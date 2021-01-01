« previous next »
Offline Jshooters

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7920 on: Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm »
Quote from: rocz189 on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Didn't even bother reviewing the Mount kick out or mention the possible elbow on Konate, shock horror

I dont want to jump to conclusions here but the African player getting reviewed and castigated whilst the English player on a similar incident gets ignored is at the very least a little uneasy
Believer

Offline Morgana

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7921 on: Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
I dont want to jump to conclusions here but the African player getting reviewed and castigated whilst the English player on a similar incident gets ignored is at the very least a little uneasy
The BBC are almost as bad as Sky with the bias, and that's saying something.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7922 on: Yesterday at 11:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:34:16 pm
The BBC are almost as bad as Sky with the bias, and that's saying something.

which makes it bizarre when you get all that moaning and defending of the Beeb any time there is a story of the licence fee getting revoked. People just jump out the woods to defend them.
Offline Morgana

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7923 on: Yesterday at 11:44:19 pm »
Jermaine Jenas claiming that Mike Dean voted for Trent's goal of the month... What an utter c*nt. Don't know what the likes of Jenas and Lee Dixon have against Trent but it's disgusting.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7924 on: Today at 12:51:39 am »
Quote from: rocz189 on Yesterday at 11:00:47 pm
Didn't even bother reviewing the Mount kick out or mention the possible elbow on Konate, shock horror

The Pulisic tackle was worse, neither were red cards though
Offline rushyman

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7925 on: Today at 01:13:27 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 11:16:11 pm
I dont want to jump to conclusions here but the African player getting reviewed and castigated whilst the English player on a similar incident gets ignored is at the very least a little uneasy

They hid Jimmy Saviles crimes

Go ahead and make that jump
Online Ghost Town

Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7926 on: Today at 04:55:33 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:36:38 pm
which makes it bizarre when you get all that moaning and defending of the Beeb any time there is a story of the licence fee getting revoked. People just jump out the woods to defend them.
The BBC is a massive organisation that does lots of different things and is staffed by a vast number of people. Those involved in making, say, high quality dramas and sitcoms or powerful and fascinating documentaries are not responsible for the shitty sports broadcasting or the Tory-apologist news and current affairs reporting.

It's worth defending them for the great things they do, while castigating them for the shite. But it always amuses me the way people talk about 'the BBC' as if it's one person or one small group of four or five people who are responsible for everything.

Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:13:27 am
They hid Jimmy Saviles crimes

Go ahead and make that jump
'They'...

Some people did. Back then. Indefensibly. But probably not the same people who make MotD today. Or Doctor Who. Or Line of Duty. Or BBC4 documentaries
