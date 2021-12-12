Finally caught up with the MOTD from last night. Fucking madness they would highlight Salah's leg placement and him "being clever" and yet Rudiger's absolute dive was just a "What was the defender thinking".
Glenn Murray has potential as a pundit, better than vast majority on MOTD in a long time and he has spoken for two minutes
All you have to do is look at Mings gob He knows he fucked up.
After that City penalty I have no more faith in this league. It's no different from the F1 farce, with them trying to fabricate a title race that's a lot closer than the teams are in reality.
Watched the program on after MOTD2 last night, top ten teenagers in the premier league. Shearer and Micah Richards both put Micah Richards in their top ten
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Not watching this tonight as I will end up putting my fucking boot through the telly at their punditry
The glowing praise for Spurs midfield continues As if a 35 year old a 17 year old and a man just back from long term injury werent our 3 man midfield
Was thinking that myself when they were showing the spiel
Shearer went in hard saying the game was spoilt by two incompetent refs.
Jermain c*nt: "Kane is a red card, but robertsons here is a lot more conclusive and clear"Fuck off you absolute stealing a living gimp.Even with Shearer smashing bells out of the refs the gimp has to roll out his typical lines. There's a couple of gerbils on a fucking wheel inside his brain and both have got serious limps.
Jenas this ones much more conclusive when robbos tackle was being show Fuck off quimShearer actually admitting England captains get favourable decisions Its absolutely disgraceful and Tierney needs to answer for it the twat
Pretty sure Shearer has admitted he got decisions his way when he was a player and pretty much threatened nor to play France 98 if they banned him for assaulting Lennon/Ehiogu. (Cant remember which one).Jenas is a c*nt. Madness he gets so much work / hes shit at it all.
As for Jenas, just as he was a footballer, what is there good about him?
His agent. Incredible that Jenas gets so much work with so little talent, no professional legacy and zero charisma.
