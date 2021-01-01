Not sold on him yet, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli yes.
Those 3 never play together , time we move Martinelli centrally and see how that works
Everton got battered then. Every highlight is a Southampton shot.
How do you get out jumped by Shane Long?
He is actually good in the air. Big lad too.
Is he? I always think of him as being about 5ft 6. He outjumped Coleman which is understandable, I thought it was Keane he got above.
Is he fuck he is easy 6.1 and a fair unit, ive met him with the Irish team a few times. Seamus is about 5.9
Fair dos. He must just look small on my telly!
Frank looking worn out already
Was Cresswell every with us or the Bitters?
Apparently he was with us until he was 15, and then went off to Tranmere.
Sorry there is no chance Shane Long is over 6 foot Their official site has him at 5"10 which I'd still have as too tall but it's probably right.
https://twitter.com/CarlyFletch/status/1495117783708966914?t=ueQJzkMdG5Q9WiV1H3bmdg&s=19
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]