lineker.

Just "Fuck The Tories" will do.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8848 on: Yesterday at 11:49:38 pm
Well done to him, Wright, Shearer, Scott and anyone else for their stance.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8849 on: Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8850 on: Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
This is getting massive, The Tories are damaging the national broadcaster from broadcasting the national game. I thought they were supposed conserve the national status quo
It's a win-win for them. Every tweet that says "cancel the TV licence fee" gets them closer to the endgame.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8851 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
It's a win-win for them. Every tweet that says "cancel the TV licence fee" gets them closer to the endgame.

We need to be smarter,

Look the Tories have fucked MoTD a national institution
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8852 on: Yesterday at 11:54:31 pm
I'd love to hear that the entire MoTD broadcasting team told them to spew it.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8853 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
Just "Fuck The Tories" will do.
Why not both? Linekers took a stand. I think hes been brave over this. Id sing his name in a heartbeat.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8854 on: Today at 12:00:21 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
Why not both? Linekers took a stand. I think hes been brave over this. Id sing his name in a heartbeat.
Same. Credit to him he's stood his ground.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8855 on: Today at 12:00:26 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm
We need to be smarter,

Look the Tories have fucked MoTD a national institution

Yup, this and their treatment of channel 4 is all part of their culture war strategy. Hopefully the management will be telling Tim Davie where they stand.

For us fans, keep the focus on the govt and their policies and rhetoric.
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8856 on: Today at 12:08:13 am
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8857 on: Today at 12:11:37 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm


This, MOTD and Attenborough in one day. A disastrous hat-trick, what a stinker they've had.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8858 on: Today at 12:12:21 am
Steve Wilson, who is  one of MOTD's main commentators isn't doing it tomorrow either.

https://twitter.com/Wilsonfooty/status/1634333481302982656

Quote
As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow nights broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8859 on: Today at 12:28:48 am
Wow, this is really picking up...
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8860 on: Today at 12:36:46 am
'Going to war with Match of the Day and David Attenborough in one afternoon strikes me as a strange electoral tactic but there we are.'

Jessica Elgot
Guardian Deputy Political Editor
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8861 on: Today at 12:38:01 am
Saw a Talksport tweet saying us and Bournemouth have refused to speak to the BBC tomorrow and other clubs are expected to follow, not seen it elsewhere though.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8862 on: Today at 12:40:28 am
Football with no Comms or pundits. Finally the Tories have done something right.

Also FUCK THE TORIES.

MOTD, Lineker etc being the story is exactly what they want.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8863 on: Today at 12:41:49 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
I hope theres plenty of support for him at matches tomorrow.

Oh Gary Gary, Gary Gary Gary Gary Lineker.

Pelt the fields with packets of Walkers crisps. Salt & Vinegar
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8864 on: Today at 12:44:39 am

'NEW: The LMA (League Managers Association) confirm that none of its members shall speak to the BBC for the indefinite future until decency prevails. All clubs apart from Newcastle Utd in Premier League will not admit BBC journalists for this weekends fixtures. More to follow' - https://twitter.com/iammrazul/status/1634324089266397186

'UPDATE: Notts Forest confirm they will too admit BBC journalists for their games and conduct interviews as normal. The other 18 clubs shall refuse as part of agreement with LMA.' - https://twitter.com/iammrazul/status/1634325343950471171
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8865 on: Today at 12:46:13 am
Nottingham being scabs? Surely not!
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8866 on: Today at 12:47:29 am
Eddie Howe in concentrating on the football shocker.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8867 on: Today at 12:47:55 am
Captain of Captains getting invovled. No player interviews.  8)

Quote
Premier League players, such as Jordan Henderson, who is widely seen as the captain of the captains in the Premier League, have been in touch with the PFA to make them aware of their stance.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8868 on: Today at 12:49:05 am
Newcastle eh.

Eddie Howe, I just talk about football.

Figures they'd be one to talk to BBC.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8869 on: Today at 12:50:44 am
Saudis dont want to fall out with the British government. All those arms deals at stake.

On Lineker, Great man. Comes across far more genuine on human rights issues than the other Gary, El Che.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8870 on: Today at 12:55:21 am
Excellent great to see commentators, pundits, managers and players taking a stand, fuck Newcastle and Nottingham #scabs

Re: Linekergate
Reply #8871 on: Today at 12:56:43 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:47:55 am
Captain of Captains getting invovled. No player interviews.  8)

Source?
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8872 on: Today at 12:57:51 am
They'll have to sort it for next weekend as they have live games in the FA Cup to show
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8873 on: Today at 01:00:47 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:56:43 am
Source?

Talksport reporting it mate. No mangers or players to give interviews for the BBC bar Newcastle.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8874 on: Today at 01:06:05 am
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8875 on: Today at 01:28:56 am
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:44:39 am
'NEW: The LMA (League Managers Association) confirm that none of its members shall speak to the BBC for the indefinite future until decency prevails. All clubs apart from Newcastle Utd in Premier League will not admit BBC journalists for this weekends fixtures. More to follow' - https://twitter.com/iammrazul/status/1634324089266397186

'UPDATE: Notts Forest confirm they will too admit BBC journalists for their games and conduct interviews as normal. The other 18 clubs shall refuse as part of agreement with LMA.' - https://twitter.com/iammrazul/status/1634325343950471171

Two shitstains. Not surprised.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8876 on: Today at 01:34:27 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:55:37 pm
Fuck the BBC

Nah.

Fuck the tories and right wing press.
