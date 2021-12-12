« previous next »
Author Topic: MOTD thread

Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8520 on: Today at 05:36:07 pm
Fat Frank and Matt Le Tissier it is.


PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8521 on: Today at 05:36:40 pm
I never understood why he was the higher highest paid at the BBC. Though I can't think of anyone that deserves more.
Thought his turning up without trousers when Leicester win the title was in good spirit.
I see some question why he is quiet about man cities owners but it seems asylum seekers are something he's really big on.  He's massively popular so this is a great stand. The twats of course will find something to hate him about too
Fair play to ian wright too .
Kind of hope they don't shoe horn in Alex Scott. Possibly the highest profile female footballer doesn't need that as as favour. Sorry Kelly, I think she's better known than you.



Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8522 on: Today at 05:36:41 pm
Top class from Ian Wright




semit5

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8523 on: Today at 05:37:56 pm
Ive not watched it in a long time as Im usually asleep and dont really enjoy it. I fully expect it to be Jenas, as hell do whatever they tell him.


Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8524 on: Today at 05:38:24 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:00:30 pm
what did Lineker say actually and why is BBC even bothered?


Because Tories have replaced the board. The Conservative Party run the BBC like the Nazi's ran their state television stations.



LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8525 on: Today at 05:38:53 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:28:25 pm
Saw someone tweet quotes from Alan Sugar earlier where he was slating Labour/ something woke asking if that was fine from someone who fronts a BBC show. Obviously it was.

The good thing to come out of this is it fully shows the BBC up for what it is.



Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8526 on: Today at 05:46:18 pm
You'd think Shearer would show some solidarity and backbone and do the same.


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8527 on: Today at 05:46:49 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:00:30 pm
what did Lineker say actually and why is BBC even bothered?

The BBC haver a policy of being politically neutral, he criticised an awful anti asylum seeker policy from the current government

There have been other presenters who have shown political bias and nothing has happened.  The current government is very right wing an authoritarian  and dopnt like  criticism .


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8528 on: Today at 05:48:27 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:46:18 pm
You'd think Shearer would show some solidarity and backbone and do the same.

He still might

I hope Wright stays off for as long as Lineker is

Hes only said this week so far.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8529 on: Today at 05:48:55 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:46:18 pm
You'd think Shearer would show some solidarity and backbone and do the same.

Too busy sucking up to the Saudis



Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8530 on: Today at 05:50:01 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:46:18 pm
You'd think Shearer would show some solidarity and backbone and do the same.

Id think he might. Nothing about the politics but again those two go decades back.


Haggis36

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8531 on: Today at 05:50:26 pm
I mean apart from just being wrong, it feels like the BBC/Tories have seriously misjudged this. Celebrities slag off the Tories literally all the time - its not like what Lineker said was particularly groundbreaking. But now theyve turned it into a shitstorm and suppression of free speech and its blown up - journalists everywhere (that arent in their pockets) are up in arms, popular pundits are refusing to work for them and the whole country gets a front row seat to just how corrupt this government is.

Wild miscalculation really. Good on Lineker for not backing down, lets hope others follow his and Wrights example.


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8532 on: Today at 05:50:57 pm
Wonder who the scab will be that presents this tomorrow?

I mean, obviously Jermaine Jenas will probably do it, but you wonder if any of the regular BBC staff presenters will be arm twisted to do it and say no. In my minds eye I think that Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan would turn it down.






TankEngine10

  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8533 on: Today at 05:51:04 pm
Fair play to Lineker and Wright. Two very likeable lads amidst the myriad hypocrites (Neville), arseholes (Neville) and idiots (Neville) that make up punditry.

BBC has definitely gone full Reich now. Used to use it as a news site the odd time, the layout was decent in fairness. Done with that now, will go with Skys shite UI. Small sacrifices and all that.



Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8534 on: Today at 05:52:13 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:50:57 pm
Wonder who the scab will be that presents this tomorrow?

I mean, obviously Jermaine Jenas will probably do it, but you wonder if any of the regular BBC staff presenters will be arm twisted to do it and say no. In my kinds eye I think that Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan would turn it down.

Jenas I bet.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8535 on: Today at 05:54:26 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:50:26 pm
I mean apart from just being wrong, it feels like the BBC/Tories have seriously misjudged this. Celebrities slag off the Tories literally all the time - its not like what Lineker said was particularly groundbreaking. But now theyve turned it into a shitstorm and suppression of free speech and its blown up - journalists everywhere (that arent in their pockets) are up in arms, popular pundits are refusing to work for them and the whole country gets a front row seat to just how corrupt this government is.

Wild miscalculation really. Good on Lineker for not backing down, lets hope others follow his and Wrights example.

The Tories have always hated the BBC by putting their own people inside the BBC they are basically destroying it from the inside out. They will be the last ones to care about any backlash against the BBC itself as it's exactly what they want to hear that way, it's job done for them.



rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8536 on: Today at 06:02:21 pm
Well this has spectacularly blown-up in the BBC's faces. It's a global story now and the hypocrisy is being amplified. The BBC should have ignored it as the right-wing types who pushed for this are never satisfied


Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8537 on: Today at 06:05:35 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:54:26 pm
The Tories have always hated the BBC by putting their own people inside the BBC they are basically destroying it from the inside out. They will be the last ones to care about any backlash against the BBC itself as it's exactly what they want to hear that way, it's job done for them.

But there is backlash against them as well. Everyone knows this was a Tory led decision, everyone sees it. I wouldn't be shocked if they are happy because I don't think they see how much people are blaming them.

I think them thinking the blame can all be shifted to BBC is like Hodgson trying to shift the blame to the young kids after the Northampton defeat - people can say they weren't very good but we all know he is the problem


FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: MOTD thread
Reply #8538 on: Today at 06:07:39 pm
Respect to Ian Wright. Sound Lad.

