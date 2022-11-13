« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 523689 times)

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,384
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8400 on: November 13, 2022, 12:13:06 am »
No discussion of the foul on Mo.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,161
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8401 on: November 13, 2022, 12:13:11 am »
;D
Excellent viewing that. Goals 1 & 3 in particular were so bad. Pickford for the first :lmao
Logged

Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8402 on: November 13, 2022, 12:16:23 am »
Haha the Bitters turning on their own players just so Ev.
Logged

Offline rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,347
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8403 on: November 13, 2022, 12:29:03 am »
Lineker

I dont think it was a shirt given by one of the players

Wrong 😂

What a journalist
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,450
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8404 on: November 13, 2022, 12:33:33 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 13, 2022, 12:13:06 am
No discussion of the foul on Mo.
At all.
It not only need a discussion about how often Mo is declined a pen, but the fucking inconsistently across the officials for awarding pens.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,013
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8405 on: November 13, 2022, 09:39:21 am »
Just watching MOTD now. City game up first - mad how often City will try and get a penalty when they are losing. Their first thought isn't to score, it's to get a penalty. KDB is an absolute cheat, goes down again looking for an easy kid on the referee. They looked open so often at the back - won't be surprised to see them sign a defender or 2 in January.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,547
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8406 on: November 13, 2022, 11:23:38 am »
The despicable level of shot-by-sniper diving, fake head injuries, floor rolling and constant conning of referees is now at an all-time high in the Premier League...in this era of microscopic media analysis and in-game digital scrutiny, how and why the fuck is none of it ever taken to task?.....in the grand scheme, it's infinitely more damaging to the game than whether someone's shoulder is perpendicularly a couple millimeters ahead of a defender's elbow..yet oceans of time and energy are spent on trying to determine that......why is VAR not as stringent on what is blatant, sickening cheating?
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,520
  • kopite
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8407 on: November 13, 2022, 11:48:18 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on November 13, 2022, 11:23:38 am
The despicable level of shot-by-sniper diving, fake head injuries, floor rolling and constant conning of referees is now at an all-time high in the Premier League...in this era of microscopic media analysis and in-game digital scrutiny, how and why the fuck is none of it ever taken to task?.....in the grand scheme, it's infinitely more damaging to the game than whether someone's shoulder is perpendicularly a couple millimeters ahead of a defender's elbow..yet oceans of time and energy are spent on trying to determine that......why is VAR not as stringent on what is blatant, sickening cheating?

Totally agree and much to people's probable boredom I've gone on about this for ages. These cheating c*nts have no shame, they should face a 4 match ban for blatant cheating, they should also be made accountable, face a camera and explain their actions, i.e shame the fuckers.

Cheats know, at most they may get a yellow card, a small price to pay for conning the extra points.

In other sports, blatant cheats are named, shamed and banned, football is a laughing stock in the sporting world the way cheats are 'dealt' with. I haven't watched a 'live' game for years, no cheating twat is taking me for a mug.

Faking a head a injury is the biggest and latest shithouse thing doing the rounds, try that in the Huyton Sunday League and see where it's gets you. If a player does obviously fake a head injury just to stop the game, ban them for 6 games, that'll put a stop to that snide behaviour overnight.

With all the tech and a million camera angles covering most games, it wouldn't be too difficult to prove a player has blatantly cheated, so why the revelant authorities can't be arsed doing so baffles me.

Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8408 on: November 13, 2022, 12:48:43 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 13, 2022, 12:13:06 am
No discussion of the foul on Mo.

In a game we won 3-1? If we lost 2-1 or something it may have been brought up. They focused on Nunez and how he is starting to adapt which I think was fair. I also think the Wolves one was more of a pen and it wasn't even given!
Logged

Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,135
  • Bam!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8409 on: Today at 10:13:28 pm »
A very quick replay, but Haaland made a tit of himself then should have been sent off right?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 