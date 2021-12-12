« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: MOTD thread  (Read 445713 times)

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7880 on: December 12, 2021, 11:38:34 pm »
Finally caught up with the MOTD from last night. Fucking madness they would highlight Salah's leg placement and him "being clever" and yet Rudiger's absolute dive was just a "What was the defender thinking".
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,402
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7881 on: December 12, 2021, 11:43:45 pm »
Quote from: iamnant on December 12, 2021, 11:38:34 pm
Finally caught up with the MOTD from last night. Fucking madness they would highlight Salah's leg placement and him "being clever" and yet Rudiger's absolute dive was just a "What was the defender thinking".

All you have to do is look at Mings gob
He knows he fucked up.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7882 on: December 13, 2021, 01:13:16 am »
After that City penalty I have no more faith in this league. It's no different from the  F1 farce, with them trying to fabricate a title race that's a lot closer than the teams are in reality.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7883 on: December 13, 2021, 09:20:01 am »
Quote from: Sarge on December 12, 2021, 11:03:53 pm
Glenn Murray has potential as a pundit, better than vast majority on MOTD in a long time and he has spoken for two minutes ;D

Hes still got a bit of a Workington accent.
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,065
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7884 on: December 13, 2021, 09:30:20 am »
Quote from: 12C on December 12, 2021, 11:43:45 pm
All you have to do is look at Mings gob
He knows he fucked up.

Yep! That was my first reaction watching it live (on a stream like, not actually live  :))
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,108
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7885 on: December 13, 2021, 09:54:49 am »
Quote from: Morgana on December 13, 2021, 01:13:16 am
After that City penalty I have no more faith in this league. It's no different from the  F1 farce, with them trying to fabricate a title race that's a lot closer than the teams are in reality.

Yeah it's a massive surprise and has only started happening this week.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,147
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7886 on: December 13, 2021, 05:55:22 pm »
Watched the program on after MOTD2 last night, top ten teenagers in the premier league. Shearer and Micah Richards both put Micah Richards in their top ten  ::)
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,517
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7887 on: December 18, 2021, 10:39:35 pm »
Lack of consistency is maddening. Xhaka not getting booked for worse than Jiminez
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,517
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7888 on: December 18, 2021, 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December 13, 2021, 05:55:22 pm
Watched the program on after MOTD2 last night, top ten teenagers in the premier league. Shearer and Micah Richards both put Micah Richards in their top ten  ::)

It was weird how Richards - with the benefit of hindsight - genuinely believed he was the 6th best teenager ever to play in the PL
Logged

Offline gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7889 on: Yesterday at 10:36:34 pm »
Jj feckin Jenas on tonight.

Hmmm
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,912
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7890 on: Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm »
Not watching this tonight as I will end up putting my fucking boot through the telly at their punditry  :no
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,449
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7891 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Yesterday at 10:50:38 pm
Not watching this tonight as I will end up putting my fucking boot through the telly at their punditry  :no


Shearer went in hard saying the game was spoilt by two incompetent refs.
Logged

Offline gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7892 on: Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm »
Shearer calling the refs incompetent, and both agree with the general concensus on  the 2 decisions.
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Offline Chavvie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,061
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7893 on: Yesterday at 10:58:27 pm »
Good but you could tell it hurt Jenas to admit it
Logged

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,168
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7894 on: Yesterday at 10:58:43 pm »
Jenas this ones much more conclusive when robbos tackle was being show

Fuck off quim

Shearer actually admitting England captains get favourable decisions

Its absolutely disgraceful and Tierney needs to answer for it the twat
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,168
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7895 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 pm »
The glowing praise for Spurs midfield continues

As if a 35 year old a 17 year old and a man just back from long term injury werent our 3 man midfield
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7896 on: Yesterday at 11:00:54 pm »
Jermain c*nt: "Kane is a red card, but robertsons here is a lot more conclusive and clear"

Fuck off you absolute stealing a living gimp.

Even with Shearer smashing bells out of the refs the gimp has to roll out his typical lines. There's a couple of gerbils on a fucking wheel inside his brain and both have got serious mental deficiencies.
Logged

Offline gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7897 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Yesterday at 11:00:34 pm
The glowing praise for Spurs midfield continues

As if a 35 year old a 17 year old and a man just back from long term injury werent our 3 man midfield
Was thinking that myself when they were showing the spiel
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,168
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7898 on: Yesterday at 11:04:00 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm
Was thinking that myself when they were showing the spiel


Redknapp amd Defoe were at it for a solid 40 mins after the game aswell

All their fans will be aswell. Truth is we have fab Thiago Hendo in there we dominate and win the game

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,449
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7899 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 pm »
I know he was a shit striker but when did Joelinton get turned into a shit midfielder?
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,912
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7900 on: Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm
Shearer went in hard saying the game was spoilt by two incompetent refs.
Thank you  :)

Quote from: Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine on Yesterday at 11:00:54 pm
Jermain c*nt: "Kane is a red card, but robertsons here is a lot more conclusive and clear"

Fuck off you absolute stealing a living gimp.

Even with Shearer smashing bells out of the refs the gimp has to roll out his typical lines. There's a couple of gerbils on a fucking wheel inside his brain and both have got serious limps.
Fixed that for ya  ;)

Still not going to watch it though; my blood pressure is through the roof as it is  :(
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,434
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7901 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm »
I thought Shearer and Jenas were both fair and spot on about the analysis
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,517
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7902 on: Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Yesterday at 10:58:43 pm
Jenas this ones much more conclusive when robbos tackle was being show

Fuck off quim

Shearer actually admitting England captains get favourable decisions

Its absolutely disgraceful and Tierney needs to answer for it the twat

Pretty sure Shearer has admitted he got decisions his way when he was a player and pretty much threatened nor to play France 98 if they banned him for assaulting Lennon/Ehiogu. (Cant remember which one).

Jenas is a c*nt. Madness he gets so much work / hes shit at it all.
Logged

Offline rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,168
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7903 on: Yesterday at 11:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:06:44 pm
Pretty sure Shearer has admitted he got decisions his way when he was a player and pretty much threatened nor to play France 98 if they banned him for assaulting Lennon/Ehiogu. (Cant remember which one).

Jenas is a c*nt. Madness he gets so much work / hes shit at it all.

Id love to feel Jenas jawbone against my knuckles at devastating speed
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7904 on: Yesterday at 11:13:40 pm »
Go 'Ed Shearer lad.
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,746
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7905 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 pm »
Lol that Ederson challenge. How wasn't that a penalty. Atrocious referee's.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,201
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7906 on: Today at 12:13:05 am »
What is wrong, thought Shearer was spot on tonight.

As for Jenas, just as he was a footballer, what is there good about him?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,060
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7907 on: Today at 12:52:51 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:13:05 am

As for Jenas, just as he was a footballer, what is there good about him?

His agent. Incredible that Jenas gets so much work with so little talent,  no professional legacy and zero charisma.
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,201
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: MOTD thread
« Reply #7908 on: Today at 01:18:45 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 12:52:51 am
His agent. Incredible that Jenas gets so much work with so little talent,  no professional legacy and zero charisma.

He must share his agent with Garth Crooks
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 