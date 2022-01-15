« previous next »
MOTD thread

Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
January 15, 2022, 11:44:32 pm
Gallagher looks a player.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: MOTD thread
January 15, 2022, 11:45:25 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January 15, 2022, 11:44:09 pm
To use your phrase Sarge, "but for a good coach".

And at least his excess weight is muscle. St Max looks to be wearing a rubber ring round his belly. Which probably explains why he always gets fagged out after 70 minutes :wave

;D We will agree to disagree on that one.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

royhendo

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 10:53:48 pm
Was convinced the commentator said 'Harrison Ford' there... but it was 'Harrison forward'.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:03:50 pm
Only seeing the City game and what a miss from Sterling ;D
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:04:47 pm
Liking this Broja lad, a big strong lad.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

  Crosby Nick
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:08:40 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:04:47 pm
Liking this Broja lad, a big strong lad.

Terrible beard the chinny Chelsea twat.
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:08:52 pm
See Stretch did a number on Laporte eh?
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:09:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:08:40 pm
Terrible beard the chinny Chelsea twat.

They do have some very good young lads on loan dont they.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:10:22 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:08:52 pm
See Stretch did a number on Laporte eh?

Broja?
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

scatman

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:11:16 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:10:22 pm
Broja?
armstong sarge
stretch armstrong :D
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:11:45 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:11:16 pm
armstong sarge
stretch armstrong :D

Ahh yes got ya Roy ;D
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Tesco tearaway

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:11:56 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 10:53:48 pm
Was convinced the commentator said 'Harrison Ford' there... but it was 'Harrison forward'.
I heard that too  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

vivabobbygraham

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:12:08 pm
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:12:29 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 11:11:16 pm
armstong sarge
stretch armstrong :D

No helping that one. :D
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:16:28 pm
I'm to nice to tell you all to fuck off so please do not have me say it ;D
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:17:51 pm
Fabio Silva cost 35m, he scored one goal before that move.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:18:28 pm
Oh jesus that was bad.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:19:38 pm
Brentford share a stadium with a rugby club?
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Yosser0_0

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:20:33 pm
What time are Everton on?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:22:05 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:20:33 pm
What time are Everton on?

Next game, only one left i think?

Missed the opening few minutes.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:23:13 pm
Thats a great finish from Toney.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

sinnermichael

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:23:52 pm
Jonathan Pearce is absolutely dreadful.
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:27:36 pm
Here we go lads - Everton game now on!!

I'm going to put on my 5.1 Surround Sound System so that I can get the full Booooooo effect!
 ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:28:23 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:27:36 pm
Here we go lads - Everton game now on!!

I'm going to put on my 5.1 Surround Sound System so that I can get the full Booooooo effect!
 ;D
hope you're not near the sea, could cause a tsunami with the vibrations of teh boo
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:28:43 pm
Pickford and that cocky strut what a bellend ;D
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:30:11 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:19:38 pm
Brentford share a stadium with a rugby club?

Youd like them Sarge - London Irish!
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:31:00 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 11:28:43 pm
Pickford and that cocky strut what a bellend ;D

Was just thinking that. If youre going to have a ridiculous strut, at least be able to back it up.
Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:32:44 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:30:11 pm
Youd like them Sarge - London Irish!

Ahh right so that is where they play, ta.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:41:01 pm
What's this, back to back Z-cars!
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
