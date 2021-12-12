« previous next »
MOTD thread

Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8800
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:18:50 pm
Le Tissier has spoken to GB News, and complained that Ian Wright didnt act like this when he got sacked by Soccer Saturday!

https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1634290810115039233?t=9MDFiKYf8SoMzKJjl7WjHw&s=19

Oh wow, what a total prick he is.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8801
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:36:15 pm
How is it anything to do with the BBC? They didn't bloody ask for these dickheads to be in charge. They were parachuted in by THIS government. The BBC could do absolutely fuck all about that.

What the hell has it got to do with the BBC? You can bet that they would love nothing better than these right-wing shitstains to fuck off out of their organisation.

It's depressing that the BBC may well finally go under (A Tory dream from before I was born) and it'll be people that should be opposing the Tories doing the Tories own dirty work for them.

The BBC is absolutely unique in the world. Once it's gone, like the NHS, we'll never see its like again.

It's to do with the BBC in the fact that there are people running the BBC who are straight up Tories and making these decisions. You can't criticize the situation and the Tory government here without criticizing them.

Don't take me or anyone badmouthing the BBC as in meaning the institution which at it's best provided a seal of quality in broadcasting and information. I don't think anyone is saying that should be pulled apart and dissolved.

No by the BBC I mean the people making these decisions who are implanted by the Tories as a form of cronyism. They are part of the BBC and they must be removed from the BBC both because of the Tory agenda, and because by in large they have been grossly incompetent at their jobs.

So it has to do with the BBC in the fact that the people running the BBC are also to blame, and are also Tories. Do not assume that criticism of the BBC means all of it in it's entirety or that because the BBC is an institution that should be protected that blame them in the sense that those making decisions are culpable.

In no way shape or form do I want the BBC gone but those making decisions must face as much vitriol as the government, and so far it does seem that those are the people taking the blame (the government and the bosses) NOT the institution as a whole which is what the government want.

I know we don't trust the general public much (for food reason) but from what I can see they are seeing the root cause, and if they aren't most journalists are in fact pointing out the people to blame (government and BBC bosses)
DonkeyWan

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8802
Red Beret

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8803
I think a lot of Tories won't mind this. Gives them a chance to fatally undermine the BBC, which has been their aim for years.

But for myself, I see it as a gross miscalculation on their part. It's good their rancid policies have been called out for what they are - at best, outright racist; at worst, the beginnings of a fascist state.

I'm not fan of Linekar, but he has a right to use his platform to voice his opinion, and the knee jerk response from the right and pressure on the BBC is disgusting. They're fine with cancel culture so long as it's those miserable liberal lefties on the receiving end of it, but will cry and whinge like a gang of butt hurt snowflakes when they're challenged on their bullshit.

I hope this starts a cascade failure, where the gloves come off for the rank and file of the BBC. I'm hoping the political editors find some spine and the presenters suddenly start asking tough questions. At this point they've got nothing to lose if the Tory board in charge starts threatening them with retaliation for finally finding the courage to do their jobs. Even if the Tories win this fight it will be a pyrrhic victory.
Redbonnie

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8804
I went to school at a time when the war was only one generation away, and most peoples grandparents if not their parents had lived through it.  The message we were taught was that what happened in Nazi Germany was caused by dehumanising sections of society and we were to be vigilant because it could happen again, here or anywhere else. 

I spoke to a holocaust survivor at university and his message again was vigilance, watch the news, be alert, it starts slowly, be ready.

That this bunch of  self serving amoral truth twisters would dare to gaslight us by claiming to be offended on behalf of Jews tells us everything we need to know about them. This is all about pretending to be tough on immigration when actually they need cheap labour and want immigration but at the same time want to appeal to those who dont want immigration. Divide and conquer it worked with Brexit and its working now. 

slidez

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8805
TepidT2O

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8806
Quote
Understand Match of the Day commentators may also boycott tomorrows show. Talks taking place with union reps. More to follow @thetimes shortly.
https://twitter.com/lawton_times/status/1634317347514118150?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Kenny's Jacket

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8807
Did the Beeb save Jenas and Murphy from being scabs
Machae

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8808
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:22:47 pm
Did the Beeb save Jenas and Murphy from being scabs

Murphys the guy who's been dumped and says he wouldn't shag her anyway
disgraced cake

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8809
John C

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8810
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:08 pm
Kaveh Solhekol destroying the Tories, BBC, Sugar and the rest on Sky

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23ImWithGary&src=trend_click&vertical=trends
Further to my earlier post, as yorky said,the only error Kaveh makes is that he refers to 'policy. Lineker never did, he specifically referred to the Tory language.
Linaker probably won't get to clarify it all amongst this madness, but whatever.
Machae

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8811
It's Lineker people, correct your auto-correct
TepidT2O

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8812
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:24:56 pm
Players and fans next  ;D

From what Im reading, it seems like  players will boycott the BBC too
Barneylfc∗

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8813
This is all fucking hilarious to be honest  ;D
TepidT2O

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8814
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:25:03 pm
Further to my earlier post, as yorky said,the only error Kaveh makes is that he refers to 'policy. Lineker never did, he specifically referred to the Tory language.
Linaker probably won't get to clarify it all amongst this madness, but whatever.
;D

I think thats a really important point there John
Red Beret

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8815
Maybe Hodgson would be interested in the gig.
Machae

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8816
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:27:06 pm
;D

I think thats a really important point there John

John's done the unorthodox a in the wrong place
Crosby Nick

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8817
We all loved to moan about it but MOTD but it is synonymous with English football and Saturday nights. Feels like hyperbole but it probably will struggle to recover from this.

jillc

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8818
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:22:33 pm
https://twitter.com/lawton_times/status/1634317347514118150?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Fantastic, would love people who just edit the show as well to maybe do their protest just to keep the pressure on the managers.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8819
If one good thing comes of all of this I really hope people can learn to spell his name correctly. It has done my head in for years now.
Hazell

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8820
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:29:27 pm
Maybe Hodgson would be interested in the gig.

Or Alan Smith. He does have prior experience in replacing Lineker.
Circa1892

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8821
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:22:47 pm
Did the Beeb save Jenas and Murphy from being scabs

To be fair Jenas basically said he wouldve said no as soon as he came off air this evening.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8822
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:26:32 pm
This is all fucking hilarious to be honest  ;D

If the commentators won't work, then it really is a triumph of collective resistance. Perhaps we can have the sounds of a football being kicked around - pure radio.

Maybe they can have Suella and Patel doing commentary while Boris moves paper boats made of burning £50 notes around an ocean of vomit? Call it Putsch of the Day, perhaps? Who wouldn't watch that?
TepidT2O

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8823
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:29:46 pm
John's done the unorthodox a in the wrong place
He knew what he was doing!
TepidT2O

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8824
Quote
Players from various clubs have contacted PFA tonight saying they may want to show solidarity with GL & MOTD pundits over the impartiality row by boycotting BBC post-match interviews tmrw.
PFA believed to be supportive of any players who choose to do so
https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1634321819892084736?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Samie

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8825
Motty has even declined to commentate for them.
Ghost Town

Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8826
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 10:03:43 pm
I went to school at a time when the war was only one generation away, and most peoples grandparents if not their parents had lived through it.  The message we were taught was that what happened in Nazi Germany was caused by dehumanising sections of society and we were to be vigilant because it could happen again, here or anywhere else. 

I spoke to a holocaust survivor at university and his message again was vigilance, watch the news, be alert, it starts slowly, be ready.

That this bunch of  self serving amoral truth twisters would dare to gaslight us by claiming to be offended on behalf of Jews tells us everything we need to know about them. This is all about pretending to be tough on immigration when actually they need cheap labour and want immigration but at the same time want to appeal to those who dont want immigration. Divide and conquer it worked with Brexit and its working now. 


Well said Bonnie

The road to fascism is paved with people saying 'stop overreacting'.

Vigilence is crucial and it's better to over-egg it a bit in order to draw attention, as Lineker has done, than to understate it and risk sleepwalking into something we can't easily get out of.
