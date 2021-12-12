I mean apart from just being wrong, it feels like the BBC/Tories have seriously misjudged this. Celebrities slag off the Tories literally all the time - its not like what Lineker said was particularly groundbreaking. But now theyve turned it into a shitstorm and suppression of free speech and its blown up - journalists everywhere (that arent in their pockets) are up in arms, popular pundits are refusing to work for them and the whole country gets a front row seat to just how corrupt this government is.
Wild miscalculation really. Good on Lineker for not backing down, lets hope others follow his and Wrights example.