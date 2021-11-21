« previous next »
Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 538616 times)

Online A Red Abroad

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8720 on: Today at 08:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:22:46 pm
Jimmy Hill stepped in to be linesman at one time. *Taps nose knowingly*

Highbury 1972.  ;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8721 on: Today at 08:27:54 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:16:36 pm
It's going to end up just being Matt Le Tissier monologuing about chemtrails and how the Earth is actually flat, with Eddie Howe sat next to him insisting he's just there to talk about the football.


David Squires is going to have to 100% out himself as a RAWK lurker and put this in next week's piece
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8722 on: Today at 08:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:03:38 pm
Anyone watching MOTD is a scab.

Looks like my scab status will be dictated by whether we win or not.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8723 on: Today at 08:31:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:08 pm
Kaveh Solhekol destroying the Tories, BBC, Sugar and the rest on Sky

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23ImWithGary&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

Superb. Well said Kaveh.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8724 on: Today at 08:32:12 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:27:54 pm

David Squires is going to have to 100% out himself as a RAWK lurker and put this in next week's piece

Yeah, we know he does, he knows we know he does,
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8725 on: Today at 08:34:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:08 pm
Kaveh Solhekol destroying the Tories, BBC, Sugar and the rest on Sky

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23ImWithGary&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

Good lad him, was incredible on our Paris stuff as well.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8726 on: Today at 08:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:24:38 pm
I said when Johnson got in with a large majority that it was starting to feel like 30s Germany and got absolutely lambasted by friends.

Same here.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8727 on: Today at 08:36:11 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:51:39 pm
:thumbup
True that, I have seen MOTD many times and didn't recall seeing her as a pundit there, hence the question.

I know mate
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8728 on: Today at 08:37:44 pm »
any chance they may not air MOTD this weekend?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8729 on: Today at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:31:13 pm
Superb. Well said Kaveh.

He absolutely nails it. Brilliantly said. Following on from his outstanding work on the Paris CL fiasco. Not sure how Sky have such a good and fair-minded reporter working for them, but positive to see anyway.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8730 on: Today at 08:40:57 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:37:44 pm
any chance they may not air MOTD this weekend?

Its intreersting, if they boycott gets biggder i can see them getting Lineker
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8731 on: Today at 08:41:18 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:37:44 pm
any chance they may not air MOTD this weekend?

I wonder if they might skip studio people and just go from one recording to the next, have the commentators announce the names of the teams.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8732 on: Today at 08:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:40:57 pm
Its intreersting, if they boycott gets biggder i can see them getting Lineker

Since they told him to step away from the program, I think he'd want them to back down fully and say there's nothing wrong with him voicing his own opinions on his own twitter account.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8733 on: Today at 08:43:40 pm »
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8734 on: Today at 08:44:05 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:41:18 pm
I wonder if they might skip studio people and just go from one recording to the next, have the commentators announce the names of the teams.

They're in a right mess. Whether fthey do or don't broadcast the show, either situation highlights how much support Lineker has and how everyone backs him.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8735 on: Today at 08:44:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:08 pm
Kaveh Solhekol destroying the Tories, BBC, Sugar and the rest on Sky

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23ImWithGary&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

Quality 2 minute video that mate - https://twitter.com/LallyLangford/status/1634279868606173194 ;D

He did some quality work on the CL Final in Paris too.



Even Anna Soubry too...

''They've caved in to a noisy, right-wing cabal.'@Anna_Soubry says the BBC has made a "seriously concerning" decision regarding Gary Lineker, adding that as a freelance sports presenter he is entitled to express his views.' - https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1634266994269724672 (2 minute video)

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8736 on: Today at 08:44:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:37:44 pm
any chance they may not air MOTD this weekend?

I think theres a chance
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8737 on: Today at 08:45:18 pm »
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8738 on: Today at 08:45:23 pm »
This is an absolute disaster for the BBC to be honest. Every other media outlet will round on them and I wouldn't be surprised to see other journalists turning their back on them now.

It'll be funny watching Danny Murphy fronting Blue Peter, Pointless and Michael McEntyre Show next month.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8739 on: Today at 08:45:54 pm »
What an absolute shitshow. Don't think they realised how this could snowball into something I don't think they'll be able to handle.

One thing we do have to understand is that the BBC need us more than ever - you may not agree with everything they do, but much of what is going on is a deliberate attempt to destroy the BBC, whether that be becoming becoming the voice of the Tories, or by taking it private which is what all their Tory mates want.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8740 on: Today at 08:45:57 pm »
Have to say , Kaveh smashed it !!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8741 on: Today at 08:46:55 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:27:54 pm

David Squires is going to have to 100% out himself as a RAWK lurker and put this in next week's piece

;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8742 on: Today at 08:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:43:13 pm
Since they told him to step away from the program, I think he'd want them to back down fully and say there's nothing wrong with him voicing his own opinions on his own twitter account.

Good, humiliate the c*nts.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8743 on: Today at 08:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:31:13 pm
Superb. Well said Kaveh.

Yep, great stuff. Was never that keen on him until his coverage of Paris, which really impressed me.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8744 on: Today at 08:47:49 pm »
Can I stop paying my tv licence in protest.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8745 on: Today at 08:48:06 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:45:23 pm
This is an absolute disaster for the BBC to be honest. Every other media outlet will round on them and I wouldn't be surprised to see other journalists turning their back on them now.

It'll be funny watching Danny Murphy fronting Blue Peter, Pointless and Michael McEntyre Show next month.

Yes all too true. Also it needs to be said its what the Tories want for the BBC to face the backlash, rather than the people who've been put in there by the Government.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8746 on: Today at 08:49:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:47:49 pm
Can I stop paying my tv licence in protest.

You need to be mindful this is what the Tories want. They want the backlash on the BBC rather than the Government who has basically put those bosses into the BBC and are destroying it from the inside. Let's remember who the real enemy is here.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8747 on: Today at 08:54:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:34:27 pm
Good lad him, was incredible on our Paris stuff as well.

He was. He's 100% changed my opinion on him these last few weeks.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8748 on: Today at 08:55:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:15:03 pm
Exactly, people need to see the bigger picture here.

This.

Some people are blinded by their club loyalty bias.

We are all hypocrites at times. That's not to defend Richards or Shearer but to say we probably all our.

Bet some of the people her who criticise City's owners have been to Dubai on holiday or watched the World Cup in Qatar. Or even something minor as supported Newcastle v United in the League Cup Final the other week. Hypocritical in my eyes (though strength of hypocrisy is different in each situation).

See the bigger picture here. It's all a ploy from a struggling Conservative government to make the election all about immigration. To try and chip away at Labour votes in working class areas by pointing the finger of blame, not at themselves and a disastrous 13 years in government for all but the very, very rich, but to point the finger of balme at migrants coming over on boats from war torn countries and/or oppressive regimes. If it wasn't migrants, it would be 'benefits cheats' they'd be pointing the finger at. This is all enabled by the right wing press.

The bigger picture here is not to get caught up in whataboutery or sniping. Have the brains and foresight to see who the real enemy is.It should be very, very clear who the good guys and who the bad guys are in this situation. If your 1st thought is to think Lineker, Richards, Shearer or the BBC (as a whole) are the bad guys and throw scorn there way then the right wing press and Tory government are doing a number on you. Or you are a Tory already.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8749 on: Today at 08:57:05 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:45:57 pm
Have to say , Kaveh smashed it !!

Is that you, Richard Keys?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8750 on: Today at 08:58:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:49:51 pm
You need to be mindful this is what the Tories want. They want the backlash on the BBC rather than the Government who has basically put those bosses into the BBC and are destroying it from the inside. Let's remember who the real enemy is here.

One and the same. BBC board of directors full of tories and Tory backers. Wont be sorry if such a corrupt racist institution disappears
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8751 on: Today at 08:59:34 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:58:18 pm
One and the same. BBC board of directors full of tories and Tory backers. Wont be sorry if such a corrupt racist institution disappears

How the fuck can you blame the BBC for having Tories forced on them? Fucking weird that mate.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8752 on: Today at 08:59:47 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:49:51 pm
You need to be mindful this is what the Tories want. They want the backlash on the BBC rather than the Government who has basically put those bosses into the BBC and are destroying it from the inside. Let's remember who the real enemy is here.

Completely agree.

This isn't taking side in a Gary Lineker versus BBC debate.

It's Gary Lineker versus the Tory government and right wing press.

People shouldn't conflate supporting Lineker with being against the BBC. Supporting Lineker (if you aren't a co-worker) is about disagreeing with the abhorrent immigration policies that this government is putting in place and the right wing press that are facilitating it.

They want you to believe it about the BBC. Don't be stupid enough to fall into that trap.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8753 on: Today at 08:59:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:58:18 pm
One and the same. BBC board of directors full of tories and Tory backers. Wont be sorry if such a corrupt racist institution disappears

That's not the answer though... getting rid of the Tories at the BBC is the answer.

:)
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8754 on: Today at 09:00:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:49:51 pm
You need to be mindful this is what the Tories want. They want the backlash on the BBC rather than the Government who has basically put those bosses into the BBC and are destroying it from the inside. Let's remember who the real enemy is here.

Well said.
BBC are (to some extent, justifiably) drawing all the flak and it's distracting from the awful policies and rhetoric that started the row in the first place.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8755 on: Today at 09:01:46 pm »
Brilliant that from Kaveh on Sky
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8756 on: Today at 09:03:55 pm »
Whats John Terry up to? I mean if theres a slot open like.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8757 on: Today at 09:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 09:03:55 pm
Whats John Terry up to? I mean if theres a slot open like.

Do you think he'd present MOTD as well?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8758 on: Today at 09:05:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:49:51 pm
You need to be mindful this is what the Tories want. They want the backlash on the BBC rather than the Government who has basically put those bosses into the BBC and are destroying it from the inside. Let's remember who the real enemy is here.

Exactly right

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8759 on: Today at 09:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 09:03:55 pm
Whats John Terry up to? I mean if theres a slot open like.

Gazza won't even bring a carry out and a chicken supper to this particular gig.
