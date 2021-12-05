people like big dick nick.
The young lad who scored for Leeds seems to be a Scouser. How longs he been there?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
That City penalty is an absolute pisstake
Read a lot about it but thats the first time Ive seen it. Ridiculous call. Clearly the armpit which I thought Firmino was once given offside for so therefore must be a body part you can use?!
Glad they confirmed our game as basic dominance and cut through the bollocks there. Never picked up on the ref
Emmy Martinez looks like Russell Kane.
Looks like it hits his side before going bouncing onto his armpit. Never a pen
Page created in 0.047 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]