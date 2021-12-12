I hope theres plenty of support for him at matches tomorrow.Oh Gary Gary, Gary Gary Gary Gary Lineker.
This is getting massive, The Tories are damaging the national broadcaster from broadcasting the national game. I thought they were supposed conserve the national status quo
It's a win-win for them. Every tweet that says "cancel the TV licence fee" gets them closer to the endgame.
Just "Fuck The Tories" will do.
Why not both? Linekers took a stand. I think hes been brave over this. Id sing his name in a heartbeat.
We need to be smarter, Look the Tories have fucked MoTD a national institution
Fuck the BBC
I fully back him and his stance here, as I would any other person that speaks out against the Tories. But let's not forget this is someone that claimed he didn't hear his own club's fans chanting about Hillsborough when it came across loud and clear on TV. He wanted nothing to do with speaking out against that.
Surprised people still watch MOTD especially when highlights are available on Youtube within a few hours after a game. BBC can fuck right off, never given them a penny and never will.
As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow nights broadcast. We are comforted that football fans who want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use World Feed commentary if they wish.
