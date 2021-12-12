How is it anything to do with the BBC? They didn't bloody ask for these dickheads to be in charge. They were parachuted in by THIS government. The BBC could do absolutely fuck all about that.



What the hell has it got to do with the BBC? You can bet that they would love nothing better than these right-wing shitstains to fuck off out of their organisation.



It's depressing that the BBC may well finally go under (A Tory dream from before I was born) and it'll be people that should be opposing the Tories doing the Tories own dirty work for them.



The BBC is absolutely unique in the world. Once it's gone, like the NHS, we'll never see its like again.



It's to do with the BBC in the fact that there are people running the BBC who are straight up Tories and making these decisions. You can't criticize the situation and the Tory government here without criticizing them.Don't take me or anyone badmouthing the BBC as in meaning the institution which at it's best provided a seal of quality in broadcasting and information. I don't think anyone is saying that should be pulled apart and dissolved.No by the BBC I mean the people making these decisions who are implanted by the Tories as a form of cronyism. They are part of the BBC and they must be removed from the BBC both because of the Tory agenda, and because by in large they have been grossly incompetent at their jobs.So it has to do with the BBC in the fact that the people running the BBC are also to blame, and are also Tories. Do not assume that criticism of the BBC means all of it in it's entirety or that because the BBC is an institution that should be protected that blame them in the sense that those making decisions are culpable.In no way shape or form do I want the BBC gone but those making decisions must face as much vitriol as the government, and so far it does seem that those are the people taking the blame (the government and the bosses) NOT the institution as a whole which is what the government want.I know we don't trust the general public much (for food reason) but from what I can see they are seeing the root cause, and if they aren't most journalists are in fact pointing out the people to blame (government and BBC bosses)