Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8200 on: February 19, 2022, 11:39:49 pm »
Why does the Brentford badge remind me of Boddington's bitter? Not that I need much reminding to make me think of beer!
 ;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8201 on: February 19, 2022, 11:40:53 pm »
Ian wrights nice kick about for the boys a reference to Ivan toneys tweet after the first game of the season nice kick about with the boys
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8202 on: February 19, 2022, 11:40:54 pm »
Here we go Comedy Network on now.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8203 on: February 19, 2022, 11:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on February 19, 2022, 11:38:28 pm
Not sold on him yet, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli yes.

Those 3 never play together , time we move Martinelli centrally and see how that works
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8204 on: February 19, 2022, 11:44:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 19, 2022, 11:41:52 pm
Those 3 never play together , time we move Martinelli centrally and see how that works

I am talking about the players not the team as they play. If i was to pick one now, Smith-Rowe.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8205 on: February 19, 2022, 11:44:54 pm »
Everton got battered then. Every highlight is a Southampton shot.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8206 on: February 19, 2022, 11:46:24 pm »
Arrgh...if only he had longer arms! Isn't this pretty much Everton's strongest lineup apart from Mina?

Wow, even Long has scored against them!
 ;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8207 on: February 19, 2022, 11:46:25 pm »
How do you get out jumped by Shane Long?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8208 on: February 19, 2022, 11:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on February 19, 2022, 11:44:54 pm
Everton got battered then. Every highlight is a Southampton shot.

That first goal was a very poor goal to conseed. Saints though are a decent little outfit.

Oh second goal was poor too.

Pickford looks like he was told to go to his room.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8209 on: February 19, 2022, 11:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on February 19, 2022, 11:46:25 pm
How do you get out jumped by Shane Long?

He is actually good in the air. Big lad too.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8210 on: February 19, 2022, 11:47:43 pm »
Frank looking worn out already
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8211 on: February 19, 2022, 11:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on February 19, 2022, 11:47:32 pm
He is actually good in the air. Big lad too.

Is he? I always think of him as being about 5ft 6. 

He outjumped Coleman which is understandable, I thought it was Keane he got above.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8212 on: February 19, 2022, 11:49:39 pm »
Alli is done as a top tier footballer he is not arsed and looks as if he wants to be elsewhere and has done for a couple of years now.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8213 on: February 19, 2022, 11:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on February 19, 2022, 11:49:26 pm
Is he? I always think of him as being about 5ft 6. 

He outjumped Coleman which is understandable, I thought it was Keane he got above.

Is he fuck he is easy 6.1 and a fair unit, ive met him with the Irish team a few times. Seamus is about 5.9
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8214 on: February 19, 2022, 11:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on February 19, 2022, 11:50:52 pm
Is he fuck he is easy 6.1 and a fair unit, ive met him with the Irish team a few times. Seamus is about 5.9

Fair dos. He must just look small on my telly!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8215 on: February 19, 2022, 11:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on February 19, 2022, 11:52:03 pm
Fair dos. He must just look small on my telly!

Its the rugby thing aint it, one lad looks small but he is big but looks small because the fuckers next to him are huge ;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8216 on: February 19, 2022, 11:54:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on February 19, 2022, 11:47:43 pm
Frank looking worn out already

Be looking like this soon.

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8217 on: February 19, 2022, 11:56:17 pm »
Was Cresswell every with us or the Bitters?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8218 on: February 19, 2022, 11:58:34 pm »
Chris Wood, they are really trying their best to say he is ok, they really cant ;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8219 on: February 20, 2022, 12:00:15 am »
Quote from: Sarge on February 19, 2022, 11:56:17 pm
Was Cresswell every with us or the Bitters?

Apparently he was with us until he was 15, and then went off to Tranmere.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8220 on: February 20, 2022, 12:00:55 am »
Quote from: Bread on February 20, 2022, 12:00:15 am
Apparently he was with us until he was 15, and then went off to Tranmere.

Oh right thanks. Fair play getting back to a decent club so.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8221 on: February 20, 2022, 12:04:39 am »
Quote from: Sarge on February 19, 2022, 11:50:52 pm
Is he fuck he is easy 6.1 and a fair unit, ive met him with the Irish team a few times. Seamus is about 5.9

Sorry there is no chance Shane Long is over 6 foot ;D

Their official site has him at 5"10 which I'd still have as too tall but it's probably right.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8222 on: February 20, 2022, 12:07:06 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 20, 2022, 12:04:39 am
Sorry there is no chance Shane Long is over 6 foot ;D

Their official site has him at 5"10 which I'd still have as too tall but it's probably right.

Im 5.11 and he is taller than me ;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8223 on: February 20, 2022, 12:53:07 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 19, 2022, 11:06:06 pm
https://twitter.com/CarlyFletch/status/1495117783708966914?t=ueQJzkMdG5Q9WiV1H3bmdg&s=19
Thanks for providing the clip. I was working and trying to sneak glances at MOTD so not monitoring the responses. I really hope this disgraceful display gets as much publicity as possible. Im not a fan of the PGMOL or their refs. Publicity like this puts pressure on them to at least appear to be fair and impartial going forward.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8224 on: February 20, 2022, 01:55:47 pm »
Good to see Thiago getting praise on MOTD.

When Shearer's on with Wright, he's a different pundit.

Put snide little turd Jenas on with him, and he's different again.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8225 on: February 20, 2022, 10:47:32 pm »
Slab Head celebrating their 4th by himself over at the crowd gave me a good laugh.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8226 on: February 20, 2022, 10:48:45 pm »
Ok Chapman, Dublin and Woodgate, this will show us all how punditry should be done ;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8227 on: February 20, 2022, 10:50:02 pm »
This Leeds team is absolute wank. They've no midfield, and their back line can't defend for shit. We should absolutely destroy these imposters.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8228 on: February 20, 2022, 10:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on February 20, 2022, 10:50:02 pm
This Leeds team is absolute wank. They've no midfield, and their back line can't defend for shit. We should absolutely destroy these imposters.

We should, we really should.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8229 on: February 20, 2022, 10:52:58 pm »
Chapman - Please lads tell me how great United are, pleaseeee.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8230 on: February 20, 2022, 10:54:19 pm »
Woodgate just played a blinder ;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8231 on: February 20, 2022, 10:57:31 pm »
Oh that was delicious. Woodgate, speaking of Sancho, "tell you what, he'd be an unbelievable player for Liverpool" after saying he's in an awful environment at Utd.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8232 on: February 20, 2022, 11:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Knight on February 20, 2022, 10:57:31 pm
Oh that was delicious. Woodgate, speaking of Sancho, "tell you what, he'd be an unbelievable player for Liverpool" after saying he's in an awful environment at Utd.
Saw that  ;D
Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,928
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8233 on: February 20, 2022, 11:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 20, 2022, 11:23:52 pm
Saw that  ;D

Jeremy Corbyn of Atletico mince fame?
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8234 on: February 20, 2022, 11:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on February 20, 2022, 10:48:45 pm
Ok Chapman, Dublin and Woodgate, this will show us all how punditry should be done ;D
Yes!  ;D
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8235 on: February 23, 2022, 10:02:46 pm »
No motd either tonight?.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8236 on: February 23, 2022, 10:08:18 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on February 23, 2022, 10:02:46 pm
No motd either tonight?.

If you have Sky theres 90 minutes worth of highlights starting at 10.15.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8237 on: February 23, 2022, 10:09:35 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on February 23, 2022, 10:02:46 pm
No motd either tonight?.
no rearranged games, only MOTD when it's a scheduled midweek programme
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8238 on: Today at 12:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 23, 2022, 10:08:18 pm
If you have Sky theres 90 minutes worth of highlights starting at 10.15.
So that's our game Vs Leeds I'd guess... No point showing anything else .
