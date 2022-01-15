To use your phrase Sarge, "but for a good coach". And at least his excess weight is muscle. St Max looks to be wearing a rubber ring round his belly. Which probably explains why he always gets fagged out after 70 minutes
Liking this Broja lad, a big strong lad.
people like big dick nick.
Terrible beard the chinny Chelsea twat.
See Stretch did a number on Laporte eh?
Broja?
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
armstong sargestretch armstrong
Was convinced the commentator said 'Harrison Ford' there... but it was 'Harrison forward'.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
What time are Everton on?
Here we go lads - Everton game now on!!I'm going to put on my 5.1 Surround Sound System so that I can get the full Booooooo effect!
Brentford share a stadium with a rugby club?
Pickford and that cocky strut what a bellend
Youd like them Sarge - London Irish!
Haha Richards and Jenas on tonight. Crying about the penalty no doubt.
Gallagher looks a player.
Hed fit right in with us, however he should have been off for that dive. Did they show/mention it or were they too focused on the anti-Liverpool controversy?
Will they mention that after the break Salah, Mane, Origi, Keita, Thiago and Elliott will be back?
