The despicable level of shot-by-sniper diving, fake head injuries, floor rolling and constant conning of referees is now at an all-time high in the Premier League...in this era of microscopic media analysis and in-game digital scrutiny, how and why the fuck is none of it ever taken to task?.....in the grand scheme, it's infinitely more damaging to the game than whether someone's shoulder is perpendicularly a couple millimeters ahead of a defender's elbow..yet oceans of time and energy are spent on trying to determine that......why is VAR not as stringent on what is blatant, sickening cheating?



Totally agree and much to people's probable boredom I've gone on about this for ages. These cheating c*nts have no shame, they should face a 4 match ban for blatant cheating, they should also be made accountable, face a camera and explain their actions, i.e shame the fuckers.Cheats know, at most they may get a yellow card, a small price to pay for conning the extra points.In other sports, blatant cheats are named, shamed and banned, football is a laughing stock in the sporting world the way cheats are 'dealt' with. I haven't watched a 'live' game for years, no cheating twat is taking me for a mug.Faking a head a injury is the biggest and latest shithouse thing doing the rounds, try that in the Huyton Sunday League and see where it's gets you. If a player does obviously fake a head injury just to stop the game, ban them for 6 games, that'll put a stop to that snide behaviour overnight.With all the tech and a million camera angles covering most games, it wouldn't be too difficult to prove a player has blatantly cheated, so why the revelant authorities can't be arsed doing so baffles me.