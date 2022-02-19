Not sold on him yet, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli yes.
Those 3 never play together , time we move Martinelli centrally and see how that works
Everton got battered then. Every highlight is a Southampton shot.
How do you get out jumped by Shane Long?
He is actually good in the air. Big lad too.
Is he? I always think of him as being about 5ft 6. He outjumped Coleman which is understandable, I thought it was Keane he got above.
Is he fuck he is easy 6.1 and a fair unit, ive met him with the Irish team a few times. Seamus is about 5.9
Fair dos. He must just look small on my telly!
Frank looking worn out already
Was Cresswell every with us or the Bitters?
Apparently he was with us until he was 15, and then went off to Tranmere.
Sorry there is no chance Shane Long is over 6 foot Their official site has him at 5"10 which I'd still have as too tall but it's probably right.
https://twitter.com/CarlyFletch/status/1495117783708966914?t=ueQJzkMdG5Q9WiV1H3bmdg&s=19
This Leeds team is absolute wank. They've no midfield, and their back line can't defend for shit. We should absolutely destroy these imposters.
Oh that was delicious. Woodgate, speaking of Sancho, "tell you what, he'd be an unbelievable player for Liverpool" after saying he's in an awful environment at Utd.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Saw that
Ok Chapman, Dublin and Woodgate, this will show us all how punditry should be done
No motd either tonight?.
people like big dick nick.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
If you have Sky theres 90 minutes worth of highlights starting at 10.15.
