sinnermichael

  I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:16:39 pm
I'm sure Brighton have drawn every game for the last year.
Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,730
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm
Imagine if Sadio Mané or Mohamed Salah nudged a defender in the box and scored like Kane did just there and the referee or VAR decided not to disallow it. They would cry rivers of blood on MOTD and Sky Sports News would make it headline news for a fortnight. You would never hear the end of it.
Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,264
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:59:27 pm
What are you on about, Van Dijk is playing everyone on
Just watched it again and Edouard looks off on the initial through ball. In the laws hes probably not interfering at that moment, but he does run on to receive a pass and stick it in the net.
Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:07:57 pm
I'm watching NFL, i just got a text off my Mum saying that guys on MoTD are pricks. :lmao

Well said mum
KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:37:15 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 11:24:28 pm
Just watched it again and Edouard looks off on the initial through ball. In the laws hes probably not interfering at that moment, but he does run on to receive a pass and stick it in the net.

Ok fair enough but don't want goals like that disallowed, would cause more trouble than it's worth if they are
stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:41:57 pm
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
Well said mum

I never bother with this shit normally and no arrogance intended, but that was some of the most biased shit Ive ever heard on tv. Richards is obviously getting a tad shaky. This title race is far from over.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,078
Re: MOTD thread
Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
After years of hurling abuse at Dyche, Burnley, the town of Burnley and the people of Burnley, I hope the c*nts survive.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,724
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:13:17 am
Haha these c*nts are fuming we won

Micah Richards I said elsewhere yesterday is the most ridiculously biased of all employed pundits

He just needs Man city earphones and hat on while hes talking

Our 2nd goal today he wants chalked off he wouldnt go near  if it was city. The penalty he was literally screeching

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,724
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:17:41 am
Jenas mouthing off about our high line and showing clips of where palace players couldve dropped it over the top

They wouldve been offside on all occasions. Dont want to mention that Jermaine? Thats kind of the point you fucking air headed twat weve won a league and champions league doing it

What have you won you career thief 
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,626
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:18:35 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:11:26 pm
Its not that bewildering. TV companies want boring, inoffensive characters and he absolutely fits the bill.

I'm boring and inoffensive!

Sign me up. I'd be awesome on Match of the Day!
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:22:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:42:27 pm
After years of hurling abuse at Dyche, Burnley, the town of Burnley and the people of Burnley, I hope the c*nts survive.
It's actually the nearest PL club to me (Bury being the nearest club), and i've only been there twice and it was during the pandemic lockdown 1 and last summer and both times had altercations with weird people that almost ended up getting physical. :D

Strange people in Burnley.
Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,626
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:24:52 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:22:29 am
It's actually the nearest PL club to me (Bury being the nearest club), and i've only been there twice and it was during the pandemic lockdown 1 and last summer and both times had altercations with weird people that almost ended up getting physical. :D

Strange people in Burnley.

Sexy physical?
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:50:46 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:24:52 am
Sexy physical?
Haha.

First time nearly got into a fight with a homeless guy and his mate, i gave the first guy a quid after he did some rapping for me ;D, then he came back 10 mins later with his mate who was high AF then asked if i could give a quid to his mate, so i said no, started giving me verbals, i told him to fuck off, said he'd be back to sort me out. :D

2nd time was really weird, i was sat outside the library there, i was getting some tires fitted on my pickup at a near by garage, 3 asian guys who were high AF, one kept nodding off on the bench, another one was struggling to take his t shirt off and the other one kept looking over at me, then the one who couldn't take his t shirt which was half off :D was shouting over at me something about fag and a fiver i think, so i figured he was asking if i had a cig and i was shouting back loudly i don't smoke every time he shouted back about a fag for a fiver, then a couple of minutes later his mate comes over "do you think you can take him", i kept repeating i don't know what you mean, it got a bit weird so i told him i was going and i walked off. :D

I posted about that 2nd incident and a few posters said it look like i was being propositioned for sex. ;D

Strange fucking inhabitants.
mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 269
  • this is the end.....
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 12:51:35 am
mums are always right
MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 01:14:08 am
If the penalty had instead actually been won by Crystal palace, to equalise at 2-2, do you think for a second that there would be furore and outcry from the pundits?
Do you think it would be called a disgraceful decision? Do you think they'd even have found the time to discuss it on MOTD?
No, you'd have the usual sh*t. "Well, Alisson had an excellent game, but he's had a rush of blood there. He's made a rash decision. He has made the wrong decision. If you are going to come rushing out of your goal to make a challenge, you need to be sure that you'll get the ball, or you're you're giving the ref a decision to make" bollox. Along with the line "it was what Palace deserved".
The outrage at this decision is shocking.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,803
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 06:22:10 am
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 01:14:08 am
If the penalty had instead actually been won by Crystal palace, to equalise at 2-2, do you think for a second that there would be furore and outcry from the pundits?
Do you think it would be called a disgraceful decision? Do you think they'd even have found the time to discuss it on MOTD?
No, you'd have the usual sh*t. "Well, Alisson had an excellent game, but he's had a rush of blood there. He's made a rash decision. He has made the wrong decision. If you are going to come rushing out of your goal to make a challenge, you need to be sure that you'll get the ball, or you're you're giving the ref a decision to make" bollox. Along with the line "it was what Palace deserved".
The outrage at this decision is shocking.

Haha so true. All those penalties that Vardy and co win (and we complain about them in fairness) where they never seem to mention who initiates contact.

If that was the goal to win it I could understand it getting so much focus. But it wasnt.
