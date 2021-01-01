« previous next »
Online Yosser0_0

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8200 on: Yesterday at 11:39:49 pm »
Why does the Brentford badge remind me of Boddington's bitter? Not that I need much reminding to make me think of beer!
Offline The North Bank

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8201 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm »
Ian wrights nice kick about for the boys a reference to Ivan toneys tweet after the first game of the season nice kick about with the boys
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8202 on: Yesterday at 11:40:54 pm »
Here we go Comedy Network on now.
Offline The North Bank

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8203 on: Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:38:28 pm
Not sold on him yet, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli yes.

Those 3 never play together , time we move Martinelli centrally and see how that works
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8204 on: Yesterday at 11:44:12 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:41:52 pm
Those 3 never play together , time we move Martinelli centrally and see how that works

I am talking about the players not the team as they play. If i was to pick one now, Smith-Rowe.
Online Kekule

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8205 on: Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm »
Everton got battered then. Every highlight is a Southampton shot.
Online Yosser0_0

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8206 on: Yesterday at 11:46:24 pm »
Arrgh...if only he had longer arms! Isn't this pretty much Everton's strongest lineup apart from Mina?

Wow, even Long has scored against them!
Online Kekule

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8207 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm »
How do you get out jumped by Shane Long?
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8208 on: Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:44:54 pm
Everton got battered then. Every highlight is a Southampton shot.

That first goal was a very poor goal to conseed. Saints though are a decent little outfit.

Oh second goal was poor too.

Pickford looks like he was told to go to his room.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8209 on: Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
How do you get out jumped by Shane Long?

He is actually good in the air. Big lad too.
Offline The North Bank

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8210 on: Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm »
Frank looking worn out already
Online Kekule

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8211 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm
He is actually good in the air. Big lad too.

Is he? I always think of him as being about 5ft 6. 

He outjumped Coleman which is understandable, I thought it was Keane he got above.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8212 on: Yesterday at 11:49:39 pm »
Alli is done as a top tier footballer he is not arsed and looks as if he wants to be elsewhere and has done for a couple of years now.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8213 on: Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
Is he? I always think of him as being about 5ft 6. 

He outjumped Coleman which is understandable, I thought it was Keane he got above.

Is he fuck he is easy 6.1 and a fair unit, ive met him with the Irish team a few times. Seamus is about 5.9
Online Kekule

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8214 on: Yesterday at 11:52:03 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm
Is he fuck he is easy 6.1 and a fair unit, ive met him with the Irish team a few times. Seamus is about 5.9

Fair dos. He must just look small on my telly!
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8215 on: Yesterday at 11:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:52:03 pm
Fair dos. He must just look small on my telly!

Its the rugby thing aint it, one lad looks small but he is big but looks small because the fuckers next to him are huge ;D
Online Yosser0_0

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8216 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm
Frank looking worn out already

Be looking like this soon.

Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8217 on: Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm »
Was Cresswell every with us or the Bitters?
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8218 on: Yesterday at 11:58:34 pm »
Chris Wood, they are really trying their best to say he is ok, they really cant ;D
Online Bread

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8219 on: Today at 12:00:15 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm
Was Cresswell every with us or the Bitters?

Apparently he was with us until he was 15, and then went off to Tranmere.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8220 on: Today at 12:00:55 am »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 12:00:15 am
Apparently he was with us until he was 15, and then went off to Tranmere.

Oh right thanks. Fair play getting back to a decent club so.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8221 on: Today at 12:04:39 am »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm
Is he fuck he is easy 6.1 and a fair unit, ive met him with the Irish team a few times. Seamus is about 5.9

Sorry there is no chance Shane Long is over 6 foot ;D

Their official site has him at 5"10 which I'd still have as too tall but it's probably right.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 12:07:06 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:04:39 am
Sorry there is no chance Shane Long is over 6 foot ;D

Their official site has him at 5"10 which I'd still have as too tall but it's probably right.

Im 5.11 and he is taller than me ;D
Offline Morgana

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8223 on: Today at 12:53:07 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:06:06 pm
https://twitter.com/CarlyFletch/status/1495117783708966914?t=ueQJzkMdG5Q9WiV1H3bmdg&s=19
Thanks for providing the clip. I was working and trying to sneak glances at MOTD so not monitoring the responses. I really hope this disgraceful display gets as much publicity as possible. Im not a fan of the PGMOL or their refs. Publicity like this puts pressure on them to at least appear to be fair and impartial going forward.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8224 on: Today at 01:55:47 pm »
Good to see Thiago getting praise on MOTD.

When Shearer's on with Wright, he's a different pundit.

Put snide little turd Jenas on with him, and he's different again.
Online Macphisto80

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8225 on: Today at 10:47:32 pm »
Slab Head celebrating their 4th by himself over at the crowd gave me a good laugh.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8226 on: Today at 10:48:45 pm »
Ok Chapman, Dublin and Woodgate, this will show us all how punditry should be done ;D
Online Macphisto80

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8227 on: Today at 10:50:02 pm »
This Leeds team is absolute wank. They've no midfield, and their back line can't defend for shit. We should absolutely destroy these imposters.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8228 on: Today at 10:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 10:50:02 pm
This Leeds team is absolute wank. They've no midfield, and their back line can't defend for shit. We should absolutely destroy these imposters.

We should, we really should.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8229 on: Today at 10:52:58 pm »
Chapman - Please lads tell me how great United are, pleaseeee.
Online Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8230 on: Today at 10:54:19 pm »
Woodgate just played a blinder ;D
Online Knight

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #8231 on: Today at 10:57:31 pm »
Oh that was delicious. Woodgate, speaking of Sancho, "tell you what, he'd be an unbelievable player for Liverpool" after saying he's in an awful environment at Utd.
