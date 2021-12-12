« previous next »
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8840 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
This is getting massive, The Tories are damaging the national broadcaster from broadcasting the national game. I thought they were supposed conserve the national status quo
Logged

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,643
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8841 on: Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm
Nice thread title change... :thumbup
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,011
  • Truthiness
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8842 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm
Tell you something about the Beeb's management of this that they suspended Lineker at 5.00 and by 11.00 every single presenter, pundit and commentator said 'I'm out too'.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8843 on: Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm
Only just finding this out now. The UK is on a dangerous slope. This is a Putinesk move from the BBC. Cancelling a sports presenter for having an opinion is scary stuff.
Logged

In the Name of Klopp

  • smann
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,100
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8844 on: Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm
Damn right!

Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,898
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8845 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
I hope theres plenty of support for him at matches tomorrow.

Oh Gary Gary, Gary Gary Gary Gary Lineker.
Logged

redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,693
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8846 on: Yesterday at 11:47:48 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
I hope theres plenty of support for him at matches tomorrow.

Oh Gary Gary, Gary Gary Gary Gary Lineker.

There will definitely be a lot of Fuck the Tories coming from our end.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,585
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8847 on: Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
I hope theres plenty of support for him at matches tomorrow.

Oh Gary Gary, Gary Gary Gary Gary Lineker.

Just "Fuck The Tories" will do.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,998
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8848 on: Yesterday at 11:49:38 pm
Well done to him, Wright, Shearer, Scott and anyone else for their stance.
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8849 on: Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm
Logged

Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8850 on: Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
This is getting massive, The Tories are damaging the national broadcaster from broadcasting the national game. I thought they were supposed conserve the national status quo
It's a win-win for them. Every tweet that says "cancel the TV licence fee" gets them closer to the endgame.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8851 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
It's a win-win for them. Every tweet that says "cancel the TV licence fee" gets them closer to the endgame.

We need to be smarter,

Look the Tories have fucked MoTD a national institution
Logged

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,834
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8852 on: Yesterday at 11:54:31 pm
I'd love to hear that the entire MoTD broadcasting team told them to spew it.
Logged

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,898
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8853 on: Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
Just "Fuck The Tories" will do.
Why not both? Linekers took a stand. I think hes been brave over this. Id sing his name in a heartbeat.
Logged

TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,998
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8854 on: Today at 12:00:21 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
Why not both? Linekers took a stand. I think hes been brave over this. Id sing his name in a heartbeat.
Same. Credit to him he's stood his ground.
Logged

Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,525
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8855 on: Today at 12:00:26 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm
We need to be smarter,

Look the Tories have fucked MoTD a national institution

Yup, this and their treatment of channel 4 is all part of their culture war strategy. Hopefully the management will be telling Tim Davie where they stand.

For us fans, keep the focus on the govt and their policies and rhetoric.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,585
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8856 on: Today at 12:01:09 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:56:41 pm
Why not both? Linekers took a stand. I think hes been brave over this. Id sing his name in a heartbeat.

I fully back him and his stance here, as I would any other person that speaks out against the Tories.
But let's not forget this is someone that claimed he didn't hear his own club's fans chanting about Hillsborough when it came across loud and clear on TV. He wanted nothing to do with speaking out against that.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • ***JFT97***
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8857 on: Today at 12:08:13 am
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,898
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8858 on: Today at 12:11:26 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:01:09 am
I fully back him and his stance here, as I would any other person that speaks out against the Tories.
But let's not forget this is someone that claimed he didn't hear his own club's fans chanting about Hillsborough when it came across loud and clear on TV. He wanted nothing to do with speaking out against that.
I didnt know about that. Was out the country for seven years so maybe it was then.

Fuck the Tories for us then, but other clubs might get behind him. Be mad if he starts something here!
Logged

Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • ***JFT97***
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8859 on: Today at 12:11:32 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 05:27:15 pm
Surprised people still watch MOTD especially when highlights are available on Youtube within a few hours after a game. BBC can fuck right off, never given them a penny and never will.
Too fucking right, lad.  8)

Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • Seis Veces
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8860 on: Today at 12:11:37 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:50:26 pm


This, MOTD and Attenborough in one day. A disastrous hat-trick, what a stinker they've had.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,434
Re: Linekergate
Reply #8861 on: Today at 12:12:21 am
Steve Wilson, who is  one of MOTD's main commentators isn't doing it tomorrow either.

https://twitter.com/Wilsonfooty/status/1634333481302982656

Quote
As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow nights broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish.
Logged
