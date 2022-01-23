Genuinely been looking to see if I can cancel my TV licence without risking a fine considering we don't have a TV aerial. At least I won't be paying these morons



As an aside I know two lads who have been approached by 'licensing officials' whilst at work. One lad is a builder, ex-Royal Marine and a bit of a mad bastard Brummie, but funny with it. Anyway he's on a job and working at the top of some second storey saffolding. Mr official turns up and calls for him to come down, my mate thinks its the building inspector so climbs down and meets him at the bottom. Turns out that the radio is playing in his van and the window is down. The bloke says that it is classed as a public broadcast for which he should have a license. So this lad turns around to him and says 'You've brought me down from the top of a two stories of staffold to tell me this shit, you better fuck off out of my sight before I deck you'. Then turns around and climbs back up to his job.Second lad I know, well he's just hilarous and mad too. He's a self employed electrican and one day he gets a random call from one of these officials who wanted to check if he has business license for listening to the radio. He says to him that he doesn't need one as he's an artist and makes his own music so doesn't need to listen to the radio. He then breaks out into a full redition of that mad 'Scatman' song - at which point the phoneline goes dead!For reference its this one:-