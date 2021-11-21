Exactly, people need to see the bigger picture here.



This.Some people are blinded by their club loyalty bias.We are all hypocrites at times. That's not to defend Richards or Shearer but to say we probably all our.Bet some of the people her who criticise City's owners have been to Dubai on holiday or watched the World Cup in Qatar. Or even something minor as supported Newcastle v United in the League Cup Final the other week. Hypocritical in my eyes (though strength of hypocrisy is different in each situation).See the bigger picture here. It's all a ploy from a struggling Conservative government to make the election all about immigration. To try and chip away at Labour votes in working class areas by pointing the finger of blame, not at themselves and a disastrous 13 years in government for all but the very, very rich, but to point the finger of balme at migrants coming over on boats from war torn countries and/or oppressive regimes. If it wasn't migrants, it would be 'benefits cheats' they'd be pointing the finger at. This is all enabled by the right wing press.The bigger picture here is not to get caught up in whataboutery or sniping. Have the brains and foresight to see who the real enemy is.It should be very, very clear who the good guys and who the bad guys are in this situation. If your 1st thought is to think Lineker, Richards, Shearer or the BBC (as a whole) are the bad guys and throw scorn there way then the right wing press and Tory government are doing a number on you. Or you are a Tory already.