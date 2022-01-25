Lineker doing a piece in the rag encouraging people to celebrate the Queen's jubilee. I can't stand that fucking creature.
He went through a phase of being a bit political on Twitter (some pointed digs at the government) and got called out by Tory boys for apparently abusing his position as a BBC employee. He bit back a bit and pointed out he was a freelancer but recently he seemed to be treating the whole Sue Gray thing as banter which just diminishes it.
I don't understand how somebody of his age and background can't understand why he should be telling his agent to answer any requests from the scum with a blanket no (or, preferably, a public "fuck off").
It says a lot that he wants to hitch his wagon to populist party-for-the-Queen bollocks. He's in predicable company with Lorraine Kelly, Ross Kemp and Prue Leith fellow ambassadors. He's got such a high profile and across many generations and classes but doesn't use it for much good.