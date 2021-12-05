« previous next »
Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
December 5, 2021, 11:12:43 pm
Raphina wont be at that kip next season.
Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
December 5, 2021, 11:17:30 pm
Canos was stupid going to the Leeds fans like that, I guess he does not know what they are like.
Sarge

Re: MOTD thread
December 5, 2021, 11:26:17 pm
Moura what a strike.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 10:46:27 pm
The young lad who scored for Leeds seems to be a Scouser. How longs he been there?
Ray K

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 10:49:58 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 10:46:27 pm
The young lad who scored for Leeds seems to be a Scouser. How longs he been there?
Signed from Wigan in August 2020 for a million.
royhendo

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:04:02 pm
Glad they confirmed our game as basic dominance and cut through the bollocks there. Never picked up on the ref

Emmy Martinez looks like Russell Kane.
jonkrux

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:04:34 pm
Didn't catch the game but watching on here. Two absolutely shocking calls from the ref. Definitely should have had two more pens!!
Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:07:50 pm
This picture of Line Acher really pisses me off  ;D
cdav

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:09:33 pm
That City penalty is an absolute pisstake
Keita Success

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:09:49 pm
So clearly and universally not a pen for Manchester City.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:11:05 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:09:33 pm
That City penalty is an absolute pisstake

Read a lot about it but thats the first time Ive seen it. Ridiculous call. Clearly the armpit which I thought Firmino was once given offside for so therefore must be a body part you can use?!
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:11:55 pm
Could they not have snuck Jiminez back on under that headband in Killmans shirt?
cdav

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:12:14 pm
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 11:11:05 pm
Read a lot about it but thats the first time Ive seen it. Ridiculous call. Clearly the armpit which I thought Firmino was once given offside for so therefore must be a body part you can use?!

Looks like it hits his side before going bouncing onto his armpit. Never a pen
Andy-oh-six

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:14:56 pm
That pen decision is shocking.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:15:35 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:04:02 pm
Glad they confirmed our game as basic dominance and cut through the bollocks there. Never picked up on the ref

Emmy Martinez looks like Russell Kane.

Haha, good shout!
Dull Tools

Re: MOTD thread
Today at 11:17:09 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 11:12:14 pm
Looks like it hits his side before going bouncing onto his armpit. Never a pen
Especially when the rule changed to say its only handball below the t shirt line now.
